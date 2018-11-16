The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Are there seriously still work days left before Thanksgiving? Bosses of Miami beware: Your employees are already in mental vacation mode.

But before you reach for the stuffing and gravy, you've got a weekend to pre-game for the Thanksgiving holiday. If you've got family in town, head to Celia: El Musical at the Arsht Center during its all-too-brief two-day run. And there's no better way to pre-game than with beer and tequila at New Times' Tacolandia this Saturday. But remember to pace yourself: Turkey Day is still a week away.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Courtesy of Miami Book Fair

Friday

Enjoy colorful tents of books and a slew of author meet-and-greets at this year's Miami Book Fair. In addition to enjoying the outdoor festivities, street fair guests may also attend speaker sessions with authors such as Sonia Sotomayor, Abbi Jacobson, and chef José Andrés in Chapman Auditorium (included with street fair admission). 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 16, through Sunday, November 16, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free Friday.



Give Miami Day 2018 has come and gone, but that's no excuse to stop giving. As South Florida settles in for cooler weather and delicious Thanksgiving goodies, we should always keep in mind those around us who are undergoing unimaginable hardship. Amnesty International Miami and Refugee Assistance Alliance are inviting locals to join their Build a Longer Table for Refugees event on the UN's International Day of Tolerance. The dinner will be prepared by three chefs who are refugees, and proceeds from the dinner will go to support them and their families here in South Florida. 6 p.m. Friday, November 16 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami, 7701 SW 76th Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $50 for adults and $18 for children ages six through 12.

EXPAND Celia Cruz and Patti LaBelle Courtesy of Celia Cruz Legacy Project

Celia Cruz was a badass. The Cuban icon and widely regarded "Queen of Salsa" boasted 23 gold albums during her 77 years on Planet Earth and was posthumously honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. Today her legacy lives on through so many mediums, including Celia: El Musical. This vibrant showcase celebrates the artist's biggest hits and captures some of her most intimate memories along the way. 8 p.m. Friday, November 16 and Saturday, November 17, at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $59 to $159.

"Tell me, baby girl, 'cause I need to know..." Do you hear Marc Anthony in the distance, calling you to his shows at the AA Arena? As always, it should be a spicy time with the Grammy-winning, top-selling tropical-salsa artist. Anthony turned 50 years old in September and still knows how to turn up the heat. He has 13 albums under his belt, including his latest, 3.0, which dropped in 2013. 8 p.m. Friday, November 16 and Saturday, November 17 at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $61 to $201.



Saturday

Get your Beethoven fix this weekend. First, you can check out Beethoven's Seventh sung by American lyric tenor Matthew Polenzani inside the New World Center. It should be a great show. Your other option is to catch the performance right outside the venue — for free — streamed live on a massive wall, alongside thousands of other fans, during a Wallcast experience. Whichever way you decide to watch, this one is a win. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Admission is free.

EXPAND Tacolandia returns! Miami New Times

Your favorite Taco Tuesday has absolutely nothing on this. Tacolandia, presented by New Times, is set for this Saturday evening. More than 30 vendors will serve unlimited tacos in many glorious forms. Sushi tacos! Ice-cream tacos! Simply damn good tacos! This year's drool-worthy participants include Jungle Island, 222 Taco, Rocco's Tacos, and Lona, plus dozens of yummy others. Oh, and there will be plenty of tequila and cerveza too. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Noe at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; newtimestacolandia.com. General admission costs $45 in advance or $50 at the door. VIP tickets cost $60 in advance or $70 at the door. Four-pack discounts are also available.

Don't like drinking solo? No problem. Check out the HechaEnMiami Block Party, going down all day Saturday at the Miami-themed brewery Veza Sur Brewing Co. The whole street in Wynwood will be shut down for what organizers are describing as "un tremendo block party." The event will offer craft beer from participating breweries in the area, such as Biscayne Bay Brewing and Islamorada Beer Company. Sip your suds and chew your local bites to the sounds of DJs and live performances by Uma Galera, Patrick & the Swayzees, Suenalo, and Spam Allstars. 2 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

John Legend: See Saturday. Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

If your last name is "Legend," how could your tour not have "Legendary" in its name? Well, to John Legend's credit, he whips out the "Legendary" tag only for special occasions. This week is one of them. A Legendary Christmas will hit the Fillmore for what might be a smidgen early of a Christmas affair. But remember: It's John Legend, and he can do whatever his sultry and wildly talented self wants. Plus, he recently released an album bearing the same name, so get in the spirit. 9 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $103.50 to $153.50.

Do you dig the sounds of Puerto Rican roots and rock fusion? Check out the massive Wynwood venue Mana this weekend for Bayu Festival, presenting performances by Cultura Profética and Draco Rosa. The former is a Puerto Rican reggae act from the '90s that is sure to have you dancing like a fool. Grammy-winning songwriter Draco Rosa was a member of the famous boy band Menudo and is now a member of the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. His brand of Latin rock will move your body while you celebrate the sounds of Puerto Rico. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $45 to $125.

Sunday



We really don't deserve Sade. This queen is a musical monk who drops wisdom only when absolutely necessary. And yet, even when she's been gone for years, her returning tracks are always just as flawless as her greatest hits. That's why Sweat Records has chosen her for this week's edition of Classic Album Sundays. End the weekend with pizza, PBR, Deep Eddy cocktails, and a voice that will erode all of your worries. 5 p.m. Sunday, November 18, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $6 in advance and $10 at the door.