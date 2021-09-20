Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Maroon 5, J. Cole, and Justin Quiles

This week in Miami, Omnidisc, Allergy Season, and Schematic unite for an all-night rave at a to-be-disclosed location showcasing some of the most notable names in Miami's techno scene, J. Cole headlines the FTX Arena with collaborators 21 Savage and Morray, and the Syrian music collective Takht al-Nagham performs traditional folk songs at the idyllic North Beach Bandshell.
Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar
— and wear a facemask indoors!
Maroon 5 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Maroon 5 is on an extensive North American tour that will make its way to iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Thursday. The rescheduled run was originally meant to go down in summer 2020 but was canceled owing to the pandemic. Singer-songwriter and Florida native Blackbear will join the lineup as opener. Along with some of the band's original hits like “This Love,” the Adam Levine-led outfit will sprinkle some new songs from its latest album, Jordi
. 7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets cost $39 to $1,000 via livenation.com.
Omnidisc x Allergy Season Rave
Miami electronic dance labels Omnidisc, Allergy Season, and Schematic converge on Friday for a much-anticipated reunion, bringing together a stacked lineup of some of Miami's most buzzed-about DJs, including Danny Daze, Physical Therapy, CCL, and Pilo, for the first time since the pandemic hit. Taking place at an undisclosed location (the venue will be revealed to ticket-holders on the day of the event), the party will feature three stages of art, performance, and a wide range of sounds spanning genres such as techno, electro, jungle, and more. 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, September 24, at location TBA. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live.
Moongazer, Creature Cage, and Soft Cricket at Las Rosas
The far reaches of Miami's psych-rock scene converge at Las Rosas on Friday, as Moongazer, Creature Cage, and Soft Cricket team up for a triple-release show, with Mold! and Floridian completing the lineup. While Moongazer will release the single "Twin Embers" from its forthcoming full-length, Theme of an Era
, Creature Cage will drop Super Destructia
, the band's sophomore effort, and Soft Cricket will be releasing its self-titled debut effort. 9 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Related Stories
I support
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and
help keep the future of New Times free.
Justin Quiles and Natti Natasha at the Oasis
Reggaeton heavyweights and collaborators Justin Quiles and Natti Natasha coheadline at the Oasis on Saturday, delivering a high-energy, danceable performance. New mom Natasha will drop her sophomore album, Nattividad
, on the night. The album's art is adorned with a rose-gold baby carriage, flowers, and a microphone, representing the singer's inspiration for her latest effort. Justin Quiles is also fresh off the release of his chart-topping third studio album, La Ultima Promesa
. 8 p.m. Friday, September 24, at the Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RVSP via tixr.com.
J. Cole at FTX Arena
J. Cole kicks off his North American tour on Friday, in support of his new album, The Off-Season
. The "Pride Is the Devil" rapper and Dreamville Records head will bring along longtime collaborators 21 Savage and fellow North Carolinian Morray as support. The Off-Season
is Cole's highly anticipated sixth studio album and his first since 2013's Born Sinner
to showcase guest artists. 8 p.m. Friday, September 24, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $86 to $194 via ticketmaster.com.
Takht al-Nagham at North Beach Bandshell
North Beach Bandshell hosts the Syrian Music Preservation Initiative's ensemble Takht al-Nagham. The New-York-based Takht (an Arab chamber music group) includes Syrian and non-Syrian musicians who will perform a setlist of Syrian classic and folk songs, which they will play, per tradition, without sheet music and instead rely heavily on improvisation. Takht al-Nagham is led by artistic director Samer Al and features acclaimed oud virtuoso and musicologist Muhammed Qadri Dalal. The evening will feature Syrian food in partnership with Refugee Assistance Alliance, a South Florida nonprofit organization working with underserved refugee families. 7 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $25 to $55 via northbeachbandshell.com.
KRS-One at the Joint of Miami
KRS-One will perform at Wynwood's newly opened members-only weed lounge, the Joint of Miami, helmed by entrepreneur NJWeedman. The OG New York rapper will be followed by local hip-hop group We Dem Zoes. DJ Epps will open the night, followed by DJs Alamo, Shorty DooWop, and Finesco, who will keep things moving into the night. 6 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at the Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-5634; thejointofmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35 via eventbrite.com.
Rick Springfield at the Parker
Rick Springfield has been delivering power-pop anthems since the 1980s, with hits like "Jessie Girl" winning him a Grammy Award for "Best Male Rock Vocal Performance." The Aussie singer makes his way to Fort Lauderdale's intimate theater, the Parker, to take the audience on a musical trip down memory lane. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $37.50 to $122.50 via ticketmaster.com.