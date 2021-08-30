Best Concerts in Miami This Week: The Struts, Future, Curses, and More

click to enlarge
The Struts bring their glam-rock sound to Revolution Live on Wednesday.
Photo by Beth Saravo
This week in Miami, glam-rock aficionados the Struts cross the pond to perform at Revolution Live, Future headlines a benefit concert for Haiti at the Oasis, and Berlin-based producer Curses spins at Floyd. Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week.
The Struts at Revolution Live
British rock band the Struts' latest tour in support of its third studio album, Strange Days
, will land at Revolution Live on Wednesday. Formed by four friends in northern England in 2012, the quartet has cited Queen as its biggest musical influence, modeling its sound and style after the rock legends and making a name for itself as certified glam-rock revivalists. The Struts have played alongside some of rock's biggest names, from the Who to the Rolling Stones to Foo Fighters. 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $24 to $72 via ticketmaster.com
.
Caramelos de Cianuro at the Fillmore Miami Beach
Venezuelan alt-rock duo Caramelos de Cianuro heads to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, in support of Control
, the band's first full-length effort in five years. Asier Cazalis and Pável "El Ruso" Tellowill perform songs from the new disc, which was recorded in Miami, Buenos Aires, and their hometown of Caracas. Longtime fans can also enjoy some of the band's rock en español
hits of the '90s, which will be woven into its high-energy set. 8 p.m. Friday, September 3, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $49 to $200 via livenation.com.
Benefit Concert for Haiti at the Oasis
Future headlines the Miami Benefit Concert for Haiti at the Oasis Wynwood on Friday, alongside "XO Tour Llif3" singer Lil Uzi Vert, and other surprise special guests. Proceeds from the concert go directly to support relief efforts in Haiti in the wake of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the country on August 14. 8 p.m. Friday, September 3, at the Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $100 via tixr.com.
Curses at Floyd
Berlin-based producer and DJ Curses performs at Floyd on Friday, joined on the lineup by locals Sister System and Troy Kurtz. Curses, AKA Luca Venezia, unveiled his debut album, Romantic Fiction
, on Jennifer Cardini's Dischi Autunno imprint in 2018. The LP introduced listeners to his unique style, which merges guitars, vocals, and synths to create a dystopian postpunk meets ‘80s EBM sound reminiscent of Depeche Mode.11 p.m. Friday, September 3, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com.
Duke Dumont at Hyde Beach
With singles like "Need U," "I Got U," and "Ocean Drive," British producer Duke Dumont (AKA Adam Dyment) has carved out a distinct space in electronic music. The Blasé Boys Club founder continues to dive deep into creating his unique musical vision. Dumont heads to Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach on Sunday, bringing his soundscape to the dance floor. Noon Saturday, September 5, at Hyde Beach,1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com. Tickets cost $75 via tixr.com.
Kes at the North Beach Bandshell
Like its twin-island home, Trinidad and Tobago, soca group Kes is a melting pot of influences and sounds. Blending genres like pop, reggae, calypso, dancehall, and Afrobeat, the band's 2020 album, We Home
, cemented Kes as ambassadors of good dance-floor vibes. The group takes the stage at the North Beach Bandshell, which draws bands from around the globe to its seaside locale. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 4, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $45 via axs.com.
Orange Blossom Classic Concert at FPL Solar Amphitheater
The first Orange Blossom Classic in 43 years will take place on Sunday, when the Florida A&M Rattlers play the Jackson State Tigers in a season-opening game at Hard Rock Stadium. In honor of the reboot, Bacardi presents the OBC Welcome to the 305 Pre-Game Concert at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park. The concert features a who's who of hip-hop, including Uncle Luke, Rick Ross, Ball Greezy, Trick Daddy, Trina, and JT Money. 7 p.m. Saturday, September 4, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; livenation.com. Tickets cost $35 to $65 via livenation.com.
City Girls at KOD Miami
Yung Miami and JT, AKA City Girls, will perform at KOD Miami as part of the strip club's Labor Day weekend celebration. Gaining mainstream attention after an uncredited feature on Drake's 2018 track "In My Feelings," the duo has topped the charts with tracks like "Pussy Talk,'' featuring Doja Cat, off its second studio album, City on Lock
, with City Girls currently working on a much-buzzed-about followup. 9 p.m. Saturday, September 3, at KOD Miami, 7020 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-761-7519. Tickets cost $30 to $100 via eventbrite.com.