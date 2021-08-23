Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Jhay Cortez, SortaSecret, and the Black Market

Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a mask indoors!
Served Up at the Freehold
New York City-based event series Served Up, which aims to bring awareness to mental-health issues within an inclusive and fun space, will make its way to the Freehold Miami on Friday. The event will feature sounds from Craze, the Whooligan, and the multigenre collective the Love Below, while artists DaveL, Falopapas, and Natasha Tomchin helm live-art experiences. Thanks to Served Up partner Simple vodka, the organizers will donate 240 meals to Feeding America, and the mural by DaveL will be donated to Aktiv Learning Academy, a local school for kids on the autism spectrum. 8 p.m. Friday, August 27, at the Freehold Miami, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via eventbrite.com.
SortaSecret at 94th Aero Squadron
Pop-up party SortaSecret heads to the 94th Aero Squadron on Friday for an all-night, open-air rager. The lineup features some of dance music’s heavy-hitters, like Pablo Ceballos (half of the acclaimed duo Chus & Ceballos), second-wave Detroit techno maestro Stacey Pullen, and the groove-laden Miami duo Cocodrills. The party goes on until 5 a.m., so pace yourself. 11 p.m. Friday, August 27, at 94th Aero Squadron, 1395 Northwest 57th Ave., Miami; 305-261-4220; 94miami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via eventbrite.com.
Jhay Cortez at the Oasis
Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jhay Cortez headlines at the outdoor venue the Oasis on Friday. The reggaetonero has been on the rise thanks to his breakthrough single "Dákiti," released last year in collaboration with Bad Bunny. While the single might have put him on the radar, the singer has been making music since 2013, originally a member of the group Stereo 4. Since signing with Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Cortez's profile has only grown, with his single "No Me Conoce" going triple platinum in Spain. 8 p.m. Friday, August 27, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $65 to $125 via tixr.com.
Death to the Sun at the Center for Subtropical Affairs
On Saturday, Tampa alternative rock outfit Rohna heads to the Center for Subtropical Affairs as part of the band's spat of weekend tours across the Sunshine State. The band released its first single, "Renew," off its upcoming sophomore effort, following Rohna's impressive debut, The Beautiful Ordinary. Also on the bill is psychedelic indie band Better Than This with additional support by Playkill* and singer-songwriter Mila Degray. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at the Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $8 via eventbrite.com.
The Black Market Lit Summer Fling at Las Rosas
The Black Market event is back at the Allapattah watering hole Las Rosas with its latest bash, Lit Summer Fling. The free event will feature a plethora of vendors, bands, DJs, burlesque acts, and drag shows, including a grand finale performance by Shelley Novak, with the iconic local drag queen bidding farewell to Miami. The music lineup includes the Haunt, the Boas, Hellfire Hooch, and DJ Rippin Kittin. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.