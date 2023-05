Aerosmith's Farewell Tour Comes to South Florida This October

Aerosmith is a band that, depending on your age, can mean one of many things. For zoomers, they mean nothing. For millennials, the band provided material forand "starred" in Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios. (Frontman Steve Tyler also brutalized a cover of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" on Lizzie McGuire during this period.) And for Gen X, they're the band Liv Tyler's dad was in.For baby boomers, however, they're rock gods. "Dream On" is still one of the most melancholic, if somewhat overwrought, hard-rock bangers of the 1970s, with Tyler's searing vocals reaching incredible heights of vocal-chord-shredding ecstasy. The band delivered plenty of other hits, including "Same Old Song and Dance," "Sweet Emotion," and a notable cover of "Come Together" by the Beatles. But "Walk This Way" was Aerosmith's defining hit, with its interpolation by Run-DMC ten years after its release signifying an important early link-up between rock and hip-hop.Of course, like many rock gods, Tyler, guitarist Joe Perry, and the rest of the band are getting up there in age. Incredibly, Aerosmith has been around for 50 years, and now the band will take us on one last walk. The aptly named Peace Out Tour will take the band all across the country, including the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Friday, October 20. The band announced the tour with a cheeky trailer featuring cameos from Ringo Starr, Eminem, and other celebs.Not all of the band's original members are taking part in the tour. Drummer Joey Kramer is sitting out due to health issues; he also skipped a few of the band's Las Vegas residency dates for the same reason.Tyler, meanwhile, who will be on tour, is currently dealing with legal allegations from a woman accusing him of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The woman suing claims she and Tyler were in a relationship for three years beginning in 1973, when she was 16, and that the singer "coerced" her into believing they were having a "romantic love affair," according to the original lawsuit. Tyler has denied the allegations , claiming the relationship was consensual, and requested the case be dismissed. Accusations of this nature from the rock era are not uncommon. David Bowie, Don Henley, Ted Nugent, Jimmy Page, and even Prince have been rumored to have had relationships with underage women Tickets for Aerosmith's will be available this Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster . The Black Crowes, another legendary rock band, will open. Find all the tour dates below:September 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterSeptember 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints ArenaSeptember 9 - Elmont, NY - UBS ArenaSeptember 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaSeptember 15 - Chicago, IL - United CenterSeptember 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaSeptember 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseSeptember 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC ArenaSeptember 27 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One ArenaOctober 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaOctober 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaOctober 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum CenterOctober 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live ArenaOctober 23 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterOctober 26 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise CenterOctober 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge FieldhouseNovember 1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T ArenaNovember 4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK CenterNovember 7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterNovember 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health CenterNovember 13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterNovember 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile CenterNovember 19 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaNovember 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint ArenaNovember 25 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterNovember 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaDecember 1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase CenterDecember 4 - San Jose, CA - SAP CenterDecember 7 - Inglewood, CA - Kia ForumDecember 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint CenterDecember 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterDecember 31 - Boston, MA - TD GardenJanuary 4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank ArenaJanuary 7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! CenterJanuary 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaJanuary 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling ArenaJanuary 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank CenterJanuary 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenJanuary 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein CenterJanuary 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre