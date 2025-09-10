Benson Boone Is an Old School Showman

The Grammys have been around for 67 years, and I feel pretty comfortable saying Benson Boone's opening of this past January's show was the greatest performance in the award ceremony's history. I could see an argument for Christina Aguilera channeling James Brown back in 2007. Still, while Xtina definitely had passion and style, Boone brought so many other elements, including comedy, surprise, and of course, a couple of his trademark flips. As we look forward to Benson Boone bringing his American Heart World Tour to a sold-out Kaseya Center this Sunday, September 14, we thought it was worth dissecting what exactly made Benson Boone's Grammy performance so astounding. 0:00-0:06 - Here's Benson Boone, just your average mustached, tuxedo-clad heartthrob enjoying a Sunday night out on the town. But what's that, his eyes seem to say. Are those the opening notes of my hit song "Beautiful Things"? And wait, I thought I was just happy to see you, but that seems like a microphone in my jacket pocket. Guess I have no choice but to sing.
0:13- 0:32 - Now he works the crowd, much to the delight of Jennifer Lopez and the other celebrities in attendance. You could see how if the pop stardom thing doesn't work out for the then 22-year-old he could have a promising career performing at weddings and bar mitzvahs. Maybe some quinceañeras if he brushes up on his Spanish.
0:36- 0:40 - The first hint there's more to this performance as Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser stand up from their seats behind Boone. After a bit of a battle, tearing off the jacket, it's revealed that there's a baby blue top showing a slit of his hairless chest.
0:42 - As he rips off his own pants, we see he's channeling the 1970's as he's in a full on sparkling jumpsuit that is one part disco king and another part superhero, revealing his assets to the whole wide world.
0:46- 0:54 - The tempo of the song increases as he walks up the steps. We see the full backing band on the stage. We've got a guitarist, bassist, drummer, a trio of backing singers, and a pianist. Boone doesn't slow his pace as he glides up the piano bench atop the piano. He better be careful though if he doesn't slow down he might fall off the piano.
0:56 - Did he just really do that? A full-on aerial front flip off the piano! And then he just kept singing! This is insane.
0:58 - 1:13 - The crowd goes nuts as the song reaches its first crescendo. Everyone in the audience seems to realize at once they're witnessing the making of a star.
1:14- 1:19 - Now he's just showing off his vocal range. But it does have me consider, for the first time, how he is not the slightest bit out of breath after doing a somersault in the air? Supposedly, the Grammys are the one awards show that doesn't allow lip synching, but the thought can't help but cross your mind.
1:20-1:40 - He slows things down a bit.
1:41- 1:52 - A nice soulful, gospel touch to the song. At this moment, it feels like this guy could appeal to everyone from pop teenyboppers to Christian rock worshippers to those who like their music rootsier.
1:53- 2:10 - We're back to the chorus. That was a great, unforgettable performance, I figure. Now we can sit back as he finishes out the song.
2:13 - WTF! He did it again. This time, a standing backwards aerial that he lands effortlessly with a little twirl. Is it a sign I've read too many comic books if I consider being a pop star to be only Benson Boone's secret identity, and at night, he's out fighting crime?
2:16-2:21 - A rock star shriek that lasts nearly five seconds. What can't this guy do?
2:30 - You can hear a little pant of exhaustion. That's awesome. The imperfection is a sign this wasn't lip-synched.
2:35 -"The Grammys, baby," he screams. That's right, we're at an awards show. They should just give Benson every award and call it a night.
2:39 - Right now we are all Jennifer Lopez, standing up, applauding, in awe of what we just saw. Be careful, young man. Please do not be a cautionary tale.
2:42- 2:45 - "Thank you, I love you, LA," he says before blowing a kiss to the crowd. This is a wholesome entertainer; it seems, he will not indulge in temptation.
2:48 - Uh oh, was that his crotch he just grabbed? Now he filled in all the quadrants of making a performance legendary by adding a little controversy to the mix.
It seems an impossible task to stretch out this much flair and energy for a whole set, but we're excited to see what's possible as he embarks on his first headlining arena tour.
Benson Boone: American Heart World Tour 8 p.m. Sunday, September 14, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Sold out.