Queer Festival Wigwood Returns Delightfully Defiant as Ever

February 1, 2023 8:00AM

Wigwood is back with an all-star lineup of drag performers.
Wigwood is back with an all-star lineup of drag performers. Photo by Karli Evans/@allseeingmedia
Wigwood, Miami's premier queer festival, is returning after a two-year absence. The festival makes its triumphant return for a two-day celebration on February 4-5.

With a governor and state legislator obsessed with the dangers of drag queens and queer people, Wigwood promises to be a much-needed respite for the queer community of South Florida. In the face of continued persecution, Wigwood is delightfully defiant by spotlighting queer art, music, and activism with performances and DJ sets from over 30 queer artists.

The last festival occurred in February 2020, with no one knowing how the world would change the following month. While a 2022 edition was planned, organizers prudently canceled the festivities due to the uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and the festival's priority of keeping the community safe. After lockdowns, multiple waves of infections, and vaccination campaigns, the pandemic has entered a new phase, and Wigwood can fulfill its mission of bringing together the queer community to celebrate in 2023.
click to enlarge
Wigwood cofounder Queef Latina.
Photo by Karli Evans/@allseeingmedia
Festival cofounder Queef Latina (AKA Antonio Mendez) has crafted another stellar event built around the theme of "Extraterrestrial Jungle." Tammie Brown, the queen who coined iconic phrases like "I don't see you walking children in nature" and "C'mon, Teletubby! Teleport us to Mars!" makes for the perfect performer to headline the first night of the festivities. On Saturday, February 4, the former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant is joined by 25 local performers and a slew of DJs taking over Wynwood's queer haven and Wigwood's home bar Gramps. On Sunday, February 5, Wigwood shifts gears for a daytime rooftop pool party at the Arlo Wynwood hotel hosted by Miami's own Blamie Forret and music by New York City drag legend Lady Bunny. Another collection of performers will be joining Blamie and Bunny on the rooftop.

Locally founded, organized, and produced, this year's Wigwood represents more than a year of planning and promises a celebration worthy of the wait. Wigwood represents the resilience of the queer community in South Florida and its commitment to art, unity, and celebration.
click to enlarge
Wigwood takes place over two days at Gramps and the Arlo Wynwood.
Photo by Karli Evans/@allseeingmedia
Other performers on the Wigwood 2023 lineup include:
  • Aaliyah Jae
  • Venus Envy
  • Artemis
  • Kiki Frikitona
  • Auntie Maim
  • Bad Papi
  • Regina Black
  • Tara Newhole
  • Suzie Toot
  • Persephone Von Lips
  • Cherub Borne
  • Mami Issues
  • Miz Tonya
  • Jupiter Velvet
  • Opal Am Rah
  • Queef Latina
  • King Vyper, Teagress
  • Scythe
  • Kali Fuchis
  • Misster
  • Austin Summers
  • Opulenceeeee
  • Pirata
  • Waka Shame
  • Kat Wilderness
  • Julian the Buttler
  • Yoko Oso
  • Lucky Starzzz
  • Blamie Forret
  • Nova X Crystal
  • Sin Silva
The DJ lineup includes sets by Xtranjera, Zehno, SaturnSarii, BeBe Deluxe, Miss B. Haven, Cqqchifruit, and Tito_Vida.

Wigwood 2023. 8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; and 2 p.m. Sunday, February 5, at Arlo Wynwood, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; wigwoodmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via eventbrite.com.
