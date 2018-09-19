 


Analog
Photo by Esteban Gomez

Analog Delivers Sound and Style to Las Rosas and Floyd

David Rolland | September 19, 2018 | 9:52am
Asked how his rock band got its name, singer/guitarist Albae Camino recites the dictionary definition of "analog." The gist is that "computers are digital devices; humans are analog," he says. "We brainstormed short, simple names representing the way we sound. The four of us go for a pure, unadulterated sound, but every band is an analog of whatever bands they listened to. Nirvana was the Pixies. The Beatles were Chuck Berry."

Seemingly proving his theory, Analog got its start in 2014 as a cover band when Camino and bassist Manu Gonzalez gigged around South Florida playing Radiohead, Strokes, and White Stripes tunes. After a while, they decided it was time to come up with original rock songs. So they recruited guitarist Esteban Gomez and the drummer known as Tekilla23. "We all have different tastes in music," Camino says. "Analog is finding a way to bring all our influences into a midpoint."

Analog's midpoint will be released this October as the full-length album Portable People. "It took us way longer to finish it then we thought," Camino says. Recording was interrupted last year by the mess that was Hurricane Irma, but they're proud of the finished product. "It's an accurate representation of how we sound live. We had about 30 original songs, and it took us a while to find the ten songs that go best together."

Portable People's opening track, "Blank Walls," started out as a joke. "We wrote it to be an obvious Nirvana ripoff," Camino says. "Our friends told us we had to include it. A lot of them said it's their favorite song." Camino says there's no set way they write their material. Some songs come from jamming together, others from a riff or a sonic blueprint that one member introduced to the other. The one constant in their writing process is the band first comes up with the rhythms and melodies, and then Camino provides the lyrics. "Once we have the music, I'll start humming melodies. Then I'll usually go into my journal where I write my poetry and lift the lyrics from there."

Analog has booked a series of shows, including September 27 and October 4 at Las Rosas and November 1 at Floyd. "We try to show up early and stick around to see all the bands playing with us and support the local community. Miami has an underground rock scene with a lot of good bands that so many people in Miami don't know about. Some dudes will blow you away!"

They're hoping their new LP will have a similarly mind-shattering effect on listeners. But in spite of the band's name, listeners will be able to hear Analog's album only digitally at first. "We might put out cassette tapes with Cheap Miami. We spent all our money on recording. So once we get some money together after playing some shows, we hope to put it on vinyl. But, yeah, at first you can only hear it streaming."

Analog. 9 p.m. Thursday, September 27, and Thursday, October 4, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

 
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for Miami New Times. His novel, The End of the Century, published by Jitney Books, is available at many fine booksellers now.

