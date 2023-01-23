The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: The Skatalites, Infected Mushroom, Mortician, and More

This week, reggae and ska legends the Skatalites stop by the Ground, Israeli duo Infected Mushroom get behind the decks at Daer, and metal outfit Mortician gets loud at Gramps.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, January 23

John Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

MJC Mondays: with the Felipe Lamoglia Quartet, 8 p.m., $20-$30. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami, 7701 SW 76th Ave., Miami, 305-667-3697, uumiami.org.

Tuesday, January 24

Chris Botti: 8 p.m., $59.50-$89.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Indigo Dreams: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, January 25

Al Di Meola: 8 p.m., $55-$225. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Dave Mason: 7 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

The French Horn Collective: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Jackson Stokes Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Natanel and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thursday, January 26

Gadi Mitrani and Afrotrace: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Infected Mushroom: 10 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Jazz in the Jungle: with Brahm Masla Earth Trio, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., $15. Understory, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami.

Justin Hayward: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Max Marsilo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Rascal: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Tauren Wells: 8 p.m., $27.75-$59.75. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Friday, January 27

4B: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

50 Cent: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Big Band of Brothers: a Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers: 8 p.m., $52.50-$89.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Billy Joel: 8 p.m., $105-$505. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

The Cleveland Orchestra in Miami: Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto: 8 p.m., $29-$187. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Club Kid: with Mike Trotter, 10 p.m., $15-$25. Supernatural Haus, 378 NE 56th St., Miami, supernatural305.com.

Des & Del: 10 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Djebali: 11 p.m., $14.88-$20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

GA-20: 7 p.m., $18-$20. The Angeles, 441 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-907-7448, theangelesftl.com.

Gretell Barreiro: 9 p.m., $17. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Jazz at MOCA: with the Tal Cohen Jazz Ensemble, 7-10 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

The Martinez Brothers and Classmatic: 11 p.m., $26.45-$71.09. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Monkey Safari: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Pachamanca: with Diego Melgar and Saturnsarii, 8 p.m., $14.88. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

The Pantera Experience: with In a Nutshell - Tribute to Alice in Chains, 7 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Peachfuzz: 9 p.m., Free. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

The Phenomena: with Grave Castle, Passion Company, Flower Child Slumber Party, and the Creature Cage, 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Proibidæ: 10 p.m., $10-$40. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Rick Ross: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

The Skatalites: 7 p.m., $35-$40. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Susan Werner: 7:30 p.m., $35-$40. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Saturday, January 28

Astra Club and Mano Le Tough: 11 p.m., $20.39-$26.45. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

The Cleveland Orchestra in Miami: Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto: 8 p.m., $29-$187. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Dan Dratch and the Blues Crusaders: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Destination Okeechobee: with Better Than This, Clean Cut, Crush Company, Frogs Show Mercy, and others, 7 p.m., $17.09. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Frank Walker and Bax: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Grooveland: with Silvio Rodrigues, John Rengifo, Gabriel Peixoto, Amalthea, and Santacruz, 11 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Gucci Mane: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Klingande: 12 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Lee Foss: 10 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Ordinary Boys: with Lovesong: a Tribute to the Cure, 7 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Otto Santana: 9 p.m., $17. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Perpetual Groove: 7:30 p.m., $22. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Perreo Del Futuro: Breakcore: with Saturnsarii, *Specs, Chan A-V, 74.97, and others, 10 p.m., $15. Supernatural Haus, 378 NE 56th St., Miami, supernatural305.com.

Scandal: with DJ Dino, Rippin Kittin, and La Strummer, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Shift: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Steve Lawler Presents Pendulum: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Tenci: 8 p.m., $12-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Sunday, January 29

Barbarella: 2 p.m.-12 a.m., $10-$30. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Chita Rivera with Seth Rudetsky: 7 p.m., $39-$69. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Five Venoms: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Gordo: 11 p.m., $20.39-$37.47. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Lucas Apostoleris: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Mortician: 6 p.m., $30. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Shane Smith & the Saints: 7 p.m., $20. The Angeles, 441 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-907-7448, theangelesftl.com.