The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

iLe. No one can testify to the tenacity of the Puerto Rican spirit better than Grammy-winning singer iLe. During the island-wide protests against a corrupt administration that drew more than 500,000 demonstrators last year, iLe — along with prominent Puerto Rican artists such as Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin — took a stand against then-Gov. Ricky Roselló to call for his resignation and even released a protest song with Bad Bunny and Residente for the occasion. Now, as was the case in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the government’s mismanagement of its emergency services in the wake of the earthquakes has prompted a new wave of frustration among the Puerto Rican people as they work to rebuild their homes and lives. Read about the pioneering boriqua before she performs at the historic North Beach Bandshell this weekend in Chris Malone's "Puerto Rican Songstress iLe Brings Stories of Strength and Struggle to Life." 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $25.

Eli Brown. Eli Brown has carved out a distinct place for himself in the world of house music. He began his musical journey in Bristol, England, and his own music and DJ sets are drenched in the music he grew up with, encompassing everything from jungle and rave to drum 'n' bass and house. The DJ/producer will take his talents to the South Beach techno hub Treehouse, where he'll gift revelers with sounds that have garnered attention from the likes of Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Claude VonStroke, and the Black Madonna. Read all of Douglas Markowitz and Olivia Mcauley's "The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." 11 p.m. Friday at Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; treehousemiami.com; 786-318-1908. Tickets are free before midnight and cost $15 for anytime admission via eventbrite.com.

Patrick Holland. With Basti. Many artists choose assumed names for a measure of creative freedom. Like putting on a mask, there's something about a pseudonym that can lower one's inhibitions and allow one to honestly express oneself, ironically, through a different identity. Patrick Holland is over that, though. The Canadian DJ/producer recently dropped his artist moniker, "Project Pablo," and will go by his birth name in all future endeavors, save for a few already announced DJ sets such as the one at ATV Records in Miami this Saturday, February 22. Read all of Douglas Markowitz's "Patrick Holland Charts New Sonic Horizons and Declares the End of Project Pablo." 11 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; atvrecords.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via eventbrite.com.

Completely Unchained: Van Halen Tribute. Last time Van Halen played South Florida, David Lee Roth had a mini-meltdown mid-show, yelling at the guy in charge of the fan that blows his hair. You can have all of his pizazz without the drama this weekend at Revolution live. Catch four guys live who know that one of life's true pleasures is to "Jump" to "Panama." The members of Van Halen tribute band Completely Unchained will bring the full Halen party-rock experience to Fort Lauderdale. The group re-creates the high-production values of a VH show, so expect a colorful, high-energy set. Yes, there will be some Van Hagar, but also David Lee Roth solo hits — something for everyone! 8 p.m., Friday, February 21, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $14.

Rod Stewart. If you want his body and you think he's sexy — or even if you just like his songs — head over to Hard Rock Live to let Sir Rod Stewart know. One of the most beloved raspy voices in pop music history is heading to Hollywood for a show of back-to-back hits. The Grammy Award winner made rocking tunes with bands like Faces and Jeff Beck Group, he has been killing it with his solo jams for five decades. Stewart was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame not once, but twice and remains a beloved public figure. Though he seems "Forever Young," he isn't. So bring your honey to sway along to his Scottish-tinged lilt banging out the hits like “You’re in My Heart," “Tonight’s the Night," and “Maggie May.” 7 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com. Tickets cost $85 to $380.