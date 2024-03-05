Can "Conversations" Get Audiences to Classical Concerts? Arsht Center Hopes So

click to enlarge Orchestras across the country are trying new ways to engage with audiences. Photo by Taylor Brown

In today's world, where the allure of classical music sometimes struggles to resonate with modern audiences, the Adrienne Arsht Center is attempting to help ignite a new passion for the timeless art form. As it prepares for its second concert in its Knight Masterworks Classical Music series with the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra on Thursday, March 7, the Arsht faces the daunting task, like most producers of classical music, working hard to get new generations interested in what many consider to be a dying genre.Recognizing the need to bridge the gap between the classical repertoire and contemporary listeners, the Arsht Center is hosting "Classical Conversations." Scheduled one hour before each performance at the Peacock Foundation Education Center inside the Knight Concert Hall, the speaker sessions are designed to offer insights into the music, composers, and historical context behind the pieces to be performed. Lakeisha Frith, director of education at the Adrienne Arsht Center, says there may even be a little bit of gossip.Scott Flavin, lecturer in violin performance and chamber music and resident conductor for the University of Miami's Frost School of Music's Henry Mancini Institute, will lead the conversation before the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra's performance. Flavin has an optimistic perspective on the current state of classical music."I think that the notion that the audience is getting older and older and dying off — I just don't see that. I think there are more orchestras than there have ever been, but that is not to say that we shouldn't be engaging younger people. Historically, it does attract an older audience, but that's not to say that there isn't room to welcome a younger audience," says Flavin.Pamela Smitter, principal trumpet with the West Michigan Symphony for two decades who now performs with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, was the first speaker in the series when the Detroit Symphony Orchestra played the Knight on February 15.She was particularly excited about Elgar's Cello Concerto and told audiences in her pre-concert conversation that the piece was an "expressive, soulful piece of music," and gave insight that Elgar composed the piece in the wake of World War writing the composition near the end of his life.Frith says that's precisely the idea behind the "Conversations" series."When the guests come, they will learn a little bit about what's being performed, the ensemble that's performing, and then a little bit of the gossip — who the composers were, was there an affair, was there something steamy that happened?"The "Classical Conversations" series is free and open to the public, and it isn't necessary to have a purchased ticket to attend the pre-show talks, according to the Arsht.Flavin, who works closely with a younger demographic at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music, highlighted new and innovative ways orchestras have used to engage audiences."It's an amazing time for classical music," says Flavin, citing the success of the popular "Candlelight" concert series. In 2020, Flavin began performing as a musician in intimate events held in various venues illuminated by seas of candlelight and produced by a commercial company, Fever, that puts on shows around the United States. They typically feature a string quartet or a small jazz band performing the hit songs of popular musicians like Nirvana, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran, as well as some concerts that feature classical composers such as Vivaldi or contemporary film score composers like Hans Zimmer. Venues range from Pinecrest Gardens to the Coral Gables Congregational Church.Smitter says younger audiences are looking for something else and has hopes the Arsht conversations can help bring people in."The thing that's saving [the orchestra] right now ismovie screens. People are going to the symphony to watch a movie with live music and are realizing the power of it," says Smitter.Flavin says it's the perception that needs to change."I think it's important that we break the stereotype that this is old music, this is dead music, and it's boring. I love these conversations because I talk a bit about the music and the composer that wrote it, but then [I talk] also about the performers because they are the ones that make this music come alive," says Flavin, who adds that includes time for a question-and-answer session at the end of his talk to further the conversation.Flavin will host the Arsht Center's "Classic Conversations" on Thursday, March 21, before the performance by the Academy of St Martin in the Fields. He says he spent time previously with the orchestra and Bell when they came to Miami to work with his students at the Frost School of Music. "[It is] one of the great orchestras."Jorge Mejia, president and CEO of Sony Music Publishing Latin America, will be on hand on Tuesday, April 16, before the performance of pianist Lang Lang in a recital that features selected works from Chopin, Schumann, and Fauré. A pianist himself, Mejia says he'll concentrate on the craft of performance when he speaks to the before-show audience to give them an understanding of the person behind the performance and, in this case, Lang Lang's years of dedication.Mejia believes that exposure is the key to inspiring a love of classical music."When young people are exposed to this music, for the most part, I think they can't help but at least be intrigued, if not fall in love with this music. I think the key is to have people exposed to the music, and then the music does what it needs to do."