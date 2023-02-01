Queer Festival Wigwood Returns Delightfully Defiant as Ever

With a governor and state legislator obsessed with the dangers of drag queens and queer people, Wigwood promises to be a much-needed respite for the queer community of South Florida. In the face of continued persecution, Wigwood is delightfully defiant by spotlighting queer art, music, and activism with performances and DJ sets from over 30 queer artists.
The last festival occurred in February 2020, with no one knowing how the world would change the following month. While a 2022 edition was planned, organizers prudently canceled the festivities due to the uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and the festival's priority of keeping the community safe. After lockdowns, multiple waves of infections, and vaccination campaigns, the pandemic has entered a new phase, and Wigwood can fulfill its mission of bringing together the queer community to celebrate in 2023.
Locally founded, organized, and produced, this year's Wigwood represents more than a year of planning and promises a celebration worthy of the wait. Wigwood represents the resilience of the queer community in South Florida and its commitment to art, unity, and celebration.
- Aaliyah Jae
- Venus Envy
- Artemis
- Kiki Frikitona
- Auntie Maim
- Bad Papi
- Regina Black
- Tara Newhole
- Suzie Toot
- Persephone Von Lips
- Cherub Borne
- Mami Issues
- Miz Tonya
- Jupiter Velvet
- Opal Am Rah
- Queef Latina
- King Vyper, Teagress
- Scythe
- Kali Fuchis
- Misster
- Austin Summers
- Opulenceeeee
- Pirata
- Waka Shame
- Kat Wilderness
- Julian the Buttler
- Yoko Oso
- Lucky Starzzz
- Blamie Forret
- Nova X Crystal
- Sin Silva
Wigwood 2023. 8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; and 2 p.m. Sunday, February 5, at Arlo Wynwood, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; wigwoodmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via eventbrite.com.