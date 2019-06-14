A Suicide-By-Cop Attempt Prompts a Plan to Save Veterans With Marijuana

Having failed at a previous suicide attempt, South Florida army veteran J.C. Ortiz was determined to succeed the second time around.

It was 2009 and he had just returned from his second tour of Iraq, where he had experienced a grueling 15 months of continuous combat. Four years before, after another 18 months of war, he'd begun suffering from PTSD. He'd become addicted to opioids.

Now the plan was to lock himself in the bathroom of his home in the Fort Hood military base in Texas with bottles of rum and pills. Through the door, he'd tell his wife he was going to take his own life, knowing she would call military police.



Once the MPs were on their way, he'd swallow the pills, exit the bathroom and retrieve his handgun from the bedroom closet. Finally, he'd step outside and point the pistol at the responding MP’s, who would then shoot him dead. He thought “suicide by military police officer" was a foolproof plan; a drug overdose followed by lethal gunshots from highly trained shooters. What could go wrong?

“Since I can’t kill myself because I tried before and I failed, I’m just going to take my medication and allow the MP to do it for me,” Ortiz recalls.



The plan started going wrong when he discovered his wife had hidden his gun. So he charged the MPs. They tackled and arrested him. He spent the next 30 days in a hospital. It was the lowest point in his life. “Opioid addiction ruined my body, it ruined my mind,” he says. “My marriage fell apart because of my addiction to the pills.”

He then went cold turkey and secured a job as a surgical technologist. On November 5, 2009, Army Major Nidal Hasan killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others at Fort Hood. “Seeing that one of my own service members, a major that I’m supposed to look up to, couldn’t handle his own PTSD and decided to shoot up a soldier reprocessing site made me feel absolutely terrible," he recalls. “I had survivor’s guilt and I still have survivor’s guilt.”

Though he drank heavily for a time, today he is a much different person. Ortiz credits cannabis as well as the support and understanding he receives from Weed for Warriors, a national nonprofit organization that advocates treating veterans with marijuana rather than pharmaceuticals. “Cannabis literally saved my life from the horrors of opioid addiction,” he says. “That I why I feel so strongly about it.”



Now that he has retained some control of his life, he wants to help other veterans, specifically those who are homeless and addicts. Studies have shown that CBD, a compound of the cannabis plant with no psychoactive effects, helps treat addiction, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder; issues that overwhelmingly affect veterans.

But because the federal government still views cannabis as a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, the Veterans Administration doesn't treat veterans with CBD or the cannabis plant. Instead, the VA dishes out endless supplies of pharmaceuticals, which has led to rampant opioid abuse and addiction among veterans.



Ortiz is waging this battle with the help of Nathan Maxwell, a bassist for the band Flogging Molly and founder of AO Hemp, a company specializing in CBD products, including topical creams, capsules, and tinctures. Maxwell is a strong advocate of replacing pharmaceuticals with CBD. "I've been a fan of Weed for Warriors since I learned of its existence about a year or two ago,” Maxwell says. “When JC reached out to us, I was like, absolutely, I love this organization, I was honored that they would want to do something with us.”

Maxwell will donate ten percent of June online profits to Weed for Warriors.

Ortiz says the money will go towards helping homeless veterans in South Florida during the winter months. “All our donations are going to be centered towards winter clothing, hand warmers, things like that,” Ortiz says. That will be the beginning of what Ortiz hopes turns into a national effort in helping homeless veterans as well as educating the public about cannabis's medicinal benefits.

Florida is home to 17 percent of the nation’s homeless, according to the U.S. Census. And the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans estimates veterans make up 11 percent of the nation's homeless population. Ortiz says there are 3,500 homeless veterans in South Florida.



Ortiz tells the story of one of the many homeless veterans he has met through his advocacy work. The man had spent two decades in the military, but ended up being prescribed a multiple of pills because of injuries he had suffered. “Because of all these pills he was taking, it dissolved his marriage,” Ortiz says. “His wife wound up with most, if not all their money. Within a few years of him being out of the military after 20 years of service, he had no choice but to be on the street."

Ortiz wants to help these folks. Before he discovered cannabis, he says, he would turn to Maxwell's music to help soothe his PTSD symptoms. A VA study determined music can be beneficial in treating these symptoms.



“The healing I got from [his] music during my darkest times provided the fuel I needed to be a voice for those that need to be heard,” Ortiz said. “For that, I'll be forever grateful."