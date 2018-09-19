Analog Delivers Sound and Style to Las Rosas and Floyd

Asked how his rock band got its name, singer/guitarist Albae Camino recites the dictionary definition of "analog." The gist is that "computers are digital devices; humans are analog," he says. "We brainstormed short, simple names representing the way we sound. The four of us go for a pure, unadulterated sound, but every band is an analog of whatever bands they listened to. Nirvana was the Pixies. The Beatles were Chuck Berry."

Seemingly proving his theory, Analog got its start in 2014 as a cover band when Camino and bassist Manu Gonzalez gigged around South Florida playing Radiohead, Strokes, and White Stripes tunes. After a while, they decided it was time to come up with original rock songs. So they recruited guitarist Esteban Gomez and the drummer known as Tekilla23. "We all have different tastes in music," Camino says. "Analog is finding a way to bring all our influences into a midpoint."

Analog's midpoint will be released this October as the full-length album Portable People. "It took us way longer to finish it then we thought," Camino says. Recording was interrupted last year by the mess that was Hurricane Irma, but they're proud of the finished product. "It's an accurate representation of how we sound live . We had about 30 original songs, and it took us a while to find the ten songs that go best together."