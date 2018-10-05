Miami Book Fair Returns With a Feast for Voracious Readers

In 1984, the crime-fighting duo of Crockett and Tubbs went face-to-face with dangerous drug lords and other unsavory characters, making Miami famous for cocaine, synths, and violence. While Miami Vice was lighting up every living room in America in pastel shades, Miami Dade College was launching the Miami Book Fair, a literary establishment that, unlike the TV show, continues to thrive 34 years later.

For eight days in November, the annual fair is headed by the staff at MDC and indie bookseller Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books. It’s the hot ticket in town for literati across the globe. While much of the world is shivering through the dark, late fall, Miami is buzzing with heat and light.

But that’s not the only reason the fair brings the biggest names in writing to South Florida. Featuring nonstop attractions and oddities, it truly is a gem in Miami's crown. There’s the street-fair portion, November 16 through 18, with 250 publishers and booksellers, which includes Children’s Alley and an antiquarians exhibit; the series Evenings With…, presenting international superstar writers; and the Festival of Authors, featuring 450 writers, including members of the IberoAmerican Author Program.