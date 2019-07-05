The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Analog Record-Release Show. Rock music is falling in popularity nationwide. But Miami’s rock scene, while small, has maintained a strong underground following for decades — and lately, it's growing. Local rock outfit Analog has been a huge part of that community and its resurgence. Now, the band has released its first full-length album, Portable People, which explores the group's unconventional psych-rock sound. Analog's latest single, “Tame,” exemplifies the newer sound the band has been developing for the last couple of years. The song takes on a more psychedelic feel while retaining the original elements of '80s and '90s rock that feature heavily throughout the group's discography. Read more about Analog's first full-length record. 9 p.m. Friday, July 5, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. No cover.

6th Degree Burn. Black Rock Desert in northwest Nevada, home of the countercultural festival Burning Man, is quite a distance from South Florida. But you don't have to make the cross-country trek for a taste of the desert, because a group of dedicated "burners" is bringing the spirit of Burning Man to Wynwood. On Saturday, July 6, neohippies will descend on the Toe Jam Backlot for the 6th Degree Burn. Jeff Silver, one of 6th Degree Burn's organizers, explains, "We wanted to create a public event that organically and magnetically attracts people that love Burning Man or are curious about Burning Man." Their 6th Degree Burn event will feature music, art, and, organizers say, a strong sense of community. Read more about how 6th Degree Burn is bringing a taste of Burning Man to Wynwood. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Toe Jam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami. Tickets cost $50 to $100 via eventbrite.com.

Dionne Warwick. Ask your teen niece if she knows who Dionne Warwick is, and you may get a no. Still, it's likely she knows the words to "I Say a Little Prayer." Dionne Warwick has maintained great popularity since she started her career singing gospel as a kid. She comes from a musical family, some of whom were members of Drinkard Singers, a gospel group that Elvis wanted to join him on tour. Also, Warwick's cousin was Whitney Houston, and you cannot beat that kind of familial clout unless you're Paris Jackson. When the great Warwick comes to the Arsht Center this weekend, don't "Walk on By." 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6; Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $88-$200.

Hugh Jackman. Wolverine on a piano? Yes, please! The famed and furriest of X-men, Hugh Jackman not only can slash up your heart on the big screen, but he's also one of Broadway's best. He's touring the world for the first time as a musician with a live orchestra in The Man. The Music. The Show. Jackman will be performing hit songs from his film and stage endeavors like The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, and The Boy From Oz. The Tony Award winner will have you tingling as only a pure talent can at the BB&T Center this weekend. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6; BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $25.25-$220.75.

Stars, Stripes, & Bass: With Lil Jon, Mr. Mauricio, and Yissel. For a full-on dip into the true South Beach experience, head to the Shelborne Hotel on South Beach this weekend for a blowout pool party. Stars, Stripes, & Bass runs all weekend in honor of both Independence Day and just having a plain old wild time. The party will be hosted by the Miami Heat's DJ Irie and features musical mastermind Lil Jon (What?), Miami DJ legend Mr. Mauricio, the short chanteuse whose dance songs pack a punch, Yissel, and other dancers, producers, and live performers. This is probably the best way to salute not only America this weekend, but Miami — by reveling in the colorful hedonism of our tropical paradise to the sounds of "Turn Down for What." Noon Saturday, July 6; Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1271; shelborne.com. Tickets cost $40-$5,000.