The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Calle Ocho Music Festival may have ended a week ago, but you've still got an opportunity to watch one of the biggest names in contemporary Latin music hit the stage in Miami this weekend. Becky G, one of reggaeton's leading ladies, will play a free show at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair this Friday. Later, keep the Women's History Month celebration going at Bar Nancy's Viva la Woman! show that same night. On Saturday, bid farewell to Elton John at his final South Florida show ever.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

Continue Reading

You may know her through her smash reggaeton hits "Mayores" and "Sin Pijama," but Becky G's biggest fans go way back to her preteen bubblegum pop days. She's come a long way since her days of singing in the "Shower" to becoming one of the top women in the world of Latin Urbano music. So it's pretty lucky that she's playing a free show at the Youth Fair this Friday. Just pay for admission to the fair and grab a couple elephant ears while you're at it. 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami. miamiyouthfair2019.sched.com. Admission is free with Youth Fair admission.

International Women's Day has come and gone, but Women's History Month is only halfway done. Keep the celebration going by supporting some of the most talented women in South Florida music at Bar Nancy's Viva la Woman! Enjoy sets by singer-songwriter Dama Vicke, Aura the Band, Snowmoon, and Mandy Marylane, with sounds by Jenni Foxx. 10 p.m. Friday at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami. facebook.com. Admission is free.



The Miami Reggae Festival is all about peace, love, and unity. We can all use a heaping dose of all that, right? This year's fest also aims to raise awareness for extreme poverty through special, moving musical performances from the likes of St. Croix roots outfit Akae Beka, Jah9, Nurstacris, and Rhythm and Flow. A number of cultural food vendors and artists will also be on hand to keep bellies and minds fed. 5 p.m. Friday at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission costs $22 plus two nonperishable food items.

EXPAND STRFKR Photo by Erika Reinsel

STRFKR has been rocking across America or 12 years. It's not an easy jaunt from the band's home base of Portland, Oregon, but the 305 is more than ready to show the indie-pop outfit some love. To date, STRFKR has five full-length albums and four EPs under its belt; its latest LP — Being No One, Going Nowhere — hit shelves in 2016. Pro tip: STRFKR always sells amazing, colorful merch, so save some dough for it. 9 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via ticketfly.com.



Grunge alert: Candlebox will rock two shows at Culture Room this weekend. The Seattle band is coming up on 30 years since its inception and is showing no signs of slowing. Quality preshow listens include the debut album Candlebox, which dropped in '93, as well as the latest, 2016's Disappearing in Airports. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Culture Room, 3045 Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $35.

Saturday

It's St. Paddy's Day weekend. Alcohol may be flowing through you like a river. So why not party down by the river? The St. Patrick's Day Riverside Festival will happen at the Wharf Miami all weekend. Expect yummy eats from King of Racks BBQ, Mojo Donuts, and OG Ceviche & Seafood Shack, plus tunes from Kid Nemesis. If you order a shot of Jameson anywhere onsite, you'll get a free Guinness Blonde too. Bonus! Noon Saturday and Sunday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

If anyone is going to have a stellar punk affair this St. Patrick's Day weekend, it's Churchill's Pub. And that's exactly what's happening. Paddy's Punk Fest is shaping up to be a raucous, six-hour affair. Beginning at 9 p.m., enjoy high-paced goodness from the likes of Houston & the Dirty Rats, Vibes Farm, Fotre, 1983, and Noxious Profit. Just give that beer some time to settle before you slosh around and mosh, eh? 9 p.m. Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.



Elton John already visited our neck of the woods on his final tour. He was here in November as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. But it looks like he couldn't quite say goodbye to South Florida, because he's coming back to the BB&T Center for one last show this Saturday. Don't miss hearing "Bennie and the Jets," "Tiny Dancer," and his gazillion other hits one last time. 8 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $166.



For the past 13 years, the Mad Hatter Arts Festival has been a must-do for the latest and greatest in the creative community. Its 14th festival, happening this weekend, will certainly be no exception. The fest is loaded with all kinds of art, the Artisan & Vintage Marketplace, a drum circle, and various hat contests. So dust off your best and bring your hat A-game. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; thebarnacle.org. Admission is free.

Photo by Nicole Danna

Beat Culture, which debuted this past November, is one of the newest additions to Miami's growing beer scene. This weekend, the brewery will officially celebrate its debut with a grand-opening block party. Expect a selection of Beat Culture's best-selling brews alongside food, music, vintage videogames, local vendors, and outdoor games. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.com.

Are you ready for all-you-can-eat gelato? Sample frozen treats from the best gelato makers in the nation at the Gelato Festival America Finals. One flavor, and the artisan who creates it, will be selected by a popular vote among attendees and finalized by a judging panel. The winner will compete in Italy in 2021 at the Gelato Festival World Masters. The stakes are high, which means every flavor is guaranteed to be one-of-a-kind. Plus, expect gelato-infused cocktails and shots, live music, and family-friendly activities. 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Brickell City Centre, 700 Brickell Ave., Miami. Tickets start at $10 via eventbrite.com.

Sunday

Of all the restaurants, cafés, and bakeries in Miami, who makes the best baguette? French Morning, an online French-culture magazine, wants to know. Sunday, the third-annual Baguette Battle will return to the National Hotel, bringing together bakers and pastry makers to present their best baguettes and artisan breads in front of a panel of judges. A winner will be chosen in a blind-tasting contest, while more than 300 attendees sample breads with wine, charcuterie, jams, and cheese. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.