The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Now that the South Beach Wine & Food Festival crowds have dissipated, festival season marches on with the Miami Film Festival and Carnaval on the Mile taking place this weekend. Whether you'll be holed up at multiple theaters over the next few days or jamming to the almost 30 acts scheduled to perform on Miracle Mile during the span of 48 hours, there's no excuse to say you're bored in the Magic City.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

She's coming up, so you better get this party started. Pink is set to kick off the 2019 leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour at the BB&T Center Friday. The tour carries the same name as Pink's 2017 album, which topped charts in the U.S. and a handful of other countries. Among the countless hits you'll catch — from "Don't Let Me Get Me" through "Just Give Me a Reason" — you might hear some new ones from her forthcoming 2019 LP, Hurts 2B Human. 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Available tickets cost $154.95 to $254.95.



Nicki Minaj. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Kim Jong-un. The Miami Film Festival. What do they all have in common? They are all 36 years old! This year's fest will screen more than 160 flicks from 40-plus countries and award several cash prizes to the cream of the crop. Participating venues include the Olympia Theater, Coral Gables Art Cinema, O Cinema Miami Beach, and several others, so you have no excuse to miss out on seeing something. Friday, March 1, through March 10 at various locations throughout Miami-Dade. Standard ticket price is $13 general admission for adults via 2019.miamifilmfestival.com; various discounts are available.



Ever wanted to just float away? The inaugural Homestead Miami Balloon Glow is set to happen this weekend, with glowing hot-air balloons taking over the South Florida skies. For 20 bucks, you can go on a tethered ride and take some Insta-worthy snaps. Pro tip: Book in advance, because rides will sell out. 7 p.m. nightly Friday, March 1, through Sunday, March 3, at Osprey RC Club, SW 344th Street and West Palm Drive, Homestead. Tickets cost $10 to $50 via eventbrite.com.

If a plethora of shopping and dining options isn't enough to lure you to Coral Gables' Giralda Avenue, maybe some tunes and a street-festival vibe will do the trick. Giralda Under the Stars will return this Friday with live music, entertainment, and local eats. Participating restaurants include Pasión del Cielo, PokéBao, the Local, Threefold Café, and Divino Ceviche. The event is held every first Friday of the month and is now anchored by the recently transformed and expansive Giralda Plaza. 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 1, on Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables; shopcoralgables.com. Admission is free.

Husband and wife Mathew Webb and Anita Sharma, the owners of the South Indian tiffin delivery service Annam, will host the Wynwood Yard's last Shabbat at the Yard. Take a seat at a communal table and feast on a mostly plant-based family-style dinner including dishes such as coconut curry and jackfruit biryani, plus wine pairings and a welcome cocktail. Leave room for lokeshan paysam , in which roasted vermicelli noodles are smothered in burnt jaggery and seasonal fruit coulis. This Shabbat marks the last one at the Wynwood Yard before it closes in May. No need to worry, though: The owners of the Wynwood location will debut the Doral Yard before year's end. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Composer John Williams Photo by Todd Rosenberg

Saturday

One of the world's most beloved living composers is headed to the New World Center to conduct symphony fellows. John Williams will make an appearance at the New World Symphony's annual gala, and for the first time ever, the community at large will get to watch as the organization screens its gala in SoundScape Park. After listening to selections from the Star Wars and Indiana Jones soundtracks, stay to watch Jurassic Park under the stars. 7:45 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Admission is free.

Carnaval on the Mile is bringing many of Miami's top artists and musicians together for a block party celebration this weekend. Take a stroll down Miracle Mile and browse the work of Miami artisans as you take in sounds by bands including Monsieur Perine, Locos Por Juana, Palo! and Electric Piquete, as well as singer-songwriters Alex Di Leo and Edan Archer. The block party goes for more than 12 hours on Saturday and Sunday, so stop by at your leisure. 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3, on Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; carnavalmiami.com. Admission is free.

Bullies suck. And if anyone can speak about being bullied for years on end, it's Monica Lewinsky. This Saturday, the anti-bullying activist will host a unique chat about overcoming the mean peeps out there. Lewinsky has been on the frontlines of some pretty cool activism as of late — inking an award-winning essay for Vanity Fair and speaking at Forbes' 30 Under 30 Summit. She's certainly worth listening to. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; tesobe.org. Tickets cost $75 for general admission and $200 with a meet-and-greet.



A happy 90th birthday to Miami-Dade Parks! As part of the celebration, Day in the Park will be held Saturday at a number of parks throughout the county. Participating parks include Crandon, Greynolds, Haulover Beach, Homestead Bayfront, and others. Depending upon the park, you can enjoy a free canoe tour, bounce house, nature walk, and/or a scavenger hunt. Congrats, parents — this will definitely help wear out the kids. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at various locations throughout Miami-Dade County; miamidade.gov. Admission is free.

Speedy Ortiz Photo by Shervin Lainez

Sunday