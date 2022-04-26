World Polo League Beach Polo Gallops Into Miami Beach with Three Days of Matches

More than 120 horses and 24 of the best polo players in the world will gather on the sands of South Beach from Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1, as the World Polo League Beach Polo returns for its 16th-annual tournament.
The three-day equestrian extravaganza, the largest of its kind in the world, will take over the sands of Collins Park between 21st and 22nd streets, with games throughout the weekend, including a charity and celebrity polo match on Sunday, May 1, in partnership with Give Back for Special Equestrians, the Museum of Polo & Hall of Fame, and the Polo Training Foundation.
"The event merges Miami and the oldest team sport in the world and is definitely here to stay for a very long time," producer Tito Gaudenzi tells New Times. "The community comes for polo on the beach — somewhere no one expects it to take place — and the players come for the unique experience. It's a perfect match on all levels."
Gaudenzi, a Swiss-born professional polo player, was inspired by his father and polo player Reto Gaudenzi, who founded the St. Mortiz Snow Polo World Cup in 1985. Gaudenzi followed suit with the creation of the Kitzbühel Snow Polo World Cup in 2003 and, in 2005, World Polo League Beach Polo in Miami Beach, which he operates with partner Melissa Ganzi.
"I came to Miami to debut the event and made it my home," he says. "We have been able to expand our footprint, offerings, and now our player lineup now includes 24 of the best international polo players from a dozen nations."
In 2005, the event debuted with four teams and 2,000 attendees. This year, eight teams will compete, and the matches are expected to draw a global audience of more than 12,000 visitors.
Over the three-day tournament, each of the eight participating teams will each compete with three players in a series of three games a day. Finals will take place on Sunday and the winner wills will be awarded the World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup trophy, as well as other prizes such as the Casablanca Trophy. Some of the top players participating this year include Alejandro Novillo Astrada, Gonzalito Pieres, Pablo Spinacci, Vinny Sangaline, and Bash Kazi.
General admission is free, as is access to the retail village. Guests can purchase a ticket to experience the polo match under shade at the Polo Lounge overlooking the polo field, starting at $80. VIP packages including unlimited bites and beverages inside the VIP tent range from $4,000 to $12,000
