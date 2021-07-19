Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Rolling Loud, Now vs Now, Mold!, and More

click to enlarge Mold! at Selina Miami Gold Dust on Friday. Photo by Gabriel Duque and Alejandra Campos

The floodgates have opened, and there's no stopping Miami’s music seekers from catching their favorite acts across the city as tours, festivals, and the headlining names that come with them begin to re-emerge in the 305.This week in Miami, the long-awaited music festival Rolling Loud makes its return to the Hard Rock Stadium, featuring some of hip-hop's biggest names, including A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. Experimental trio Now Vs Now heads to Space Park on Friday, delivering its New York jazz-influenced sound; and Mold!, Bruvvy, the Creature Cage, the Old Youth, and Do Not Air take over the Selina Miami Gold Dust for Hypos, a night of live rock 'n' roll.Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week.Israeli electronic duo Red Axes will perform at Floyd on Friday night, displaying their anarchic musical sensibilities. Known for their unique blend of rock, electronica, and house, Red Axes parlayed their time in the post-punk band Red Cotton into a highly sought-after club act after a stint in Amsterdam inspired their creation of an underground psychedelic electronic party series Break It! The duo blends rock and rave motifs to create a unique sound, which most recently was featured on CircoLoco’s debut compilation albumLocal country-music luminaries Nick County & the All Nite Welders celebrate the release of their new full-length album,, at Midsummerfest, a night of poetry, music, and food, at Oak Garden. Poet Cherry Pickman will kick off the event, followed by music from singer-songwriters Rick Moon and Corey Perez, who'll debut their upcoming album,, along with local rockers Mustard Service. County will close out the evening with a performance ofin its entirety.Friday’s Hypnos event will unite five of Miami’s rock outfits for a night of live music at the Selina Miami Gold Dust, the newly renovated '50s MiMo motel which has been churning out some impressive musical happenings in the last few months. Mold!, Bruvvy — who will release its debut album later this summer — the Creature Cage, the Old Youth, and Do Not Air will all grace the lineup, promising a fuzz-laden soundtrack to accompany the poolside fun.Hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud makes its long-awaited return this weekend, delivering three days of music from rap's biggest names as well as exciting emerging talent. A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and Travis Scott are headlining along with a plethora of A-list acts, including Megan Thee Stallion and Trippie Redd. Don't miss Friday night’s special feature, a live episode of WWE’s SmackDown.Now Vs Now is the experimental trio led by Jason Lindner, who appeared on David Bowie'salbum, featuring cofounding bassist Panagiotis Andreou, and drummer Justin Tyson. Together, the outfit delivers musical musings encompassing funk, rock, jazz, and electronica for a trippy and moreish listening experience. Now Vs Now head to Space Park on Friday for a live concert alongside jazz outfit Twyn as local support. Originally booked at the North Beach Bandshell, the concert was moved to Space Park, while the original venue offers support services for those affected by the Surfside building collapse.Grammy-nominated Australian house and techno producer Fisher will perform at Club Space for a doubleheader weekend. Starting on Friday evening, the DJ will woo guests onto the terrace alongside special guest Lee Foss, followed by Saturday night’s blowout featuring deep house luminary Layla Benitez. Fisher released his latest EP,, last summer on his own imprint, Catch and Release, featuring some of the irresistible anthems for which he has become known.