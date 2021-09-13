Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Summer Salt, Juanes, Omar Apollo, and More

Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!
Summer Salt, Covey, and Breakup Shoes at GrampsTexas indie-pop outfit Summer Salt headlines Gramps on Tuesday alongside folk-rock project Covey and self-described “sweet phoenician bois” Breakup Shoes. Summer Salt recently released its debut album, Sequoia Moon, a refreshing, tropical-pop-tinged affair that will certainly play well to a Miami audience. The band’s stop 18-and-over Miami show is part of its North American tour, which will head to Tampa next. 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $19.99 via etix.com.
Todo El Mundo Dice Aho at the Banyan BowlThe eighth edition of the music festival, Todo El Mundo Dice Aho, will take place at the Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens on Friday, showcasing music as medicine from a diverse lineup of Native American musicians. Five musical acts will represent several different regions and traditions, including singer and multi-instrumentalist Diego Perez (AKA Nación Ekeko), who is known for his activism surrounding socio-economic issues. Also on the lineup: Musiana, Shimshai & Susana, Teresa of Jesus, and Jesus Hidalgo. 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 17, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $45 to $65 via completeticketsolutions.com.
Eros Arena at the GroundTechno event Eros Arena will debut at the ground on Friday featuring a must-see roster of local and visiting DJs playing back-to-back sets, intent on showcasing the best of genre's underground. Brain Wash Records has teamed up with the event organizers to produce a mixtape to be released on the night. DJs on the lineup include Winterwrong, Ana B, and Ultrathem. 11 p.m. Friday, September 17, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.
Juanes at the Fillmore Miami BeachColombian singer-songwriter Juanes makes his anticipated return stateside for the first time in over two years with his Origen tour. The tour kicks off on Thursday with a two-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The Colombian artist has promised fans a retrospective journey through some of his greatest hits, as well as performing cuts from his latest studio album, Origen. Notably, his performance will be a stripped-down, intimate musical experience meant to be an escape from the screen-centric lives his fans have had to lead during the pandemic. 8 p.m. Thursday, September 16, and Friday, September 17, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $20 to $345 via livenation.com.
Omar Apollo at Space ParkPop-meets-soul singer Omar Apollo will perform at Space Park on Saturday, delivering his idiosyncratic sound fusion to the crowd. Since his breakthrough single “Ugotme” in 2017, the Mexican-American artist, who honed his craft growing up in Indiana, has found himself touring the globe, delivering a slam-dunk of a debut effort with Apolonio, which he now heads on tour to support. Apollo will be joined on stage by openers Sofía Valdés, Deb Never, Maye, and Niko Rubio. 3 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Space Park, 298 NE 61 St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $90 via eventbrite.com.
Mold! at Las RosasPsych-rock outfit Mold! celebrates the release of its debut full-length effort, No Silence!, at Las Rosas on
Saturday as part of the latest Black Market event. The band, which snagged “Best Emerging Act” in the
2021 "Best of Miami" issue, will be joined on the lineup by doom merchants Holly Hunt, heavy rockers
Ben Katzman's Degreaser, and New Jersey outfit Shred Flinstone. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.