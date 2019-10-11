The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Where do we begin with this action-packed weekend? On Friday, Maluma's 11:11 World Tour rolls into AmericanAirlines Arena, so get ready for a fiesta. For the late-night crowd, Jaden Smith will perform at LIV as part of Irie Weekend. And, up in Fort Lauderdale, Taking Back Sunday celebrates 20 years in the biz with two nights at Revolution Live. On Saturday, Kalabrese performs at Club Space and you can catch the 100th Wallcast outside the New World Center, with a live (free!) simulcast of conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and pianist Daniil Trifonov's gig inside the Center. Wind down the weekend with the always-lively Hialeah Pride at Hialeah Park.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Friday, October 11

11:11 is a lucky time of day. And a lot of folks' dreams will come true when Maluma's 11:11 World Tour makes a stop at the AA Arena this Friday. The Medellín-bred reggaetonero had quite the 2018, when he took home the Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album for F.A.M.E. With a slew of tour dates that have taken him around the world in 2019 and a collaboration with Madonna, this year hasn't been too shabby either. 8 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $61 to $181.

It's time for another Irie Weekend, hosted by Miami's own DJ Irie. Events will happen throughout the city, so you never know who will show up and where. We do know that Jaden Smith will perform at LIV Friday evening during a party hosted by Irie himself, with support from Crespo. We're guessing you'll hear Smith's "Ghost" and "Summertime in Paris" at an absolute minimum. 11 p.m. Friday at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.

Taking Back Sunday turns 20 years old this year. To celebrate, the beloved rock band will play its debut album, Tell All Your Friends, in its entirety Friday evening. At the end of the set, the band will flip a specially branded coin and play either Where You Want to Be or Louder the following night. Oh, the suspense! 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $32.

If you've been waiting to get a new tattoo, here's your chance. Get Inked-Miami, a three-day tattoo, music, art, and entertainment extravaganza, is set to kick off Friday at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Aside from tattoo artists galore ready to leave their stellar mark on you, there will be tattoo contests and quirky elements such as LED robots, belly dancers, and fire-breathers. Friday through Sunday at Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $45 via eventbrite.com.

Nu Deco Ensemble is set to launch its fifth season with a new home at the Citadel. The season will kick off in style with a very special guest: Wyclef Jean. The Grammy-winning artist will join the ensemble for concerts Friday and Saturday night. The Saturday show is already sold out, so grab Friday tickets before they're gone. Darcy James Argue, Jessie Montgomery, and others are also slated to perform. 8 p.m. Friday at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; nu-deco.org. Tickets cost $60 to $90.

Saturday, October 12

There are dark comedies, and then there's The King of Comedy. The 1982 film starring Robert De Niro as Rupert Rupkin and Jerry Lewis as Jerry Langford is truly an emotional roller coaster with an underlying focus on celebrity-obsessed culture. It's also Martin Scorsese at his absolute best. Catch it late Saturday night during a special showing at Gables Cinema. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.



If you dig indie rock, electronica, and everything in between, you'll totally dig Kalabrese. Born and raised in Zurich, the DJ (whose real name is Sacha Winkler) is a mainstay on the European scene. Always pushing the envelope and delivering a fiery experience, he'll make his Floyd Miami debut this Saturday, so show him some love. 11 p.m. Saturday at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11 St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Sure, you can catch a show by New World Symphony conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and pianist Daniil Trifonov inside the New World Center. But for outdoorsy folks, you can catch a live simulcast of the show right outside the venue, blasted on a massive wall — for free! Locally, this is known as a Wallcast concert, and this one marks a couple of cool milestones: It's the 100th one and the first in 4K high-def resolution. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at SoundScape Park, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Admission is free.

The Boise, Idaho indie-rock band Built to Spill has delivered eight albums over the past two-plus decades. If you've never experienced the energetic, Doug Martsch-led collective live, head to Culture Room this Saturday night. The gig and tour mark the 20th anniversary of the band's classic LP, Keep It Like a Secret, so give it a spin before the show. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $25.

Sunday

South Florida hosts plenty of queer pride events year-round, from Wigwood to Miami Beach Pride to Stonewall Pride. This time, it's Hialeah's turn. Last year's Hialeah Pride attracted more than 6,000 people, and more are expected this year as the festival celebrates its "One Love" theme. Among the special guests is Desmond Child, this year's Hialeah Pride padrino. Bonus: Julio Iglesias Jr. will perform. 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Hialeah Park, 2200 E. Fourth Ave., Hialeah; hialeahpride.com. General admission is free, and VIP tickets cost up to $75.