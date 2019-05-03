The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Judas Priest. Remember those black-and-white parental advisory stickers? The music industry used to slap them on CDs to warn parents about explicit content. Well, you can thank Judas Priest for them — at least in part. Today, after being spurred to notoriety by both controversy and kick-ass metal, Judas Priest is back on top. “It’s absolutely fantastic,” lead singer Rob Halford says as Priest approaches its 50th anniversary. “It’s given us the motivation to look ahead to what we might be doing next. You can’t control music. It’s got a life of its own. Success can come at any given moment.” Read the full interview with Halford here before the band's Hard Rock show. 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $40 to $130 via ticketmaster.com, myhrl.com, or 800-745-3000.

One Final Rave. This past April 12, it was announced that 229 Warehouse, a Little Haiti space frequently used by Internet Friends, Space Tapes, and other local initiatives for off-the-grid events, would shut down in May. But even with the end in sight for the much-loved venue, it’s still extending its sphere of influence: Local DJs Anshaw Black, Sister System, and Jonny From Space will host the U.K. electronic producer Black Merlin for One Final Rave. In addition to celebrating 229’s history with a rare visit from an out-of-towner, the party will also commemorate the release of Anshaw Black’s EP [A-01]. Check out "The Ten DJ Lineups to Look Forward to This Spring" here and the full article about the 229 Warehouse closing here. With Black Merlin, Anshaw Black, Sister System, and Jonny From Space. 11 p.m. Friday, May 3, at 229 Warehouse, 229 NE 65th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.



YardFest: Farewell to the Wynwood Yard. The Wynwood Yard is not long for this world, but before its gates close for good, the venue will host one "epic final weekend." YardFest: Farewell to the Wynwood Yard is a three-day extravaganza aiming to celebrate everything that was good about the open-air space. From May 3 through 5, more than a dozen local bands will take the stage, led by headliners Xperimento, Spam Allstars, and Locos por Juana. There will also be plenty of food and partying. "We're taking the weekend to put all the things that made the Yard unique into three days of programming," founder Della Heiman says. "We're going to have local live acts, fitness and family meditation for adults and kids, drum circles, and Sunday will have a Cinco de Mayo theme. All events are free and open to all ages as they normally are at the Yard." Check out the full lineup in herer. 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-771-4810; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Yungblud. "I want to talk about real shit.” Yungblud, AKA Dominic Harrison, explains what drove him, a Brit, to write a song called "Machine Gun (Fuck the NRA)." He's speaking to New Times by phone from Los Angeles in the most charming accent this side of Peppa Pig. “I want to write real music that connects, and talk about real things in a world that’s dilutin’ and avoidin’ the subject.” Read all about the real shit Yungblud has to say here. With Saint Phnx. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets are sold out.

Macy Gray. Macy Gray's distinctive, raspy voice brought elements of the jazz greats to the soulful sounds at the turn of the millennium. Gray has collaborated with countless musicians, from John Frusciante to Erykah Badu (on the same song) and even recorded alongside Dolly Parton for the soundtrack to the Netflix series Dumplin'. Gray has appeared in movies such as Training Day and Spider-Man. In the early 2000s, she opened the Macy Gray Music Academy and last year released her most recent album, Ruby. Swoon to her rhythm and blues at the Parker Playhouse this Sunday night. It'll be the chillest Cinco de Mayo ever. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-761-5374; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $33 to $63.