Art With Me Returns in November with Moderat, SG Lewis, Big Wild, and Others

The weekend before Miami Art Week goes into full swing, outdoor-art-installation-meets-music-festival Art With Me will return to Virginia Key Beach Park on November 26-27.
The two-day event's lineup includes headliners Moderat, SG Lewis, Big Wild, Lee Burridge, and Elderbrook. The top billing should give you a clue of what kind of vibe to expect: chilled-out tech-house set against a Biscayne Bay backdrop. Rounding up the lineup are Apache, Anthony Middleton, Audiofly, Bedouin, DJ Seinfeld, Eduardo Castillo, Henry Green, Gone Gone Beyond, Luttrell, Isaiah Martin, Magdalena Bay, Matt Caines, Paraleven, Para For Cuva, and Qrtr.
New Times hates the description "Tulum-inspired," but in Art With Me's case, it's actually appropriate. The festival got its start in 2018 when founder David Graziano put on a large-scale music and arts festival in the Yucatán coastal town. The festival made its Miami debut last year with headliners Sublime With Rome, Tycho, Lee Burridge, and Cultura Profética.
“To me, the city of Miami has always had flavor and great culture with its diverse communities and the never-ending movement in its tourist sector," Graziano said in a statement. "Art With Me is not just a festival. It is a lifestyle brand with a clear road map of bringing highly creative experiences filled with unique activations, events, and sculpture parks."
Championing art and creativity, the festival will also task visual artists to build large art installations on the grounds. There also will be yoga sessions, drum circles, and other wellness programs for attendees to enjoy.
Tickets are on sale, and a two-day general admission pass costs $142 while a premium pass costs $294.
Art With Me. Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Key Beach Dr., Miami; artwithme.org. Tickets cost $142 to $294 via tixr.com.