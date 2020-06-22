The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, June 22

FIU's Miami Beach Urban Studios, the university's exhibition and performance space on Lincoln Road, will continue its Live Art Talks this week with a conversation with Jahaira Ríos Campos y Gálvez. Born in Nicaragua, Ríos Campos y Gálvez immigrated to the U.S. in 1979 after her parents fled the Central American country's civil war. Her work taps into her storytelling abilities, using photography, fiber arts, and performance to create narratives on identity and history. The artist will be in conversation with faculty member Colette Mello. 5:30 p.m. Monday via zoom.us.

Tuesday, June 23

Rollerskating and rollerblading have seen a bit of a revival since the COVID-19 outbreak. The resurgence is likely due to the ability to maintain physical distance while getting physical exercise. On Tuesday, local skating collective Skating Miami rolls out its weekly Fun Tuesday Skate, a six-mile roll for skaters of all ages and skill levels — just don't forget your mask, headlight, protection gear, water, and snacks. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Collins Avenue and 73rd Street.

Since 1979, June has been National Black Music Month, recognizing Black Americans' immeasurable contribution to the nation's musical culture. In celebration, the Adrienne Arsht Center's virtual initiative Arsht@Home has presents a special edition that includes online performances, educational videos, and playlists curated by local Black musicians and Arsht staffers. Head to the Arsht Center's website to see contributions from the likes of poet and choreographer Symone Titania Major and her musician sister Quiana Majorin, whose short film, Blackbird, is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the killing of Breonna Taylor by police. Stream via arshtcenter.org.

Karla Croqueta Photo by Karli Evans

Wednesday, June 24

What do Blade Runner 2049‘s Niander Wallace, The Incredibles‘ Syndrome, and Darth Vader all have in common? Apart from malicious intent, they all have sweet digs. On Wednesday, the Wolfsonion-FIU will host a film-focused talk on the concept of "the lair," the often expensive and high-tech homes of villains and nemeses. Join senior curator Silvia Barisione and Chad Oppenheim, co-author of Lair: Radical Homes and Hideouts of Movie Villains, as they examine the importance of design in the conception of these evil masterminds. 7 p.m. Wednesday via zoom.us.

While Wynwood bar Gramps remains closed, its bingo night, a cult favorite hosted by the multitalented drag diva Karla Croqueta, has relaunched virtually. Every Wednesday evening, tune in to catch the witty musings of Miss Croqueta — and a chance to win exciting prizes. The game will stream live via Gramps' Instagram page, with a link to the virtual board in the bio. 9 p.m. Wednesday via instagram.com/grampswynwood.

Thursday, June 25

Ever since Travis Scott broke the internet with his Astronomical concert on Fortnite, music festivals have gone virtual — and boundless. On Thursday, Minecraft, the popular sandbox videogame, will be the venue for the EDM festival Electric Blockaloo. Electronic-music production company Rave Family is behind the digital festival and its 300-plus lineup, which includes Diplo, A-Trak, Galantis, Zhu, and Tokimonsta. The virtual festival promises an elevated experience that allows attendees to play mini-games within the digital landscape and watch acts perform in virtual venues. 10 a.m. June 25 through June 28. Tickets cost $10 via electricblockaloo.com.

In celebration of Pride Month, Miami Short Film Festival and OUTshine Film Festival have partnered up to present a screening of Eat the Rainbow. The satirical musical-cum-fable examines intolerance through the experience of a blue-skinned man and his friend, Cousin Wonderlette. The 19-minute film is a hopeful tale of love overcoming prejudice. Stay tuned for a Q&A with director Brian Benson via Facebook Live. Midnight Thursday via goelevent.com.

Friday, June 26

Only three performances to go of Miami City Ballet's virtual series Friday Night Spotlights, including this Friday's production of Nine Sinatra Songs. Twyla Tharp, the famed American dancer and choreographer, presents the ballroom-inspired ballet, a romantic and nostalgic rendezvous with intimate dances performed to Sinatra's hits. Tune on to Miami City Ballet's Facebook to catch the livestream. 8 p.m. Friday via

facebook.com/miamicityballet.

Earthgang Photo by Grizz

Saturday, June 27

The 13th annual Roots Picnic will go virtual on Saturday, hosted by Roots members Questlove and Black Thought and Michelle Obama, in conjunction with the former First Lady’s When We All Vote registration initiative. SZA, Lil Baby, and Earthgang are set to perform for the livestreamed event, which also includes special appearances from Janelle Monae and Tracey Ellis Ross, among others. The festival streams live via the Roots' YouTube page. 8 p.m. Saturday via youtube.com, RSVP via whenweallvote.org.

Sunday, June 28

A memorial march and vigil in honor of Tony McDade will take place this Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, commencing at Huizenga Plaza. McDade, a 38-year-old Black transgender man, was fatally shot by an officer from the Tallahassee Police Department on May 27. Organized by FedFam4Life, whose mission is to secure the release of all women and girls from the prison industrial complex, and Transinclusive Group Inc., a trans-led nonprofit, the event celebrates LGBTQIA lives lost to police violence. After the march, stick around for the family-friendly performances by guest musicians and spoken-word poets. 3:30 p.m. Sunday via 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.