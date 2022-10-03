The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Nas X, Panic! at the Disco, and More

This week, the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction coheadline at Hard Rock Live, Lil Nas X will have parents worrying at the James L. Knight Center, and Panic! at the Disco performs.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, October 3

Gary Campbell: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The War on Drugs: 7 p.m., $43.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tuesday, October 4

The Knocks and Cannons: 7 p.m., $33.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lil Nas X: 8 p.m., $28.95-$52.95. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Panic! at the Disco: with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers, 7 p.m., $25.75-$125.75. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Wednesday, October 5

Caribbean Music, Influence and Culture: 7 p.m. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Manny Echazabal: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Peach Pit: 7 p.m., $27.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Thursday, October 6

Coin: with Miloe, 7 p.m., $27.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Jorge Garcia: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Konflict B2B Obscene: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Los Wizzards: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Friday, October 7

Ben Platt: with Jake Wesley Rogers, 8 p.m., $45-$125. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Emanuel Satie: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

jamesjamesjames: 11 p.m., $14.89-$20.40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Lenier: 9 p.m., $60-$90. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Loud Luxury: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Mark Knight: 10 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Melim: 8 p.m., $45.79-$93.46. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Nic Fanciulli: with Ms. Mada, 11 p.m., $20.40-$26.46. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Pachamanca: with Bort and Diego Melgar, 11 p.m., $14.88. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Pockit: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Rick Ross: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Symbols: with Rain Boar, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Tastemakers: with Abae, Shalö, and Megusta, 11 p.m., $10. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Tauren Wells: 8 p.m., $27.75-$59.75. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Victor Wooten Bass Extremes: 7:30 p.m., $32.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Yung Bae: with Washed Out, Roosevelt, Saint Pepsi, and Vantage, 7 p.m., $20-$100. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Saturday, October 8

Benise: 8 p.m., $26-$96. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Dirty South: 9 p.m., $20-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Fito Páez: 8 p.m., $57.99-$186.99. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

For Love or Country: the Arturo Sandoval Story: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Hardwired - a Tribute to Metallica and Products of Rage: 7 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Lost Kings: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

The Mojo Hands: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Nicolas Lutz: 11 p.m., $20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Rachel Angel: with Nick County and Daniel Milewski, 8-11:30 p.m., $10. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Rafael "El Pollo" Brito: 9 p.m., $70-$115. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Rafaga: 9 p.m., $45-$65. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Savi: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction: with Poppy, 6:30 p.m., $65-$245. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

The Soul Brothers: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Stephan Jolk and Korolova: 11 p.m., $20.40-$26.46. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Vent X Owna Miami Carnival: with Dexta Daps, 4 p.m., $50-$150. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar. miramaramp.com

Willy Chirino and Leoni Torres: 8 p.m., $59-$199. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Sunday, October 9

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Gheist: 10 p.m., $14.89. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Il Volo: 8 p.m., $35.25-$115.25. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Jekalyn Carr: 5 p.m. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Rascal: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Zac Brown Band: 7 p.m., $40.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.