The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Blxst, Teyana Taylor, Junior H, and More

This week, R&B singer Teyana Taylor brings the Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour to FPL Solar Amphitheater, rapper Blxst stops by Revolution Live, and trap corrido act Junior H delivers his mix of hip-hop and traditional Mexican music to South Florida.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, August 15

Crywank and Chastity: 8 p.m., $17-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Jazz Jam: with Soul Vaccinators, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Olegario Diaz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, August 16

Frenchy Romero: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, August 17

Blxst: 7 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Christopher Cross: 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Crowbar: with Spirit Adrift, 7 p.m., $20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Napp and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Zach Bartholomew: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thursday, August 18

Buza: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

City Morgue: 9 p.m., $25-$100. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Disco Halal: with Moscoman, Rigopolar, and Daizy., 10 p.m., $14.89. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Jack Johnson: with Ziggy Marley, 7:15 p.m., $41.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Malas and Rader: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Ruben Caban: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, August 19

Cash Cash: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Cassy: with Hint of Lavender and Ms. Mada, 11 p.m., $14.89. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Dierks Bentley: with Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning, 7 p.m., $30.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Gilberto Santa Rosa: 8 p.m., $59-$150. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Gordo: 11 p.m., $20.40-$48.50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

JER: with Bad Operation, Gutless, and Woolbright, 7 p.m., $15-$18. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Junior H: with Alto Linaje and Compa Steve, 7:45 p.m., $49.50-$1,004.25. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Marshmello: 11 p.m., $55. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Monkey Safari: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Soulpax: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Westend: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Saturday, August 20

Ärtifakt: with Nina, Kevin Ferhati, Radar, Elias Garcia, and Carlo Vento, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Arty: 10 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Dave Matthews Band: 7:30 p.m., $49-$135. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Facundo Mohrr: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Gabriel & Dresden: 9 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Haunt: with L'exquisite Douleur, Madkelly, Talkless, and others, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Mestizas: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Nicky Romero: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Nikki Nair: 11 p.m., $14.89. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Piano Legends: the Music of Cole, Peterson, Evans, Jamal, Hancock, Glasper: with Zach Bartholomew Trio, 8:30 p.m., $30-$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Rick Ross: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Shiba San Presents Basement Leak: with Gene Farris, Lucati, Get Bad, and others, 11 p.m., $20.40-$37.48. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Soulpax: with Mid-Day Moon, 8:30 p.m., $10. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Stafford Brothers: 12 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Teyana Taylor: 8 p.m., $25-$59.50. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Sunday, August 21

The 85 South Show: with DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller, 8 p.m., $43-$132. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Caveman Cult: with Striations, Pain Appendix, Human Fluid Rot, and Rauh, 8 p.m., $12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Dave Matthews Band: 7:30 p.m., $49-$135. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Efeezy: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Mike Gerber Quartet: 6-8 p.m., Free. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.

Simon Vuarambon: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thunderpony's Saloon: with Crowdcontrolol, Ukulore, and Nii Tei, 10 p.m., $14.89. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Unlimited Devotion: 5:30-9 p.m., $18-$100. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.