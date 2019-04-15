 


    Herban Planet
Photo by Carmen Arce

The Best Easter Egg Hunts in Miami

Luis Gomez | April 15, 2019 | 8:30am
It's Easter egg hunting season. Time for the youngins to fend for themselves and search for plastic eggs, armed only with plastic baskets and their hunting prowess. The strongest scavengers will reap the most candy-filled rewards, the way nature intended. The weakest? Don't feel too bad for them. There are plenty of eggs to go around. And besides, egg hunts are only part of the Easter festivities. Most Easter events offer plenty of other activities, as well as an appearance from a certain fuzzy bunny. But which are the best Easter events for the kiddies in Miami? We've got you covered.

Photo by Carmen Arce

1. BunnyPalooza at Miami Seaquarium. Catch what is billed as "South Florida's largest Easter parade" as it marches through the Seaquarium daily throughout Easter weekend with floats, bands and costumed characters. Did you know that just seven years ago, a Nickelodeon actress by the name of Ariana Grande served as the grand marshal at this very same parade? In addition to the parade, the three-day event will include continuous egg hunts, a kids foam zone and five-acres of rides and bounce houses. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21 at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705; miamiseaquarium.com. Admission costs $29.99 to $47.99 for adults and $29.99 to $37.99 for children 3-9 years old.

2. Easter Day Eggstravaganza and The Trina Day Easter Edition at Olinda Park. Rapper and self-proclaimed "Baddest Bitch" Trina is joining forces with the Easter Bunny for this sixth annual event, hosted by the community-focused T5 Foundation. The unlikely duo will be on hand for family-friendly festivities at Olinda Park, which will include a Trina DJ set, live performances, an egg toss, mechanical rides, food trucks, and, for the first time at this event, a helicopter egg drop. Apparently that's a thing now. The first 500 children registered receive Easter baskets. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Olinda Park, 2101 NW 51 St., Miami; t5miami.org. General admission is free and all-access wristbands for rides cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Tony Espinoza

3. Egg Safari at Zoo Miami. Some children act like wild animals during egg hunts, shoving their fellow hunters and and recklessly sprinting through crowds. So what better setting for an Easter free-for-all than a zoo? Let the kids run wild at Zoo Miami’s egg hunts throughout the weekend, which include games, music and photo opps with the Easter Bunny. You can also make time to see animals such as the Pygmy Hippo, Asian Elephant, Sloth Bear and Spider Monkeys go to town on their own Easter-themed treats. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-255-5551; zoomiami.org. Zoo admission costs $22.95 for adults and $18.95 for children 3 to 12 years old. Kids 2 and younger get in free.

4. Flashlight Egg Hunt at Palmetto Bay Park. Who says egg hunts have to take place during the day? This new event is changing the status quo with its nighttime egg hunt at Palmetto Bay Park. Bring flashlights or headlights and, of course, Easter baskets, for the little ones and tell them to keep their eyes peeled for prized golden eggs, in addition to the 10,000 other hidden eggs. Expect face painting, a balloon artist, bounce houses and a free 4x6 photo with the Easter Bunny. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Palmetto Bay Park, 17535 SW 95th Ave., Palmetto Bay; 305-259-1234; palmettobay-fl.gov. Admission is free, but online reservation via 123formbuilder.com is required.

Jungle Island

5. Megga-Egga Hunt at Jungle Island. If you've ever seen a wild pack of preschoolers set loose on a field peppered with sugar-filled pastel eggs, you know that when it comes to Easter, it's a jungle out there. Jungle Island will indulge your kids' wild side with its Megga-Egga Hunt adventure, complete with egg hunts every hour on the hour. Kids can also look forward to arts & crafts, face painting, music, goodie bags, and cameo appearances by the big bunny himself. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000; jungleisland.com. Admission is free with a Classic Explore pass, which is $44.99 per adult and $37.34 per child.

 
Luis Gomez left his life in Chicago to backpack around the world and has since dedicated himself to freelance writing, with Miami now his home base. You can read about his global adventures on his travel blog, Extra Underwear.

