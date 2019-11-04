The Eight Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Let's start the first full week of November with some free fun. On Monday, after you've endured a long workday, go belt your heart out at Gramps' rebooted karaoke experience, Let's Sang 2.0. Tuesday, there's a sake seminar — with free sake tastings — at SLS South Beach. On the tunes front, Choked Up and the Wailers will play free shows in the 305 this week. And, as a family-friendly wild card, there's a Family Day at Magic City Casino on Sunday with nongambling fun for the kiddos.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

Gramps has a new karaoke experience. See Monday. Marta Xochilt Perez

Warm up those vocal cords because Gramps is rebooting its karaoke night. Let's Sang, 2.0 will go down Monday evening on the outdoor stage. Whether you're singing something as simple "Tequila," the 1958 rock song that literally has one word, or pristinely belting some Adele, Gramps will welcome you with open arms. 9 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St, Miami; gramps.com; 305-699-2669; Admission is free.

Before you drink a bunch of sake, you'll have to learn all about it first. On Tuesday afternoon, Katsuya at the SLS South Beach hosts master sake sommelier Guilherme "William" de Macedo to discuss all things sake, including the various types, how to pair it, and how to serve it. After the Sake Seminar, enjoy a massive tasting and networking event. Cheers! 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Katsuya South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Suite 200, Miami Beach; 305-455-2995; katsuyarestaurant.com. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Choked Up Photo by Kate Hoos

There's more to the Sweat Records experience than a totally badass selection of vinyl. You have to catch a live show there too. On Tuesday evening, you can do just that as Brooklyn punk-rock outfit Choked Up plays a set alongside local heavyweights Las Nubes. The gig is an all-ages affair and the tunes will be recorded for a future cassette. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

MoMA PS1 in Queens, New York, is home to one of the largest collections of contemporary art in the U.S. Its curator, Ruba Katrib, is an industry heavyweight, having served locally as associate curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami. Tuesday evening, Katrib will make a stop at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex as part of Talks: Top Curators on Contemporary Art, dishing on her work with Kelly Akashi, Fernando Palma Rodríguez, and others. 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Admission is free.

There's a pizza party on Thursday and you're invited. Every Thursday, feel free to lounge and enjoy the waterside happenings, games, and more at the Wharf. In addition to pizza offerings, if you rack up a $10 bar tab, you'll earn a Free Pizza from the kind peeps at Spris Artisan Pizza. Noon Thursday, November 7, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Wailers play a free show on Friday at Miami Design District's Palm Court Plaza. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Friday, the Wailers are playing a free show at the Design District's Palm Court Plaza. Led by bassist and founder Aston "Familyman" Barrett, Julian Junior Marvin, and Donald Kinsey, the group has been rockin' since 1981. If you haven't experienced the band's iconic reggae vibes live, it will sound even better knowing admission is free. 6 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th Street, Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free.

As if Wynwood isn't a vibrant, colorful spectacle any given minute, its monthly Wynwood Art Walk Block Party takes things to an all new level. It happens every second Saturday of the month and is loaded with artisan vendors, food trucks, an artisan pavilion with live painting, and much more. Pro-tip: If you RSVP ahead of time, you can get a free Effen vodka drink upon arrival. Noon Saturday, November 9, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Take your kids to the casino! Say what? Yes, you read this correctly because every Sunday through November 24 is Family Day at Magic City Casino. In addition to seeing your favorite jai-alai player that you cheer for, there will be inflatable slides, face painting, and balloon animals for the kiddos. The whole family can even walk on the jai-alai fronton and meet some players too. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Magic City Casino, 450, NW 37th Ave., Miami; magiccitycasino.com. Admission is free.