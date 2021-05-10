Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Pickle Pop-Up, Dark Chanell, Joudy, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

This week, walk down memory lane with an all-night ode to the Electric Pickle at the 94th Aero Squadron; Laidback Luke presents his heavier, techno alter ego, Dark Chanell, at Club Space; and New York-based experimental rock outfit Joudy makes its way to Bar Nancy to deliver its crushing psych sound to Miami's live music lovers.

Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Joep Mencke at Do Not Sit on the Furniture

Dutch DJ and producer Joep Mencke brings his spiritualistic musical musings to Do Not Sit on the Furniture on Thursday, showering the famed nightclub with his signature nods to nature and world music. A member of the artist collective-cum-label Klassified Records, Mencke recently dropped his EP, Satare, noteworthy for its melodic and earthy qualities. Support comes by way of resident DJ Rader. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture; 423 16th St., Miami Beach; donotsitonthefurniture.com; Tickets cost $28.10 via ra.co.

Pick Pop-Up Party at 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant

Commemorating two whole years since the beloved Wynwood dance spot Electric Pickle closed its doors, the things up right where they left off with a one-night-only event hosted at the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant on Saturday. The organizers have wrangled some of the Pickles’ most familiar faces for the event, including Sepp, Will Renuart, Terence Tabeau, Puma, Hiltronix, and the Fates. The party will rage into the early hours of Sunday, but fear not, guests can hydrate and energize themselves throughout the evening thanks to the mini-market at the indoor/outdoor venue. 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, at the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Dark Chanell at Space

Techno heads should make a pilgrimage to Club Space on Friday night, as the decks on the tropical terrace are taken over by Dark Chanell, the newly unveiled moniker of the eminent Laidback Luke. The DJ and producer’s return to his heavier roots was solidified at the beginning of this year with the release of his EP, No.1. Reserve a spot to catch a different side of Laidback Luke by snagging one of a limited number of general-admission tickets, or reserve one of the venue’s dance pods with some friends. 11 p.m. Friday at Club Space Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com; Tickets cost $50 to $1500 via eventbrite.com.

Joudy at Bar Nancy

Experimental rock outfit Joudy, whose members hail from Venezuela by way of New York, will perform at Little Havana venue Bar Nancy on Saturday, bringing its heavy psychedelic sound to the Magic City for one night only. Local bands Baraja Nation and Waterplant also grace the lineup, which will make for one resounding night of live music that almost resembles normalcy. Attendees can also browse local vendors, merch, and art at the show. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.



Nu Deco Ensemble Livestream

Nu Deco Ensemble will present its final livestreamed concert of the season on Saturday, welcoming Tank and the Bangas and Cory Henry to the stage at the North Beach Bandshell. Snarky Puppy alum Henry will kick off the show, delivering the world-premiere of his orchestral work, followed by a symphonic take on the music of Dr, Dre by Nu Deco musicians Jason Matthews and Sam Hyken. New Orleans five-piece outfit Tank and the Bangas will close out the show with a high-energy performance highlighting the band's fiery soul meets hip-hop meets deep-groove R&B sound. 8 p.m. Saturday; live.nu-deco.org; Tickets cost $15 via nu-deco.org/concert.

Desert Hearts Miami

West Coast-based collective Desert Hearts descends on Miami Saturday for a 14-hour marathon of house and techno music. Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, and Marbs Porky are set to headline, with more acts set to be announced. Also unclear: the location. The only hint given is that it will be an "open-air venue." Wherever it’s taking place, Desert Hearts is already familiar with the Miami scene, having taken over clubs like Space and Treehouse. 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, location TBA; deserthearts.us. Tickets cost $50 to $70 via posh.vip/e/desert-hearts-miami.