The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Let's cut straight to the chase: the thing you're most excited about this weekend is the return of Game of Thrones. But before you mourn the inevitable deaths of your favorite characters, treat yourself to some music, beer, and fun around Miami.

Singer-songwriter Keith Johns returns to the Wynwood Yard for a free show this Friday to debut the first singles from his upcoming double album. On Saturday, head to your favorite record shops to scoop some Record Store Day deals. Then, on Sunday, unite with all your cosplaying GoT nerd friends for Gramps' series premiere watch party.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday



If it's been a while since you heard from folk rocker Keith Johns, don't think he's been sitting on his hands at home. The singer-songwriter is about to release his latest studio project, an ambitious double album named Terra Nova / Take My Body, due out in June. In the meantime, he's releasing one single from each side of the album at his Friday night show at the Wynwood Yard. Make sure to make it out — this is one of just two more shows Johns will play at the Yard before it shuts down for good. 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami. Admission is free.

Miguel Luciano is a YoungArts winner, and you may know him from the Nickelodeon show, Talia in the Kitchen. But this weekend, he'll debut his own show, A Birthday Cabaret, at Ted's at YoungArts, right here in his hometown of Miami. The show features music by Elton John, Stephen Sondheim, and John Mayer, among others, and follows a semi-autobiographical narrative about falling in love and life in the arts. 7 p.m. Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14, at Ted's at YoungArts, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $25 via tickettailor.com.

Another Ultra is coming this week! But don't worry, downtown residents, there is no EDM involved in this one. Ultracon of South Florida will offer three glorious days of cosplay opportunities and lovely guests. Among the pop culture phenoms you can meet are The Walking Dead's Lew Temple, Hasbro toy designer Ron A. Rudat, and Batman and Bill's Athena Finger. Friday, April 12, through Sunday, April 14, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $150 via ultraconofsouthflorida.com.

Saturday



Get ready to brunch hard at New Times' Out to Brunch. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Design District's Jungle Plaza will transform into a swanky soiree filled with free-flowing mimosas, a bloody mary bar, and delicious food. Thirteen stations will serve beverages Spice up your life at the bloody mary bar, make your own brunch cocktail, or just hang out at the Veuve Clicquot champagne station and get bubbly. You'll also enjoy unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $50 to $70 via ticketfly.com.

April 13 is Ex-Spouse Day. Boo. But it's also Record Store Day. Among the independent record shops you can support this Saturday is our very own Sweat Records. In addition to offering specials galore, Sweat will host DJ sets by Pam Jones and Oly (among others), performances by Suzi Analogue and Butterfly Snapple, and even a Tito's vodka-sampling session from 2 to 4 p.m. If you've been storing up your love for your favorite record store, this is the day to let it shine. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

The Bass' exhibit "Campo Abierto," which translates to "open field," examines a number of landscapes — from social to environmental — in artist Sheila Hicks' illustrious career. The show kicks off Friday with an artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m., where you can mingle with Hicks and get answers to any artsy questions you might have. With several colorful large-format installations, this show is truly an experience like no other. Friday through September 29 at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.org. General admission costs $10; discounts are available.

Boasting the best and brightest in the Latin music realm, the MiamiBash megaconcert is sponsored by the folks at Nuevo Zol 106.7 FM. Among the stars you'll see live are Anuel , Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, Lunay, Farruko, and CNCO. 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $449 via ticketmaster.com.



The Electric Pickle is set to shut down in a couple of months, but at least it lived to see double digits. The renowned nightclub will turn ten years old this weekend. The spot has been a go-to for yummy cocktails and late-night debauchery for practically all of Miami's nightlife-loving locals. To celebrate, Detroit's Moodymann will headline. If you haven't caught his techno/house goodness that absolutely keeps it real, now is the time. Will Renuart, Tomas C, and Captain Ridiculous will rock the house till 5 a.m.-ish too. 10 p.m. Saturday at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Reminder: Humans are destroying the Earth. The Greenshorts Film Fest zooms in on the issues plaguing our globe, from pollution to illegal wildlife trafficking to coral bleaching, through a variety of student films stemming from the NY Wild Film Festival. Greenshorts provides opportunities to learn more about what other communities are facing and what's affecting us directly, so check out the offerings, including Sarah Topf's short Adapting to Red Tide in Florida. 5 p.m. Saturday at Bill Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables; greenshortsfilmfestival.com. Admission is free.



Calling all green thumbs: The 40th-annual Spring Plant Sale is set to happen this weekend at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Gardeners can scoop up a number of rare floral finds. In addition to the plants for sale, there will food trucks, live tunes, cooking demonstrations, a beer garden, plant lectures, and an artisan marketplace to help the day blossom. 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Admission costs $25 for adults; discounts are available.

Sunday

Game of Thrones is finally back in all its violent glory. To celebrate, O, Miami Poetry Festival will host a Game of Thrones watch party at Gramps. Before the big final-season premiere airs, there will be a special community reading, paying tribute to everyone's favorite fallen GOT characters. All attendees will also receive a "House Gator" shirt. Winter is officially here. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP at eventbrite.com.



One of Miami's favorite alternative flea markets has a new home. The Black Market has made the move to Las Rosas, where it will reside the second Sunday of each month. For the April 14 affair, Shadow Reborn, Analog, Ex Isles, and Lone Wolf will perform. Also expect drag shows by Opulence, Grace St. Clair, and others. But don't spend all of your energy shaking your ass to the entertainment — you'll want to shop for some jewelry, bath products, zines, and vinyl as well. 6 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Visit any Tap 42 location, including Coral Gables, Midtown, and Aventura, for the restaurant's weekend brunch, which offers drink specials and music. Enjoy favorites such as chicken and waffles; the hangover sandwich made with avocado, a sunny-side-up egg, hash browns, and truffle aioli; and the chocolate banana French toast, drizzled with warm maple syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar. In addition to offering a $20 bottomless drink option, which includes mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha's Floridian beer, the restaurant also pours more than 40 beers on tap. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at various Tap 42 locations; tap42.com.