Best Spa
Every spa offers massages and facials, but only at the Faena can you book a spa treatment developed by a shaman. That’s right — Tierra Santa’s menu of “body rituals” takes inspiration from mystical healers, as well as experts in the field including a holistic medical scholar, a licensed digestive health specialist, and an internist and cardiologist. It’s all led by spa director Agustina Caminos, who’s a Pranic Healing instructor and professor of yoga. Treatments such as the Masaje con Flor Blanca and Hammam Rose Ritual are as good for you as they feel. Like the rest of the resort, the spa’s decor is both colorful and eclectic, a refreshing departure from the flowing curtains and bamboo floors that are standard issue at most spas. Oh, and Tierra Santa is 22,000 square feet. Sometimes you’ve gotta go big to find your Zen.