Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, Dead at 76, Left a Piece of Her Legacy in Miami

Legendary soul singer and musician Aretha Franklin had a voice that seemed to belong to all of America. You'd be hard-pressed to name a voting-age citizen who doesn't know her name. Most Americans recognize her uniquely powerful voice from the opening strains of "Respect," "Chain of Fools," or any of her other hits, more than 100 of which reached the Billboard charts throughout her career.

Thursday morning, Franklin's publicist announced the Detroit singer had succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 76, inspiring fans across the world to break out their favorite tracks in her catalogue.

The Magic City can lay claim to at least a small piece of Franklin's legacy. According to the Miami Herald, the singer recorded hits such as "Don't Play That Song (You Lied)" and "Spirit in the Dark" at Criterion Studios, a North Miami recording studio now operating as the Hit Factory.