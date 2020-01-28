Miami Motel Stories Dives Into North Beach’s History

When playwright Juan C. Sanchez started researching Miami’s North Beach neighborhood, one theme stood out to him right away. It started with a story dating all the way back to the late 1800s: in 1876, a life-saving house called the Biscayne House of Refuge was built in the neighborhood to assist shipwrecked sailors. Its construction was ordered by U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant, and it was one of five such abodes built across South Florida by the United States Life Saving Service, which would later become the US Coast Guard.

“It really struck me that as far back as 1876 this neighborhood has been offering and open to refuge, accepting shipwrecked sailors who were coming from everywhere,” Sanchez says. “That led me to this whole idea that this is a place that has opened its arms to people. This is a place where you might actually have a shot at being, maybe, happy.”

Sanchez's insight into North Beach's character became the catalyst for the latest iteration of Juggerknot Theatre Company’s Miami Motel Stories, an immersive theater production that uses old motels as the setting for exploring the history behind different Miami neighborhoods. The North Beach production, held at the Broadmoor Hotel and directed by Ana Margineanu and Tai Thompson, opens on Thursday, February 6.

Sanchez, who was born in Cuba but has lived in Miami since age six, has felt a personal connection to each neighborhood the show has covered, whether because he’s lived there or had his own experiences there. The initial idea for Miami Motel Stories came from his fascination with the old, run-down motels he saw lining Calle Ocho in Little Havana, near where he grew up. This initial spark prompted him to write a play called Paradise Motel, the story of a fictional motel’s evolution over time. When Tanya Bravo — the founder of Juggerknot Theatre Company and producer of Miami Motel Stories — read the original play, she suggested it be performed in a real motel space, and the transition to an immersive project was born. The first Motel Stories in 2017 explored Little Havana, and subsequent editions were staged in MiMo and Wynwood.

“Usually these projects are born out of something in the research that really resonates with me,” says Sanchez, who has written all four Motel Stories productions. “Then I continue researching, and if it feels like the other stuff supports what I was feeling, then I just kind of listen to what the neighborhood is telling me.” His research process includes a partnership with HistoryMiami Museum, interviews with historians and neighborhood locals, extensive reading, and time spent exploring the area for himself and talking to people.

From there, he creates fictional storylines that are rooted in the very real historical events and people Sanchez took a page from.

“When we produce Miami Motel Stories, we really want to reflect the people, the places, what it was, what it’s becoming and what it will be,” says Bravo. “It’s a really exciting way to get people to know neighborhoods. Because of the way that it’s structured, you’re actually standing inside of someone else’s space for a moment, and maybe for a second understanding them in a different way because you can see through their eyes.”

EXPAND Amy Coker and Robert Fritz play honeymooners in 1956. Photo by Pedro Portal

“Basically, we’re creating a playground for people to enjoy,” says director Ana Margineanu. “Every room of the building becomes another fantasy world, and it’s all very much connected to the history of this neighborhood.”

The storylines in the show introduce audiences to a variety of characters and communities that have ostensibly populated the neighborhood over the decades. There’s a honeymooning couple in the 1950s, visiting from the northeast; there are two teenage friends in 1972, one black and one white, navigating high school while dealing with the complications of busing and school desegregation in North Beach; there’s a fictionalized Andrew Cunanan, the man who murdered Gianni Versace in 1997; and a story based around the real-life Jungle Inn, a prohibition-era speakeasy that was raided in 1921. Another character was inspired by a well-known shoe store owner whose business has been in North Beach for decades.

When buying a ticket for the show, audience members choose between four tracks, each represented by a color: pink, blue, orange or yellow. Each track has a general theme (glamour, crime, home or outsiders), and provides a different experience. “Depending on the ticket that you buy, you’ll get a different color and you’ll see a completely different show. In order to see the whole thing you have to come here four times,” says Margineanu. Still, each track provides a rich hour-and-a-half experience, and there is some overlap between them.

“You may not go into the story that’s happening in another track, but you will encounter somebody from that track at some point, and get a little bit of that story,” says Sanchez. “That lets you know what’s happening in other areas and who populates them, so you can get a sense of all the different kinds of people that have passed through here or lived here.”

According to Margineanu, Motel Stories is a little more interactive than some other immersive shows — actors may ask you to do things like dance with them or respond to a question — though all participation is voluntary. “You can stay put and it will still be an amazing show for you to see,” she says, “but depending on your curiosity and your willingness, you can be as involved as you feel like.”

Audience members are free to explore the rooms of the motel more thoroughly, opening drawers or digging through a laundry basket. That doesn’t mean, though, that it’s completely unstructured. “You have a story to watch—you’re not by yourself, you’re guided,” Margineanu says. “So you’re basically never alone. At any moment there is somebody to help you, tell you what to do, or take you to the next place.”

For Sanchez, it’s nice to shine a spotlight on North Beach, an area that’s often in the shadow of its partying, more touristy neighbor to the south. “This particular side of the beach was really built to be a working-class neighborhood — you had your single-family homes and it was really about community,” he says, citing the area’s small-town feel that persists to this day. “In a lot of ways, it’s one of the neighborhoods that I really think represents home.”

Miami Motel Stories: North Beach. Thursday through Saturday from Thursday, February 6, through Saturday, February 29, at the Broadmoor Hotel, 7450 Ocean Ter., Miami Beach; 305-866-1631. Tickets cost $69.99 via juggerknottheatrecompany.com.