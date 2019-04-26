The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Dixon. Before the annual tradition ended in 2017, Innervisions label head Dixon dominated the top spot on Resident Advisor's reader-selected Top 100 DJ Poll for four consecutive years. The past decade has given Miamians ample opportunity to learn why the German DJ/producer is so beloved — he’s played everywhere from Ultra and III Points to the late Grand Central. Revelers who caught him mixing alongside Âme during Rakastella’s 2018 edition can speak to his gift for reading a crowd and his penchant for picking the right record at precisely the right moment: Watching the sun rise to the cosmic tones of Lindstrom’s "I Feel Space" was as close to perfection as a DJ set will ever get. Dixon will return this Friday, courtesy of Link Miami Rebels, to soundtrack another bright morning on Space’s Terrace. Read the rest of "Ten DJ Lineups to Look Forward to This Spring" here. 11 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via eventbrite.com.



Acid Mothers Temple. The Japanese psych rockers of Acid Mothers Temple are bringing their mind-warping weirdness to the trippiest city in the lower 48. Formed in 1995, the band is led by guitar guru Kawabata Makoto. For many years, it included a kaleidoscopic, rotating cast of musical masters. It grew tentacles, creating many combinations of complementary acts. Makoto once told Pitchfork the reason he launched the act: "I have listened to all sorts of trippy psychedelic records, but I was never fully satisfied with them. So I began to want to create very extreme trip music." So he did. Pack a bag and hit the mental road with Acid Mothers Temple this weekend. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission costs $15 to $18.



Turkuaz, with Afrobeta. The first thing you notice about Turkuaz is the colors: Each band member — and there are nine of them — wears a different bright hue when performing. “It started when we were looking for some kind of cohesive wardrobe to have, but each member really has their own vibe, their own personality, their own musical identity that they bring to the table,” says Dave Brandwein, singer, rhythm guitarist, and cofounder of the Brooklyn band. “And with so many people onstage, it evolved over time as a way to really help distinguish each member for what they are, to show that we’re comprised of individual musicians. We are a band in the true sense of the word: No one is a hired gun in any way, and everybody really brings their individuality and flavor to this band.” The effect is visually arresting. It also can come off as slightly gimmicky. But as soon as Turkuaz begins to play, those thoughts disappear. This band — which is set to take the stage at the North Beach Bandshell in support of its fifth studio album, Life in the City — is the real deal. Miami's Afrobeta will also perform. Read the full interview with Turkuaz here. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $22 via rhythmfoundation.com.

NCT 127. South Korean singer PSY set a precedent when he brought K-pop to America’s attention with his hit single “Gangnam Style” in 2012. A few years later, K-pop acts are embarking on worldwide tours and hitting big cities such as Miami. G-Dragon stopped at the American Airlines Arena in 2017. This Sunday K-pop sensation NCT 127 is set to perform at the Watsco Center. The genre is unapologetically upbeat and equal parts entertaining and endearing. Its idols, as they’re called, adore their fans as much as the fans love them. The bandmates are fashion-conscious and impeccably groomed and often sport candy-colored hair. And the choreography during their performances is so precisely executed it’s impossible to ignore. Read more of "Why K-Pop Is on Fire" here. 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; watscocenter.com. Tickets cost $89 to $205 via ticketmaster.com.

Imogen Heap. Imogen Heap knows what it's like to be a successful musician and mentor to the world's biggest pop stars even as she remains anonymous to entire swaths of the human population. The Grammy-winning English singer-songwriter, producer, and engineer knows fame and success in the music world don't necessarily occur in tandem. In fact, Heap is living proof that worldwide recognition isn't a guarantee for most working musicians. And she seems to like it that way. "In a way, being famous can be quite a hindrance," Heap says. "You know, you've got a lot of expenses to deal with when you become famous, like probably a bodyguard." Read the full interview with Imogen Heap here. 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via livenation.com.