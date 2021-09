Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Summer Salt, Juanes, Omar Apollo, and More

click to enlarge Summer Salt Photo by Andrew Reiner

Summer Salt, Covey, and Breakup Shoes at Gramps

Todo El Mundo Dice Aho at the Banyan Bowl

Eros Arena at the Ground

Juanes at the Fillmore Miami Beach







Omar Apollo at Space Park

Mold! at Las Rosas

Trippie Redd at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

This week, techno party Eros Arena will take over the Ground for what is promised to be more an "experience" than an event, Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes kicks off his first North American tour in two years at the Fillmore Miami Beach, and R&B sensation Omar Apollo will perform at Space Park on Saturday.Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!Texas indie-pop outfit Summer Salt headlines Gramps on Tuesday alongside folk-rock project Covey and self-described “sweet phoenician bois” Breakup Shoes. Summer Salt recently released its debut album,, a refreshing, tropical-pop-tinged affair that will certainly play well to a Miami audience. The band’s stop 18-and-over Miami show is part of its North American tour, which will head to Tampa next.The eighth edition of the music festival, Todo El Mundo Dice Aho, will take place at the Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens on Friday, showcasing music as medicine from a diverse lineup of Native American musicians. Five musical acts will represent several different regions and traditions, including singer and multi-instrumentalist Diego Perez (AKA Nación Ekeko), who is known for his activism surrounding socio-economic issues. Also on the lineup: Musiana, Shimshai & Susana, Teresa of Jesus, and Jesus Hidalgo.Techno event Eros Arena will debut at the ground on Friday featuring a must-see roster of local and visiting DJs playing back-to-back sets, intent on showcasing the best of genre's underground. Brain Wash Records has teamed up with the event organizers to produce a mixtape to be released on the night. DJs on the lineup include Winterwrong, Ana B, and Ultrathem.Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes makes his anticipated return stateside for the first time in over two years with his Origen tour. The tour kicks off on Thursday with a two-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The Colombian artist has promised fans a retrospective journey through some of his greatest hits, as well as performing cuts from his latest studio album,. Notably, his performance will be a stripped-down, intimate musical experience meant to be an escape from the screen-centric lives his fans have had to lead during the pandemic.Pop-meets-soul singer Omar Apollo will perform at Space Park on Saturday, delivering his idiosyncratic sound fusion to the crowd. Since his breakthrough single “Ugotme” in 2017, the Mexican-American artist, who honed his craft growing up in Indiana, has found himself touring the globe, delivering a slam-dunk of a debut effort with, which he now heads on tour to support. Apollo will be joined on stage by openers Sofía Valdés, Deb Never, Maye, and Niko Rubio.Psych-rock outfit Mold! celebrates the release of its debut full-length effort,, at Las Rosas onSaturday as part of the latest Black Market event. The band, which snagged “Best Emerging Act” in the2021 "Best of Miami" issue, will be joined on the lineup by doom merchants Holly Hunt, heavy rockersBen Katzman's Degreaser, and New Jersey outfit Shred Flinstone.Trap star Trippie Redd has delivered his fourth studio album,, which includes an amalgam of features from genre pioneers like Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti, as well as posthumous appearances from Juice Wrld and XXXtentacion. On Sunday, the "Miss the Rage" singer heads to the FPL Solar Amphitheater as part of this North American Tour. Redd is joined by rappers Iann Dior and SoFaygo.