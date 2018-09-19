Analog Delivers Sound and Style to Las Rosas and Floyd

Asked how his rock band got its name, singer/guitarist Albae Camino recites the dictionary definition of "analog." The gist is that "computers are digital devices; humans are analog," he says. "We brainstormed short, simple names representing the way we sound. The four of us go for a pure, unadulterated sound, but every band is an analog of whatever bands they listened to. Nirvana was the Pixies. The Beatles were Chuck Berry."
Seemingly proving his theory, Analog got its start in 2014 as a cover band when Camino and bassist Manu Gonzalez gigged around South Florida playing Radiohead, Strokes, and White Stripes tunes. After a while, they decided it was time to come up with original rock songs. So they recruited guitarist Esteban Gomez and the drummer known as Tekilla23. "We all have different tastes in music," Camino says. "Analog is finding a way to bring all our influences into a midpoint."
Analog's midpoint will be released this October as the full-length album Portable People. "It took us way longer to finish it then we thought," Camino says. Recording was interrupted last year by the mess that was Hurricane Irma, but they're proud of the finished product. "It's an accurate representation of how we sound
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Portable People's opening track, "Blank Walls," started out as a joke. "We wrote it to be an obvious Nirvana ripoff," Camino says. "Our friends told us we had to include it. A lot of them said it's their favorite song." Camino says there's no set way they write their material. Some songs come from jamming together, others from a riff or a sonic blueprint that one member introduced to the other. The one constant in their writing process is the band first comes up with the rhythms and melodies, and then Camino provides the lyrics. "Once we have the music, I'll start humming melodies. Then I'll usually go into my journal where I write my poetry and lift the lyrics from there."
Analog
They're hoping their new LP will have a similarly mind-shattering effect on listeners. But in spite of the band's name, listeners will be able to hear Analog's album only digitally at first. "We might put out cassette tapes with Cheap Miami. We spent all our money on recording. So once we get some money together after playing some shows, we hope to put it on vinyl. But, yeah, at first you can only hear it streaming."
Analog. 9 p.m. Thursday, September 27, and Thursday, October 4, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!