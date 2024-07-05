 Best Miami Concerts Coming This Summer and Fall 2024 | Miami New Times
The Best Concerts and Music Festivals Coming to Miami Later in 2024

Taylor Swift, III Points, Charli XCX — the best concerts of 2024 have yet to come.
July 5, 2024
III Points returns October 18 and 19 with its strongest lineup in years.
III Points returns October 18 and 19 with its strongest lineup in years. Photo by Adinayev for III Points
We're halfway through the year already, but 2024's best concerts are still to come. There are major arena and stadium shows featuring the biggest pop acts in the world. International stars from Mexico, Brazil, Iceland, Nigeria, and even Japan are also coming through South Florida. And who could forget III Points, which is giving alternative music fans in Miami a truly formidable lineup to look forward to?

Below, find New Times' picks for the most enticing Miami concerts in 2024.
click to enlarge Portrait of Missy Elliott against a blue background
Missy Elliott brings her tour to the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Thursday, July 25.
Photo by Derek Blanks

Missy Elliott at Amerant Bank Arena

Unbelievably, the legendary Miss-E "Misdemeanor" Elliott has never headlined her own tour. That might be because she came up in an era where you didn't need to sell tickets. Her multiple platinum records gave her all she needed and dominated the culture of the CD era to boot. Now, she's finally going out on an arena tour that will likely be as spectacular as she can make it — this is the lady that made the "Supa Dupa Fly" video, after all. Expect plenty of theatrics from Missy, as well as special guests Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; amerantbankarena.com. Tickets cost $102 to $862 via seatgeek.com.
click to enlarge Portrait of Tems
Tems comes to the Fillmore Miami Beach on August 22.
Photo by Roderick Ejuetam

Tems at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Not many artists can say they've won a Grammy before releasing their debut album, but thanks to her work on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Tems can. This year, the Nigerian star, one of the few female artists in the Afrobeats scene to break out on the world stage, released her full-length debut, Born in the Wild, an album that capitalizes on what makes her great, from sonorous, sensual vocals to a proficient mix of R&B, dancehall, and African sounds. Several African acts have come through town recently, including Burna Boy, but Tems' appearance at the Fillmore Miami Beach is a chance to see something different from the continent's bustling pop music ecosystem. 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Sold out.
click to enlarge Portrait of Herbie Hancock
Herbie Hancock stops by the Broward Center on September 13.
Photo by Danny Clinch

Herbie Hancock at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

One should never pass up a chance to see Herbie Hancock. He's one of the last living greats of midcentury jazz, a formidable musician who played with everyone from Miles Davis and Chick Corea to Joni Mitchell and Christina Agulera. He's shapeshifted constantly throughout his career, starting on the venerable Blue Note label before transitioning into fusion, bringing the new genre to the mainstream with the hit album Head Hunters and later helping hip-hop do the same with "Rockit." His last bow in South Florida was at III Points back in 2019, so it's likely that this Broward Center show might be just a little bit different. 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $55 to $195 via ticketmaster.com.
click to enlarge a black and white photo of the three band member's faces
Sigur Rós
Photo by Chloé Kritharas

Sigur Rós at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Trading the chilly climes of their home island for the balmy temps of Miami, Sigur Rós will become the second major Icelandic act in recent years (behind Björk in 2022) to perform at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The post-rock band will return to South Florida for the first time since 2013, and in the time since they've upgraded their presentation, recruiting the Wordless Music Orchestra to supplement those marvelous string arrangements you've heard on "Hoppípola" and other tracks. The show may be on a Monday, but we're pretty sure the band's mellow music wouldn't have inspired you to hit the clubs afterward anyway. 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $84 to $182 via arshtcenter.org.
click to enlarge Portrait of Charli XCX
Charli XCX will bring her co-headlining Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan to the Kaseya Center on October 5.
Photo by Harley Weir

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan at Kaseya Center

Throw away your Barbie dolls and paint yourself neon green, bitches. Brat summer won't arrive in Miami until October. With the glowing reception of her latest album, Brat, a club-pop masterpiece that perfectly encapsulates the truism that your thirties are just a better version of your twenties, Charli XCX has blown her messy party girl persona up to epic proportions. It's so epic, in fact, that she's going on an arena tour, along with an opening act and fellow club queen Shygirl, to take a much-deserved victory lap and bring the Brat experience to new heights. Also, Troye Sivan is there for some reason. Wait, he's a co-headliner? Okay, whatever you say. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $44.75 to $462 via ticketmaster.com.
click to enlarge Portrait of Jamie Stewart and Angela Seo of Xiu Xiu
Exprimental pop act Xiu Xiu will perform at Gramps on October 6.
Photo by Eva Luise Hoppe

Xiu Xiu at Gramps

You never really know what you're going to get from Xiu Xiu. The experimental pop project led by Jaime Stewart has done everything from harsh noise to demented dance-punk to a full-album cover of the Twin Peaks soundtrack. But for the duo's new record, they seem to be getting back to basics. The lead single for (deep breath) 13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips is a distorted sludge-pop slog with tender vocals from Stewart and a very NSFW video. This show's one for the queers, the freaks, the rockers, and anyone whose taste is a bit out-of-the-ordinary — so, cool people, basically. 8 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 via ticketweb.com.
click to enlarge Portrait of Marcos Valle
Brazilian musician Marcos Valle will perform at the Ground on October 10.
Photo by Leo Aversa

Marcos Valle at the Ground

Things are pretty barren on NE 11th Street as Club Space and its associated venues undergo renovations over the summer, but at least one big show is still scheduled for this fall: Legendary Brazilian musician Marcos Valle will be playing at the Ground on Thursday, October 10. Fans of música popular brasileira, or MPB, need little introduction to this iconic star, whose prolific run began in the bossa nova days of the 1960s. Thanks to a recent reissue campaign by the label Mr. Bongo, he's possibly best known in this country for his two disco-funk albums for Som Livre from the early '80s; "Estrelar," from his self-titled 1983 record, became an anthem in Brazil celebrating the end of the country's military dictatorship. Valle is getting up there in age like many of his peers — Gilberto Gil just concluded a farewell tour, and Gal Costa died in 2022 — so this may be your only chance to see the 80-year-old before he steps away from the spotlight for good. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 via ticketmaster.com.
click to enlarge Portrait of French duo Justice
French duo Justice will take the stage at III Points 2024.
Photo by Julia Vincent

III Points 2024

There's always something for everyone at III Points, but it's truer than usual this year, thanks to its best lineup in years. Hip-hop heads will show up for Drain Gang mainstays Bladee and Yung Lean, as well as beloved local Rick Ross. Indie-rock fans can check out newcomers Bar Italia and returning veteran Toro y Moi, while the legendary George Clinton will play a set with Parliament-Funkadelic — a must-see. Hyperpop fiends can bow at the feet of Arca, returning for the first time since 2019. The list of outstanding visiting DJs goes on for days: Skee Mask, Sammy Virji, Juan Atkins, DJ Koze, Horsegiiirl, Ben UFO, and many more. Local acts remain a priority, with a few of the most famous Miami-bred DJs tapping in for some sick B2Bs: Nick León will be joined by digital artist-turned-DJ Ezra Miller, Coffintexts will spin with techno and bass specialist Chloé Robinson, and Beatcamp founder Shinobi will go head-to-head with drum 'n' bass legend Craze. But the biggest names have to be Massive Attack, the legendary trip-hop crew behind songs such as "Teardrop" and "Unfinished Sympathy," and Justice, the equally massive French house duo whose new album Hyperdrama dropped earlier this year. Those two acts alone are worth the price of admission. Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $234.37 to $561.97 via iiipoints.com.
click to enlarge Taylor Swift on stage during the Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour finally comes to Hard Rock Stadium October 18-20.
Photo by John Medina/Getty Images

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium

Taylor Swift may be the most annoyingly famous woman on the face of the planet and utterly unavoidable for anyone breathing air, but at least her album was a flop with critics. It's a small consolation prize for the fact that we can't track her private jet anymore to see how much she's contributing to climate change. Truly, Swift has been everywhere lately, from sweeping the Grammys and turning it into a promo op for The Tortured Poets Department to cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl, and her success has been intoxicating for her crazed fandom and nauseating for the rest of us. Indeed, the Taylor Train shows no signs of slowing down as it pulls into Hard Rock Stadium for a three-date stint at Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets are sold the fuck out, obviously, so if you managed to get them, enjoy watching the same show you probably saw in movie theaters five times already, you Swiftie freak. 7 p.m. Friday, October 18, through Sunday, October 20, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Sold out.
click to enlarge Portrait of Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma lands at the Amerant Bank Arena on October 18.
Televisa Univision photo

Peso Pluma at Amerant Bank Arena

Reggaeton? That shit is literally so last year, bro. Haven't you heard about Bad Bunny being a sellout? The new hotness is regional Mexican music. Nah, fam, not that mariachi shit. Corridos – desperate and dramatic tales of love, life, and sometimes drugs, set to bangin' instrumentals combining rap beats with traditional instruments. It's perfect Miami music, in other words. Quite a few of the biggest corrido artists are blowing through the Amerant Bank Arena in the next few months, including Fuerza Regida on July 28 and Grupo Frontera on August 25. But Peso Pluma is the genre's biggest star thanks to his hit song "Ella Baila Sola." Touring behind his new album Éxodo, the show is a must-see if you're at all curious about the style of music. 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; amerantbankarena.com. Tickets cost $40 to $600 via seatgeek.com.
click to enlarge Portrait of the three members of Babymetal
Headbang to Babymetal's performance at Hard Rock Live on November 6.
Live Nation photo

Babymetal at Hard Rock Live

Definitely the wildest act on this list. In short, it's a kawaii Japanese idol trio that plays heavy metal. During their live performances, the principal members, dressed in costumes inspired by Japanese punk and gothic Lolita fashion, perform energetic dance routines as the backing Kami Band wails away. They even have their own lore, which states that they supposedly receive divine messages from the "Fox God" to spread the gospel of kawaii metal worldwide. It's a bit of a gimmick, perhaps, but one strong enough to keep them going for over ten years at this point, with their most recent album, The Other One, released last year. 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Davie; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $50.25 to $316.75 via ticketmaster.com.
click to enlarge The six members of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard land at Factory Town on November 21.
Photo by Jason Galea

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard at Factory Town

Would you brave a blizzard to see King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard? Well, you won't have to. The Australian prog-psych-punk-whatever rockers are back in South Florida, playing their biggest show yet in the region at the massive Hialeah rave grounds known as Factory Town. The band have inspired a passionate fanbase with a truly outrageous amount of music, all interconnected in a loose lore system known as the "gizzverse." It's basically Elden Ring for indie rock nerds. If you're sad about Dead & Company finally calling it quits and need a newer, even geekier band to follow around like a little freak, here you go. 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Hialeah; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $46.73 via dice.fm.
