Aerosmith's Farewell Tour Comes to South Florida This October

Aerosmith is a band that, depending on your age, can mean one of many things. For zoomers, they mean nothing. For millennials, the band provided material for Guitar Hero and "starred" in Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios. (Frontman Steve Tyler also brutalized a cover of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" on Lizzie McGuire during this period.) And for Gen X, they're the band Liv Tyler's dad was in.
For baby boomers, however, they're rock gods. "Dream On" is still one of the most melancholic, if somewhat overwrought, hard-rock bangers of the 1970s, with Tyler's searing vocals reaching incredible heights of vocal-chord-shredding ecstasy. The band delivered plenty of other hits, including "Same Old Song and Dance," "Sweet Emotion," and a notable cover of "Come Together" by the Beatles. But "Walk This Way" was Aerosmith's defining hit, with its interpolation by Run-DMC ten years after its release signifying an important early link-up between rock and hip-hop.
Of course, like many rock gods, Tyler, guitarist Joe Perry, and the rest of the band are getting up there in age. Incredibly, Aerosmith has been around for 50 years, and now the band will take us on one last walk. The aptly named Peace Out Tour will take the band all across the country, including the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Friday, October 20. The band announced the tour with a cheeky trailer featuring cameos from Ringo Starr, Eminem, and other celebs.
Not all of the band's original members are taking part in the tour. Drummer Joey Kramer is sitting out due to health issues; he also skipped a few of the band's Las Vegas residency dates for the same reason.
Tyler, meanwhile, who will be on tour, is currently dealing with legal allegations from a woman accusing him of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The woman suing claims she and Tyler were in a relationship for three years beginning in 1973, when she was 16, and that the singer "coerced" her into believing they were having a "romantic love affair," according to the original lawsuit. Tyler has denied the allegations, claiming the relationship was consensual, and requested the case be dismissed. Accusations of this nature from the rock era are not uncommon. David Bowie, Don Henley, Ted Nugent, Jimmy Page, and even Prince have been rumored to have had relationships with underage women.
Tickets for Aerosmith's will be available this Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The Black Crowes, another legendary rock band, will open. Find all the tour dates below:
September 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
September 9 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
September 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
September 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
September 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
September 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
September 27 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
October 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
October 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
October 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
October 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
October 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
October 26 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
October 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
November 4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
November 7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
November 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
November 13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
November 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
November 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
November 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
November 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
November 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
December 1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
December 4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
December 7 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
December 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
December 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
December 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
January 4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
January 7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
January 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
January 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
January 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
January 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
January 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
January 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aerosmith. With the Black Crowes. 7 p.m. Friday, October 20, at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, via ticketmaster.com.