The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Do you hear that glass clinking? It's officially Oktoberfest season! So bust out those boot-shaped drinking vessels and get going. Among your options, the Wharf is hosting a Wharftoberfest Saturday and Sunday. If schnitzel and lederhosen aren't your thing, David Avery (Friday at the Ground), Gloria Trevi (Friday at American Airlines Arena), and Juan Luis Guerra (Saturday at American Airlines Arena) will rock this town. For those with kiddos, Baby Shark Live! will hit the Broward Center Sunday.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

EXPAND Mall Grab (pictured) will join David Avery at the Ground Friday night. Photo by Karli Evans

Friday, October 4

What do the Australian and British flags have in common? They both bear the Union Jack. What do England's David Avery and Australia's Mall Grab have in common? They're both taking the electronic world by storm and will play a show together at the Ground this Friday. Avery has been rockin' since the late 2000s and has a new album, Song for Alpha. Mall Grab has emerged big-time in the past few years, and his tune "Pool Party Music" will pump you up for the show. 11 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

It's the best Friday of the month: First Friday at ICA Miami. For the September iteration of the monthly community event, IlluminArts will present "Uprising." Billed as "a musical exploration," this experience boasts tunes from Brazilian composers Hector Villa-Lobos, Francisco Mignone, and Chico Buarque as well as Native American composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamia.org. Admission is free.

England has Queen Elizabeth. But in the realm of Mexican pop-rock, Gloria Trevi is royalty. The Monterrey native has been churning out infectious hits, from her 1989 debut, Qué Hago Aquí, to her 2019 LP, Diosa de Noche. This Friday night, she'll play for thousands at the AA Arena after opener Karol G. 8 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $111.95 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND Hedwig and the Angry Inch hits Coral Gables Art Cinema for a special showing Saturday. Warner Bros.

Saturday, October 5

Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been presented across a range of mediums, including film and musicals. For one night only, guests can enjoy the 2001 film, starring John Cameron Mitchell and Maurice Dean Wint, in beautiful 4K restoration on the big screen at Gables Cinema. Hedwig is a one-of-a-kind avant-garde and queer hero, and this production takes audiences on an emotional and captivating journey. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

That light you see radiating from Jungle Island is worth a closer look. Luminosa, Festival of Lights boasts more than a million LED lights and more than 30 hand-crafted silk Chinese lantern exhibits. In addition to nature scenes, some of the exhibits pay homage to Miami icons such as Wynwood and Biscayne Bay. The spectacle opens this Saturday evening and runs through early January. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; jungleisland.com. Tickets cost $28.

Some musicians come and go, but Juan Luis Guerra has proven he has major staying power. The Dominican merengue master has been jammin' since the mid-'80s and has sold more than 70 million albums along the way. His latest, Literal, hit shelves in May. Saturday night, he'll own the American Airlines Arena stage with the Colombian ensemble Monsieur Periné. 8 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $95 to $195 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND The Wharf will morph into an Oktoberfest experience all weekend. The Wharf Miami

The Wharf Miami is celebrating Oktoberfest. All weekend, enjoy Wharftoberfest, loaded with live tunes, yummy grub, and beverages galore. The first 500 people to RSVP and arrive at the event will get a free Oktoberfest boot. Also, each day, there will be complimentary pretzels from 1 to 5 p.m. And as icing on the Oktoberfest cake, guests who buy a shot of Jägermeister get a free German beer. Prost! Noon Saturday and Sunday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Sunday, October 6

National Dog Day was August 26, but it was rainy and Fido's fun had to be postponed. Among the canine happenings, a Dog Day Pop-Up was planned for Kennedy Park. Well, it's been rescheduled for this Sunday, and it's time for Fido and his pet parents to enjoy some doughnuts and fun shenanigans. The Salty Donut will be onsite with treats as well as limited-edition doggy bandannas and swag for sale. Proceeds from the event will benefit Miami Animal Rescue. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Kennedy Park, 2400 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove. Admission is free.

If it's a good enough party spot for the Jersey Shore cast, it's good enough for you. This Sunday, it's time for another Splash Pool Party at Clevelander South Beach, one of the longest-running beach clubs in South Beach. The party starts at 2 and is totally free to enter. If you want to go all out, there are party packages available. 2 p.m. Sunday at Clevelander South Beach, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; clevelander.com. Admission is free.

Baby shark, d-doo, d-doo, d-doo. Surely, by now — especially if you are a parent or have been around little ones — you've heard the song a gazillion times. Well, Baby Shark Live! is rolling into the Broward Center this Sunday for two shows. You and the kids can enjoy all of your favorite tunes and characters, but get ready for the tune to lodge itself in your head for the rest of the week. 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $29.50 to $55.50.