Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Zedd, Ben Katzman, Where Are My Keys? and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Memorial Day looms on the horizon, and Miami is set to make the most of the long weekend with plenty of festivities to choose from. This week's lineup includes half Swedish, half New Jerseyan duo Gardenstate at Treehouse and Ben Katzman's DeGreaser at the Anderson. And Mystic Bill, Terence Tabeau, Benton, and more Electric Pickle OGs assemble for the return of Where Are My Keys? at the 94th Aero Squadron.

Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Gardenstate at Treehouse

Progressive trance duo Gardenstate makes its way to Treehouse for a show on Friday night. Swedish producer Marcus Schossow and longtime collaborator Matthew Felner recently returned to the scene with the single “Take Me There,” a swirling trance cut. Local DJs Velero, Macana, and Irish Mariachi will also be behind the decks in the main room, while house-music collective Grooveland Miami offers a hefty lineup of back-to-back sets, including Silvio Rodriguez and Tommy Boy, in the front room. 8 p.m. Friday, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Admission is free before 9 p.m. with RSVP; tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com and $40 at the door.

Khalbass at the Center for Subtropical Affairs

Kick back at the Center for Subtropical Affairs, on Friday, and start your weekend by soaking up the rhythms of Haitian Twoubadou group Khalbass at the idyllic Little River oasis. The band of veteran musicians has been performing its kaleidoscopic style all over the Magic City for years, with a musical portfolio that spans from calypso to Latin jazz. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org.Tickets cost $10 via subtropicalaffairs.square.site and $15 at the door.

The Black Market at the Anderson

The Black Market is at it again. The flea market and music event is once again setting up shop at the Anderson. Heavy-rock outfit DeGreaser headlines the show, helmed by its gregarious leader Ben Katzman, and fresh off the release of the band's latest effort, Astrology 101. Also on the bill: Caribbean jazz-gaze outfit Seafoam Walls, marking the new lineup's live debut. Local rockers Mold and psychedelic outfit the Creatures Cage round out the card. Stick around for vendors, DJs, burlesque, and drag galore. 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Zedd at LIV

It’s hard to believe that the Fontainebleau's opulent megaclub, LIV, can once again open its doors to eager partygoers — but here we are. On Saturday, famed Russian progressive house DJ Zedd will be behind the decks as a part of the club’s rollout of Memorial Day Weekend festivities. This might be Miamians' last chance to catch the DJ for a while, as he's set to begin a Las Vegas residency this summer. 11 p.m. Saturday, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $140 to $15,000 via tixr.com.

Where Are My Keys? at the 94th Aero Squadron

From the minds behind the defunct dance club Electric Pickle, the party series Where Are My Keys? is back in action on Sunday at the 94th Aero Squadron. Former Pickle owner and Where Are My Keys? ship’s captain Will Renuart has tapped some familiar faces to helm the decks at the event, including Mystic Bill, Terence Tabeau, and Benton, with extended sets from DJ Harvey, Moodymann, and Soul Clap. As its name suggests, the 17-hour party is intended to render guests happily disoriented as it rages from sunset until sunrise. 4 p.m. Sunday, at 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami; wrmkparty.com; Tickets cost $30 to $80 via eventbrite.com.

Brothers of Others at the Doral Yard

Rock 'n' roll trio Brothers of Others closes out the weekend with a free live show at the Doral Yard on Sunday, delivering some high-energy Americana tunes. The band is a regular on Miami's live-music circuit, playing at staple venues like Bar Nancy and Las Rosas. Head to the food hall for a dose of live music and bites and beverages from local vendors. 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; thedoralyard.com. Admission is free.