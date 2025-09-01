Best Theater for Drama
“We’re not interested in what was popular in New York last season; we want what’s perfect for Miami this season.” That is the artistic mission statement of the Colony Theatre as told by its artistic director and cofounder, Michel Hausmann. The 415-seat venue opened in Miami Beach in 1935 as a Paramount Pictures movie theater. Over the decades, it has transformed into an intimate performance space presenting Miami’s top dramatic pieces with a multicultural flair. The building itself is a masterpiece, from its iconic art deco exterior to the pelican mural that greets guests inside the theater. This past season’s highlights included Hausmann’s multilingual, Miami-centric reimagining of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town and the spicy drama Queen of Basel.