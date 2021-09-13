Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Summer Salt, Juanes, Omar Apollo, and More

September 13, 2021 8:00AM

Summer Salt
Summer Salt Photo by Andrew Reiner
click to enlarge Summer Salt - PHOTO BY ANDREW REINER
Summer Salt
Photo by Andrew Reiner
This week, techno party Eros Arena will take over the Ground for what is promised to be more an "experience" than an event, Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes kicks off his first North American tour in two years at the Fillmore Miami Beach, and R&B sensation Omar Apollo will perform at Space Park on Saturday.

Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!

Summer Salt, Covey, and Breakup Shoes at Gramps

Texas indie-pop outfit Summer Salt headlines Gramps on Tuesday alongside folk-rock project Covey and self-described “sweet phoenician bois” Breakup Shoes. Summer Salt recently released its debut album, Sequoia Moon, a refreshing, tropical-pop-tinged affair that will certainly play well to a Miami audience. The band’s stop 18-and-over Miami show is part of its North American tour, which will head to Tampa next. 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $19.99 via etix.com.

Todo El Mundo Dice Aho at the Banyan Bowl

The eighth edition of the music festival, Todo El Mundo Dice Aho, will take place at the Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens on Friday, showcasing music as medicine from a diverse lineup of Native American musicians. Five musical acts will represent several different regions and traditions, including singer and multi-instrumentalist Diego Perez (AKA Nación Ekeko), who is known for his activism surrounding socio-economic issues. Also on the lineup: Musiana, Shimshai & Susana, Teresa of Jesus, and Jesus Hidalgo. 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 17, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $45 to $65 via completeticketsolutions.com.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Eros Arena at the Ground

Techno event Eros Arena will debut at the ground on Friday featuring a must-see roster of local and visiting DJs playing back-to-back sets, intent on showcasing the best of genre's underground. Brain Wash Records has teamed up with the event organizers to produce a mixtape to be released on the night. DJs on the lineup include Winterwrong, Ana B, and Ultrathem. 11 p.m. Friday, September 17, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Juanes at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes makes his anticipated return stateside for the first time in over two years with his Origen tour. The tour kicks off on Thursday with a two-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The Colombian artist has promised fans a retrospective journey through some of his greatest hits, as well as performing cuts from his latest studio album, Origen. Notably, his performance will be a stripped-down, intimate musical experience meant to be an escape from the screen-centric lives his fans have had to lead during the pandemic. 8 p.m. Thursday, September 16, and Friday, September 17, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $20 to $345 via livenation.com.

Omar Apollo at Space Park

Pop-meets-soul singer Omar Apollo will perform at Space Park on Saturday, delivering his idiosyncratic sound fusion to the crowd. Since his breakthrough single “Ugotme” in 2017, the Mexican-American artist, who honed his craft growing up in Indiana, has found himself touring the globe, delivering a slam-dunk of a debut effort with Apolonio, which he now heads on tour to support. Apollo will be joined on stage by openers Sofía Valdés, Deb Never, Maye, and Niko Rubio. 3 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Space Park, 298 NE 61 St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $90 via eventbrite.com.

Mold! at Las Rosas

Psych-rock outfit Mold! celebrates the release of its debut full-length effort, No Silence!, at Las Rosas on
Saturday as part of the latest Black Market event. The band, which snagged “Best Emerging Act” in the
2021 "Best of Miami" issue, will be joined on the lineup by doom merchants Holly Hunt, heavy rockers
Ben Katzman's Degreaser, and New Jersey outfit Shred Flinstone. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Trippie Redd at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Trap star Trippie Redd has delivered his fourth studio album, Trip at Knight, which includes an amalgam of features from genre pioneers like Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti, as well as posthumous appearances from Juice Wrld and XXXtentacion. On Sunday, the "Miss the Rage" singer heads to the FPL Solar Amphitheater as part of this North American Tour. Redd is joined by rappers Iann Dior and SoFaygo. 7 p.m. Sunday, September 19, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305- 358-7550; livenation.com. Tickets cost $44 to $446 via ticketsqueeze.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Olivia McAuley was born and raised in London, England. After studying at the University of Miami, she worked in music PR and marketing before joining Miami New Times as the club listings editor. She also writes about music and anything and everything that's going on in her adopted city.
Contact: Olivia McAuley

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Before He Was Proud

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation