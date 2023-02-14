Miami International Boat Show Returns with Mega Yachts, a Drone Show, and More

Make way! The largest yacht ever exhibited at a U.S. boat show is docking on our shores.
The Lürssen AHPO — which spans 378 feet, has a sky lounge deck (with gym), eight staterooms, and, obviously, a pool — will be on full display at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. The show, which will feature more than 1,000 different vessels, is taking place at six distinct venues throughout Miami and Miami Beach from February 15-19.
As for seeing the AHPO or some of its mega-yacht counterparts up close and personal, the show's president has some tips for making it happen.
"I advise going to the show's website, figuring out which boats you want to see, and making contact and appointments ahead of time," Andrew Doole, president of U.S. boat shows of Informa Markets, the event's producer, tells New Times. "We have a lot of new boats, products, engines, and more to explore this year."
The Lürssen AHPO will be docked in the most luxurious section of the show known as SuperYacht Miami at the Yacht Haven Grande Miami. Other locations that are part of the show include the Miami Beach Convention Center (for boats up to 49 feet), Pride Park (for seminars and lifestyle activations), Herald Plaza (for powerboats and motor yachts in the 30- to 125-foot range), Venetian Marina (for test driving sea trial vessels), and the Museum Park Marina (for sailboats and catamarans).
A standard, single-day general admission ticket to the show runs $42 and $72 for two-day general admission. To get into the SuperYacht Miami area, you'll need a SuperYacht Miami ticket, which runs $130 per day and includes general admission to the other show areas.
There's a "Windward" VIP ticket package for those looking to swank it up. Running $375 for a single-day ticket, the package includes SuperYacht Miami access, entry to Windward VIP clubs with open bars and food, water taxi service throughout the show, a VIP swag bag, and access to Art Wynwood. For VIP ticket holders and special guests of the show, there's also a super-exclusive "Yachts After Dark" spectacle at Herald Plaza on Friday, February 17, including a drone show and illuminated yachts aplenty.
The fanciest elements aside, there is oh-so-much for the Average Joe and boat owner to experience at the boat show. In addition to vessels, there will be countless accessories, electronics, and manufacturers to check out. More than 1,000 industry brands will exhibit, and more than 100,000 attendees are expected.
As for navigating all six locations and maximizing your fix?
"We have a lot of different parking options and different types of shuttles," Doole says. "But I would say park and start on the mainland near Herald Plaza and take the water taxi to the convention center and enjoy all of the marinas from there."
Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. Wednesday, February 15, through Sunday, February 19, at various locations; miamiboatshow.com. Tickets cost $42 to $375.