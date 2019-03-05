Adults Can Sleep Over at the Frost Science Museum's "Science of Sex" Night

If you're a geek at heart, this is the night you’ve been dreaming of. And if you have kids, get a babysitter.

For the first time ever, the Frost Science Museum is hosting an “overnight adventure” for adults. Attendees can dine and drink at the museum, jam to a DJ, take in a laser show, explore all of Frost’s exhibits after hours and much more.

The evening builds on the museum’s popular Overnight Adventures program that launched last year for kids. There's a good reason no kids are allowed at its next installment, though. The theme for Friday's adventure will be “The Science of Sex.”