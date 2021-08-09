Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Aventura, Eric Prydz, Little Jesus, and More

click to enlarge
This week in Miami, check out the inaugural edition of Escala Sonora at Oak Garden featuring Mexican indie-rockers Little Jesus, enjoy local acts like Zeta and Savvik during the Pink Flamingo's pool party at the Selina Miami Gold Dust, and Miami Girls Rock Camp closes out with a performance by Las Nubes.
Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar
— and wear a mask indoors!
Little Jesus at Oasis
Bridging the geographical gap between Latin American musicians and the fans in the U.S, the Mishu Music collective brings the Escala Sonora music series to Miami on Friday. The debut event features Mexican indie-rock band Little Jesus at the open-air venue Oak Garden alongside Venezualan singer-songwriter Gus. The series' mission is to showcase touring Latin artists who otherwise wouldn’t be able to include Miami in their tour schedule. 8 p.m. Friday, August 13, at Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami; 786-273-1074; oakgardenmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 via tickeri.com; $20 at the door.
Brian Cid at Do Not Sit on the Furniture
Brooklyn-based DJ and producer Brian Cid will spin at the recently renovated Do Not Sit on the Furniture on Friday night, alongside vibe setter Rader. He emerged as a rising star on New York's underground melodic tech-house scene, and his innovative production shone through, to the point where Cid now boasts a catalog of heavy releases and an imprint, Endangered. 10 p.m. Friday, August 13, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $28 to $50 via ra.co.
Deviant Burial at Gramps
On Saturday at Gramps, Miami death metal outfit Deviant Burial celebrates the CD release of its new EP, Decent to the Darkest Circle
. The band, who performed virtually at the Helsinki Death Fest in April, will be joined by merchants of doom Druid Lord, Broward hardcore outfit Charred, and locals Ejecutador. Don’t miss the show, which includes a full blast through Deviant Burial's new release, as the band is set to take an extended hiatus after the performance. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 13, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $12 via eventbrite.com.
Aventura at Hard Rock Stadium
Famed bachata group Aventura, helmed by Anthony "Romeo" Santos, will conclude its postponed Inmortal tour on Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium, for what the quartet claims will be its final ever performance. Since the group broke into the mainstream in 2002 with the single “Obsesión,” the band reached soaring commercial success with studio albums like God's Project
and The Last
, eventually becoming one of the most notable Latin-music acts in the world. The group officially disbanded in 2011 to follow solo projects but has since reunited for multiple tours. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 13, at the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $33.50 to $293.50 via ticketmaster.com.
Pink Flamingo's Pool Party at Selina Miami Gold Dust
Drag performer Yoko Oso hosts Pink Flamingo's, a day-into-night pool party and barbecue at the Selina Miami Gold Dust. Presented by the Black Market, the event includes a market featuring local vendors, food and drunk by Kush Hospitality, plus live music from Venezuelan psych-rockers Zeta, dream-gazers the Wax Worms, doom purveyors Saavik, and indie crooners the Boas. 2 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at Selina Gold Dust, 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; selina.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.
Eric Prydz at Club Space
Swedish DJ Eric Prydz makes his way to Club Space on Sunday alongside Italian producer duo Mathame, making for a high-energy, techno-filled party. As of late, Prydz has been busy releasing music under his fourth alter ego, Tonja Holma, including the new single “All Night.” Meanwhile, Mathame has been turning its penchant for mystical soundscapes into an effort to curb carbon emissions, releasing its first nonfungible token (NFT) project, Angel Alphabet, The First Metamyth
, donating a portion of the sales proceeds to Carbon180. 5 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $80 to $100 via clubspace.com
.
Miami Girl Rock Camp Finale at Gramps
It’s that time of year when Miamians of all ages can start looking forward to the Miami Girls Rock Camp Showcase. Founded in 2015, Miami Girls Rock Camp is a one-week boot camp that promotes creative expression and self-esteem in young girls and nonbinary kids through instrument instruction, workshops, band practice, and live performances by visiting artists and DJs, culminating in a rip-roaring finale. This year, campers have received online and in-person instruction, composed original songs, and filmed their own music videos. The videos will premiere this Sunday at Gramps in Wynwood, followed by performances by Las Nubes and DJ Robbi Robsta. 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.