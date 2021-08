Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Jhay Cortez, SortaSecret, and the Black Market

click to enlarge Jhay Cortez Photo by Natalia Aguilera







This week in Miami, Served Up delivers an impressive lineup that includes DJ Craze, the Whooligan, and collective the Love Below for an event that centers around a good cause; Pablo Ceballos, Stacey Pullen, and Cocodrills perform at 94th Aero Squadron for an all-night SortaSecret event, and drag queen Shelley Novak is played out at the Black Market Lit Summer Fling by a lineup of local bands.Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a mask indoors!New York City-based event series Served Up, which aims to bring awareness to mental-health issues within an inclusive and fun space, will make its way to the Freehold Miami on Friday. The event will feature sounds from Craze, the Whooligan, and the multigenre collective the Love Below, while artists DaveL, Falopapas, and Natasha Tomchin helm live-art experiences. Thanks to Served Up partner Simple vodka, the organizers will donate 240 meals to Feeding America, and the mural by DaveL will be donated to Aktiv Learning Academy, a local school for kids on the autism spectrum.Pop-up party SortaSecret heads to the 94th Aero Squadron on Friday for an all-night, open-air rager. The lineup features some of dance music’s heavy-hitters, like Pablo Ceballos (half of the acclaimed duo Chus & Ceballos), second-wave Detroit techno maestro Stacey Pullen, and the groove-laden Miami duo Cocodrills. The party goes on until 5 a.m., so pace yourself.Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jhay Cortez headlines at the outdoor venue the Oasis on Friday. The reggaetonero has been on the rise thanks to his breakthrough single "Dákiti," released last year in collaboration with Bad Bunny. While the single might have put him on the radar, the singer has been making music since 2013, originally a member of the group Stereo 4. Since signing with Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Cortez's profile has only grown, with his single "No Me Conoce" going triple platinum in Spain.On Saturday, Tampa alternative rock outfit Rohna heads to the Center for Subtropical Affairs as part of the band's spat of weekend tours across the Sunshine State. The band released its first single, "Renew," off its upcoming sophomore effort, following Rohna's impressive debut,. Also on the bill is psychedelic indie band Better Than This with additional support by Playkill* and singer-songwriter Mila Degray.The Black Market event is back at the Allapattah watering hole Las Rosas with its latest bash, Lit Summer Fling. The free event will feature a plethora of vendors, bands, DJs, burlesque acts, and drag shows, including a grand finale performance by Shelley Novak, with the iconic local drag queen bidding farewell to Miami . The music lineup includes the Haunt, the Boas, Hellfire Hooch, and DJ Rippin Kittin.