Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Jhay Cortez, SortaSecret, and the Black Market

August 23, 2021 8:00AM

Jhay Cortez
Jhay Cortez Photo by Natalia Aguilera
click to enlarge Jhay Cortez - PHOTO BY NATALIA AGUILERA
Jhay Cortez
Photo by Natalia Aguilera
This week in Miami, Served Up delivers an impressive lineup that includes DJ Craze, the Whooligan, and collective the Love Below for an event that centers around a good cause; Pablo Ceballos, Stacey Pullen, and Cocodrills perform at 94th Aero Squadron for an all-night SortaSecret event, and drag queen Shelley Novak is played out at the Black Market Lit Summer Fling by a lineup of local bands.

Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a mask indoors!

Served Up at the Freehold
New York City-based event series Served Up, which aims to bring awareness to mental-health issues within an inclusive and fun space, will make its way to the Freehold Miami on Friday. The event will feature sounds from Craze, the Whooligan, and the multigenre collective the Love Below, while artists DaveL, Falopapas, and Natasha Tomchin helm live-art experiences. Thanks to Served Up partner Simple vodka, the organizers will donate 240 meals to Feeding America, and the mural by DaveL will be donated to Aktiv Learning Academy, a local school for kids on the autism spectrum. 8 p.m. Friday, August 27, at the Freehold Miami, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

SortaSecret at 94th Aero Squadron
Pop-up party SortaSecret heads to the 94th Aero Squadron on Friday for an all-night, open-air rager. The lineup features some of dance music’s heavy-hitters, like Pablo Ceballos (half of the acclaimed duo Chus & Ceballos), second-wave Detroit techno maestro Stacey Pullen, and the groove-laden Miami duo Cocodrills. The party goes on until 5 a.m., so pace yourself. 11 p.m. Friday, August 27, at 94th Aero Squadron, 1395 Northwest 57th Ave., Miami; 305-261-4220; 94miami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via eventbrite.com.
Jhay Cortez at the Oasis
Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jhay Cortez headlines at the outdoor venue the Oasis on Friday. The reggaetonero has been on the rise thanks to his breakthrough single "Dákiti," released last year in collaboration with Bad Bunny. While the single might have put him on the radar, the singer has been making music since 2013, originally a member of the group Stereo 4. Since signing with Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Cortez's profile has only grown, with his single "No Me Conoce" going triple platinum in Spain. 8 p.m. Friday, August 27, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $65 to $125 via tixr.com.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Death to the Sun at the Center for Subtropical Affairs
On Saturday, Tampa alternative rock outfit Rohna heads to the Center for Subtropical Affairs as part of the band's spat of weekend tours across the Sunshine State. The band released its first single, "Renew," off its upcoming sophomore effort, following Rohna's impressive debut, The Beautiful Ordinary. Also on the bill is psychedelic indie band Better Than This with additional support by Playkill* and singer-songwriter Mila Degray. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at the Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $8 via eventbrite.com.

The Black Market Lit Summer Fling at Las Rosas
The Black Market event is back at the Allapattah watering hole Las Rosas with its latest bash, Lit Summer Fling. The free event will feature a plethora of vendors, bands, DJs, burlesque acts, and drag shows, including a grand finale performance by Shelley Novak, with the iconic local drag queen bidding farewell to Miami. The music lineup includes the Haunt, the Boas, Hellfire Hooch, and DJ Rippin Kittin. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Olivia McAuley was born and raised in London, England. After studying at the University of Miami, she worked in music PR and marketing before joining Miami New Times as the club listings editor. She also writes about music and anything and everything that's going on in her adopted city.
Contact: Olivia McAuley

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Will Surfside Ever Be the Same?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation