The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Let's dive straight into what this wild and wacky weekend holds for you. E11even will be the Halloween hotspot with Carnage and Diplo hitting the decks. For a chiller vibe, Miami Beach Edition is hosting a movies-on-the-sand experience with The Conjuring on the big screen. Jack-o'-lantern and ghouls aside, there's a lot more going around town, including the South Beach Seafood Festival at Lummus Park on Friday and Saturday as well as the first-ever Kids Jamm fundraiser at Pérez Art Museum Miami on Sunday.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

EXPAND Stone crab waffle cones? God bless the South Beach Seafood Festival. Lalan Photography

Friday, October 25

You likely already know that stone crab season is well underway. Well, a whole bunch of stone crab deliciousness is only the beginning at the South Beach Seafood Festival. The week-long fest has been underway since Tuesday, with seafood tastings and events galore. On Friday, there's a chef showdown that will result in the best shrimp, crab, taco and more — and you get to vote based on how the morsels taste. On Saturday, enjoy more than 30 vendors and open bars aplenty. 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; sobeseafoodfest.com. Tickets cost $49 to $250.

You can park it in a number of places for Halloween. However, for absolute madness in the best damn way possible, E11even's "Ghost Town" is a must. The downtown hotspot will take on a sultry haunted house vibe, loaded with characters galore. On Friday, trap master Carnage will tear down the house. And then on Saturday evening, Miami regular Diplo takes the stage. Friday and Saturday at E11evene Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $20.

EXPAND Get your smiles on with the new Happy! exhibit at NSU Art Museum. 2010 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd

Saturday, October 26

The Wharf always knows how to throw down, and this Saturday’s Halloween spectacle will be no exception. The riverside spot will morph into Pirates of the Wharf, with costumed characters and entertainers throughout the grounds, Caribbean-inspired bites for sale, and a costume contest offering prizes such as booze and gift certificates. If you're a VIP (tickets cost $125 to $150), step aboard a pirate ship docked with an open bar. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr.; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

This wild and wacky world can use a bit more happiness. Fortunately, there’s a new exhibit at NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale to help with that. Happy! has its opening night on Saturday, with wine, hors d’oeuvres, and an opportunity to mingle with artists like FriendsWIthYou and Adler Guerrier. The exhibit features numerous contemporary art pieces all designed to explore the pursuit of happiness. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at NSU Art Museum, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; nsuartmuseum.org. Admission is free for museum members and $25 for nonmembers.

Catch The Conjuring at Miami Beach EDITION as part of a movies in the sand experience. Miami Beach EDITION

We live in a tropical paradise, so it's only appropriate you watch a movie on the beach. On Saturday evening, Miami Beach Edition is hosting a Movies in the Sand event in its secluded Sandbox area. Enjoy the flick, The Conjuring, as well as free sangria and popcorn. If you and your crew get hungry, there will be a Halloween specialty snack basket available for purchase ($100), with candy, cookies, popcorn and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Miami Beach Edition, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; editionhotels.com. Admission is free.

Sunday, October 27

Think of the children! Have fun while helping kids this Sunday at Pérez Art Museum Miami. For the first time, the museum will host Kids Jamm at PAMM. The family-friendly affair will offer a drag queen story hour, live music, and opportunities to mix and mingle with artists such as Jamilah Sabur, Nicolas Lobo, and Cristina Lei Rodriguez. All funds will benefit PAMM’s work in providing free museum access for local students. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission for children 2 and under is free and tickets cost $95.

It's still not too late to pick out that pumpkin. An optimal place to find one is the Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch. For 20 bucks, you get more than the opportunity to purchase a pumpkin too. Included in your admission are unlimited carnival rides, a cornstalk maze, and a scarecrow decorating area. For the pumpkin lovers out there, a pumpkin food court awaits with tasty morsels galore. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Peacock Park, 2820 Macfarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20.