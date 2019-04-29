Cinco de Mayo 2019 Miami Party Guide

Check out the calendar. It's almost the fifth of May, AKA Cinco de Mayo. The Mexican holiday was not meant to merely celebrate fake mustaches, extra large sombreros, and drinking lots and lots of tequila. Cinco de Mayo was originally intended to commemorate an underdog Mexican army's victory over the French forces in 1862. But a love for Mexican culture has given the fifth day of May a life of its own.

South Florida doesn't have a large Mexican population, but we do have a lot of tequila, so we go all out for Cinco de Mayo. Here are the best local spots where you can celebrate a 19th-century military victory.

Sombreros on the River. This event bills itself as Miami's biggest piñata party, with "hundreds of piñatas, sombreros, and a live mariachi performance." The Miami Heat's house DJ, DJ Irie, will provide the soundtrack as you get a free Corona every time you buy a shot of tequila, and if you RSVP you get a free sombrero upon arrival. 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at The Wharf Miami, 114 Southwest North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. 305-906-4000. Admission is free.

Cinco de Wynwood. For two days and nights, the Wynwood Marketplace will provide food trucks, live DJs and dancing. The space will be filled with artisan vendors as well as street art and games. If you RSVP, you get a free Dos XX beer for your trouble. 12 p.m. Saturday, May 4 & 12 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at The Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami; cincodewynwood.com. Admission is free.

Cinco de Mayo Brickell Fiesta. The party at Brickell is so big they decided to let it spill over to the 4th of May. Both Saturday and Sunday's block party will feature live Luchadors, mechanical bull rides, games, authentic Mexican food, and music by local legend DJ Laz. A VIP pass offers you entry into a VIP lounge and includes a complimentary grande margarita. 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 at Brickell Waterfront Lot, 609 Brickell Ave., Miami; Tickets cost $15 to $30 via cincodemayobrickell.com.

The face you make after uno, dos, très, cuatro, cinco tequila shots. Photo by Liliana Mora

Cinco de Mayo at Downtown Dadeland. If you're looking for a more kid friendly spot to celebrate the adult holiday, this party might be for you. They'll offer a kids activity area with bounce houses, a video game truck, and face painting. Meanwhile, according to the Facebook page, grownups can enjoy "live music, delicious drinks and food from some of the best chefs in South Florida." 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Downtown Dadeland, 8915 SW 72nd Place, Miami; 305-707-4007; Admission is free.

GRO Wynwood. This brand new Wynwood spot that advertises itself as pet- and kid-friendly will throw a Cinco de Mayo party. "Cerveza, Mezcal, and Chapulines, are on the menu," the event page reads, where if you RSVP you can have a free beer from 12-3. Organizers promise "an afternoon filled with artisan vendors, food trucks, music, and dancing." 12 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami; growynwood.com. 305-461-2700; Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Cinco de Nacho. The patio party starts in the afternoon with $5 tacos and mezcal margaritas. At night, organizers say, they'll "move things upstairs to El Bolero Room for some serious late night action." DJs that will be taking their turns include Beki Powell, Danngo, Freckles, Jonny From Space, Nii Tei, Sister System, and True Vine. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Melinda's, 2826A N. Miami Ave,, Miami: facebook.com/melindas.miami. 305-456-5918; Admission is free.



YardFest: Farewell to the Wynwood Yard. The final Sunday night at the Wynwood Yard will have a Cinco de Mayo theme with tons of live music. Headlined by Locos Por Juana, it will also feature sets by Anabel & Mounir, Ameyal, The State Of, and Nag Champayons. Sunday, May 5, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-771-4810; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Cinco de Mayo Paddle Party. If you're searching for a healthier, eco-friendly Cinco de Mayo festivity, this might be for you. Kayak or paddleboard down Fort Lauderdale's middle river and through the Isle of Venice learning the history of Mexico's Independence day and the local history of Fort Lauderdale to celebrate the Mexican-American Culture and sample some traditional Margaritas. 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at George English Park & Marina, 1101 Bayview Drive, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $50-$100 via eventbrite.com.



Cinco de Carnage. E11even is hosting three nights of Cinco de Mayo partying. Friday night features DJ Qiuiz. Saturday features Diplo. Then on Sunday, Carnage will bring a DJ set full of EDM, hip-hop, and trap for a special “Cinco de Carnage” performance. 10 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 11miami.com. 305-829-2911; Tickets cost $10 to $20 via tixr.com.