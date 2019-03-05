 


Will you snag a coveted sleeping spot beneath the giant oculus?
Will you snag a coveted sleeping spot beneath the giant oculus?
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Adults Can Sleep Over at the Frost Science Museum's "Science of Sex" Night

Jesse Scott | March 5, 2019 | 8:00am
If you're a geek at heart, this is the night you’ve been dreaming of. And if you have kids, get a babysitter.

For the first time ever, the Frost Science Museum is hosting an “overnight adventure” for adults. Attendees can dine and drink at the museum, jam to a DJ, take in a laser show, explore all of Frost’s exhibits after hours and much more.

The evening builds on the museum’s popular Overnight Adventures program that launched last year for kids. There's a good reason no kids are allowed at its next installment, though. The theme for Friday's adventure will be “The Science of Sex.”

“When we launched the kids’ program, we received so much feedback from adults wanting a night out,” says Dr. Angela Colbert, the Knight vice president of education for the museum. “So now we have an evening and topic just for our adults. It’s certainly an interesting topic with so many facets.”

The “Science of Sex” program will include a number of guest speakers and interactive opportunities.

Sex therapist Paola Andre Rodriguez will be on-hand to chat about the myths and facts of human sex. Sexologist Marla Stewart will discuss the art of seduction. Florida Atlantic University primatologist Dr. Kate Detwiler will take folks on a primate reproduction adventure, and Melissa Blundell-Osorio, founder of the sexuality discussion event Sexposé, will discuss human evolution and psychology’s role in attraction, among other activities.

Before and/or after receiving your sex education, there will also be rooftop telescope viewing (weather permitting) and a one-of-a-kind laser show featuring tunes from Queen, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Daft Punk and more.

Once you’ve partied out, you can crash in one of three spaces in the museum. Guests are advised to bring a sleeping bag, blow-up mattress or whatever you’d like to sleep on (which may be checked in at the beginning of the evening).

“Guests will have an opportunity to sleep under our gigantic oculus lens,” says Daniella Orihuela, learning programs manager of the museum. “We foresee that being one of the more popular spots of the evening for sure.”

Completed in 2016, the oculus is a 100-foot wide, 500,000-gallon cone that gives visitors a crystal-clear view of tuna, sharks and all kinds of other creatures swimming by. Sweet dreams, folks!

Adults Only Overnight Adventure: The Science of Sex. 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $125.

 
Jesse Scott is a freelance writer for Miami New Times covering culture and entertainment. He moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2016 and previously resided in (and played ungodly amounts of roulette in) Sin City. He is a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has covered entertainment for his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, for more than 15 years.

