The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Leon Bridges. You know that catchy, soul-filled song "Coming Home"? Leon Bridges is the mastermind and voice behind it, and he's bringing the song and several others to Miami. The stop comes as part of the Texas native's tour in support of his latest album, Good Thing. The LP dropped last May, hit number three on the Billboard top albums chart, and is full of, well, good things. 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets are sold out.

Kaya Fest. For any 4/20 enthusiast, Kaya Fest is a must-do. Created in 2017 by Stephen Marley, the Grammy-winning reggae musician and son of Bob Marley, the event offers a combination of cannabis education and topnotch music performances. This year’s lineup includes Sean Paul, Busta Rhymes, and a special guest performance by Pitbull. For the first time, there will also be a second stage, dominated by female DJs and led by Shacia Päyne, one of the many third-generation Marleys performing at the fest this year. The stage, dubbed "Constance Bubble," is named for a cartoon character created by Päyne and drawn by a friend. “I guess she looks like me, but she’s always got bubblegum in her mouth covering her face, popping,” Payne says of the character. “She’s a girl that never got to experience the '90s side of dancehall, and she wants to have a party inspired by the '90s.” That’s what Päyne, along with her group of lady DJs, will provide. “We go to parties and it’s really male DJs, right?” she says. “I thought it would be cool to have an all-female dancehall lineup.” Read the full interview with Shacia Päyne here. 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $51 to $300 via livenation.com.

The Psychedelic Furs. It was 1980, the year of Prince’s Dirty Mind, Springsteen’s The River, and Talking Heads’ boldest statement yet, Remain in Light. Across the pond — London to be exact — a budding band was proving itself to the British pop scene with a self-titled debut album. The Psychedelic Furs formed in 1977, just as punk was fizzling out and making way for the avant-garde darkness of postpunk and the angular futurism of New Wave. Brothers Richard (vocals) and Tim Butler (bass) were fascinated with the contrast between the primal edginess of punk and the smooth sophistication of art rock. So the six-member band — which formed in the Butler family living room — melded these styles, creating an attractive fusion of atmospheric rock splashed with waves of pop throughout its melodies and saxophone hooks. Read more of "The Psychedelic Furs Mastered the Art of the '80s Soundtrack Single." 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Culture Room, 305 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $45 via ticketmaster.com.

Caetano Veloso: With Zeca and Tom Veloso. Brazilian music of the '50s and '60s is truly addictive. But unlike the smooth and noncontroversial sounds of bossa nova, tropicalismo was an artistic movement with a similar sound but a perceived political edge. At the helm was Caetano Veloso, who, along with fellow musician Gilberto Gil, was exiled under the country's military dictatorship. Since then, Veloso has thrived, earning multiple Grammys and the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Award. He'll perform at the Arsht Center with his son Tom Veloso and samba man Zeca. This will be a chill, family-friendly show for all generations. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in the Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $89 via arshtcenter.org.

III Joints. For a fourth consecutive year, III Joints is set to make 4/20 day that much groovier. Among the musical acts you can rock out to at the Broken Shaker are Andres Line, INVT, Sister System, Nii Tei, Topher the Allen, and True Vine. There will also be trippy installations in some of the Freehand's guest rooms, including Nick León's Ambient Bedroom and Poorgrrrl's Thot Box. Get stoked... and toked? 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, through 5 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via showclix.com.