Better Call Saul Is TV’s Great Drama About American Work

Bob Odenkirk (right) plays Saul Goodman, née Jimmy McGill, a shyster/lawyer with a fake name who gets down to business with his lawyer girlfriend, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), in the AMC drama Better Call Saul .

If your career ever stalls, if you hate your boss, if you’re unfulfilled or frustrated or just bored — basically, if you’re a human being who works — might I suggest a marathon of Better Call Saul, the rare binge that’ll trick you into feeling productive. The AMC drama, which is currently wrapping up an excellent fourth season, is a paean to patience, to slow, hard work that may or may not pay off. Who’d have thought a show about the origins of a shyster/lawyer with a fake name whose clients are murderous drug dealers would turn out to be TV’s most satisfying depiction of an honest day’s work?

Much of this satisfaction comes from creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s delight in the rhythms and patterns of their characters’ workaday lives — as they prepare processed snacks in a mall food court, help a regional bank expand operations or sell burner cellphones out of the trunk of a car. On the surface, Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spinoff that tracks the rise of Saul Goodman, née Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), has a lot in common with its progenitor, Gilligan’s drama about a chemistry teacher diagnosed with cancer who starts a lucrative business cooking meth. But in a deeper way, Saul is the anti-Breaking Bad. It’s less interested in the premium cable fantasy of the powerful bad man than in the minutiae of the work itself. Whether that work is criminal or not is almost beside the point; as Jimmy’s now-deceased brother Chuck (Michael McKean) tells him in an earlier season, “No one ever accused you of being lazy. Every other sin in the book, but not that one.”

Last season, Chuck, a respected lawyer and cofounder of a prestigious Albuquerque law firm, attempted to get his brother disbarred for life after Jimmy admitted to falsifying documents to make his brother look sloppy and send a valuable client running back to his lawyer girlfriend, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). The gambit works, but Jimmy’s law license is suspended for a year.