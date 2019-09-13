The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

J Balvin: With Eladio Carrion and Lyanno. Whenever Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin is around, people scream, "que calor!" That's partly because it's the name of his collaboration with Major Lazer, but this guy also brings the heat. The singer began his career making tracks influenced by music he heard when he lived in Oklahoma and New York, including Metallica and Daddy Yankee. He eventually became the first Latin artist to headline Lollapalooza after finding success with chart-topping hits like "Mi Gente" and "Sigo Extrañándote." He's also joined forces with Miami-bred, L.A.-based artist collective FriendsWithYou to showcase its whimsical artistic creations at his concerts. Witness the spectacle when he plays American Airlines Arena Saturday night. 8 p.m., Saturday, September 14, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.95 to $160.95.

The Adana Twins. A German electronic powerhouse is crossing the pond to rock Miami. The Adana Twins have taken their techno vibe to some of the biggest clubs on Planet Earth, from DC-10 in Ibiza to Halcyon in San Francisco. This Friday, catch a set by the duo at Club Space. For a preshow fist-pump, try the infectious tracks "Strange" and "Juicy Fruit," then dance the night away to this emo duo. 11 p.m. Friday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20.

Electric Kif. Electric Kif plays for the people, not for other musicians. Despite producing complex and technically impressive arrangements — and dabbling in genres known for flashy embellishments and minutes-long solos — the Miami-based instrumental fusion band never gets too heady. Instead, the collective shoots for memorable grooves, melodies, and atmospheres. Keyboardist Jason Matthews, who also plays in the local jazztronica duo Twyn, says touring together for three years has turned Electric Kif into a band with "a sound that is uniquely us." Now, the band is channeling that growth into its new album, Jefe, with the release party taking place at Lagniappe Saturday night. 10 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Ceremony. Photo by Rick Rodney

Ceremony. Ceremony is a long-running hardcore punk band out of California that has historically specialized in causing a ruckus rather than creating atmospherics. So "Turn Away the Bad Thing," the intro to its sixth album, In the Spirit World Now, could be taken as a purposeful statement that the band is switching up its sound. That's pretty much always the case when the band once described as a "powerviolence" outfit puts out a new album. But it wasn't like the bandmates had a discussion about writing a bunch of synth-heavy songs just for the sake of it, guitarist Andy Nelson tells New Times . "We started writing, and the stuff that was coming out was kind of angular and synthetic-sounding, sort of like that early, weird punk stuff like Devo and the Cramps," he says. "I think it ended up complementing the idea of making something entirely new-sounding for us." That experimental spirit should make for a concert full of surprises at Gramps Sunday night. 8 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $14 to $16 via ticketfly.com.

UB40: With Shaggy and the Green. UB40 is a reggae band that managed to stay intact for nearly three decades on the backs of two mega-huge hits and about 50 other UK singles. The British band is truly a melting pot with musicians of English, Welsh, Irish, Jamaican, Scottish, and Yemeni heritage. "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling in Love" were originally sung by Ali Campbell, but he left the band in 2008, eventually forming his own UB40 with half its members, Mickey Virtue and Astro. There's been some tension because the two halves of the band are using the same name — and his brother, guitarist Robin Campbell, is in the other band. The incarnation of UB40 that's hitting up Mizner Park Amphitheater this Sunday for the band's 40th-anniversary tour will feature the Ali Campbell and Astro. Jamaican superstar Shaggy will share the stage with the storied reggae band. 6:30 p.m., Sunday, September 15, at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com. Tickets costs $29 to $125.