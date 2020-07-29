The 13 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, July 30

Activism is on a lot of people's minds these days, but have you ever thought about the way a powerful image can become the symbol of a certain protest or cause? The Wolfsonian-FIU will host Designing Activism, a timely online conversation about the impact of protest art with museum curator Shoshana Resnikoff and Dale Zine publishers and artists Steve Saiz and Lillian Banderas. The trio will discuss messaging tactics, design techniques, and other tricks for making graphics pack a bigger punch and inspire action and real change. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) welcomes Honduran-born, Miami-based artist Angela Bolaños on Thursday as a part of its Live Virtual Local Views at PAMM. Bolaños will act as a tour guide, taking viewers on a journey through the inspirations of her favorite works. The artist is best known for her use of textiles, reflective surfaces, found objects, traditional media, and experimental techniques, and her pieces have been shown at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, Bass Museum of Art, HistoryMiami Museum, Coral Gables Museum, and PAMM. The tour streams via the PAMM's Facebook page and YouTube channel. 6 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; pamm.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Friday, July 31

At the stroke of midnight when Thursday becomes Friday, Beyoncé will unveil her highly anticipated second visual album on Disney+. Black Is King has been wrapped in secrecy, though it's known that the project is a reimagining of The Lion King and celebration of "black resilience and culture." Expect appearances from Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Pharrell Williams, and other A-list collaborators. "A journey is a gift," says Beyoncé's silky voice in the trailer for the film. "The ancestors never left you", she continues over images of her atop a majestic horse. Black Is King was shot on location in South Africa, Belgium, Los Angeles, New York, and London. Beyoncé served as executive producer, alongside a creative team that included Dutch-Ghanian filmmaker Emmanuel Adjei, Ghanaian pop star Blitz Bazawule, and Belgian visual artist Pierre Debusschere. Premieres Friday at midnight via Disney+. Olivia McAuley

You might not be entirely familiar with Florida-based concert promoter Endoxa Booking. But if you've attended a concert at Churchill's Pub in the past few years, you probably have Endoxa to thank. With venues closed for the foreseeable future, companies like Endoxa are hurting financially. That's where the Austin-based band ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead comes in. On Friday, the band will livestream the first of a series of three shows to support venues and independent record stores across the nation. Locals can support Endoxa by buying tickets to the livestream directly from the promoter. The band is donating 20 percent of ticket sales to the venues it would have played if its tour hadn't been canceled back in March. 9 p.m. Friday; trailofdead.com/livestream. Tickets cost $5 via endoxabooking.com. Jose D. Duran

Helmut Newton is considered one of the 20th century's best photographers. He's also one of its most controversial, for his striking, sometimes disturbing portrayals of female subjects. Critics debated whether his depictions of (often nude) women conveyed power and strength or were sexist and misogynistic. Screening at O Cinemas' virtual theater, Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful tells the story of the photographer, who would have turned 100 this year, from his beginnings in Berlin to his years working with fashion icons like Anna Wintour and Claudia Schiffer. The film pulls together rarely seen home videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with some of Newton's subjects, including Grace Jones, Charlotte Rampling, and Isabella Rossellini. Opens Friday. Tickets cost $12 via o-cinema.org. Suzannah Friscia

Saturday, August 1

The Deering Estate hosts the latest edition of its Full Moon Series on Saturday. The evening Hatha yoga class, led by instructor Zamanta Archibold, takes place in the picturesque grounds of the national park and museum. The practice of Hatha yoga, which fittingly means "sun" (ha) and "moon" (tha), will commence at sunset, ending as the full moon enters the sky. Participants are asked to keep six feet apart as well as bring their own mat and water — and, of course, masks are mandatory. The lessons are geared towards all skill levels, but attendees must over the age of 16. 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $20. Olivia McAuley

Basketball fans, rejoice: The NBA is back! On Saturday, the Miami Heat will play its first regular-season game since March, going head to head against the Denver Nuggets. The league has relocated to the ESPN World Wide of Sports Complex at Disney World, where the remainder of the 2019-'20 season will play out. Twenty-two of the NBA's 30 teams are participating in the restart, which commences with a "seeding" tournament to determine the 16-team playoff field.Before the shutdown, the Heat was considered a longshot to win the championship, but this is no ordinary year — there's no telling what might happen! 1 p.m. Saturday via ESPN. Suzannah Friscia

Since 2015, the Miami-based nonprofit Delou Africa has used DanceAfrica Miami as a way to connect participants to the African diaspora and artists from all over the globe. Originally set to take place at the Little Haiti Cultural Art Complex, the festival had to switch to a virtual setting — which allowed organizers to expand the lineup. Dubbed "ARTivism — Art as a Catalyst for Social Justice," the event will feature performance and dance classes through the weekend, including lessons from Afro-Cuban dancer Marisol Blanco, an Ivory Coast dance workshop with Djan Tie, and a Guinea drum workshop with Mamadouba Camara. 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday; adddff.delouafrica.org. Tickets cost $15 to $110 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, August 2

Support local artists and local organizations in one go with "Sun Pours Daylong," the second exhibition and online print sale hosted by the Sunny Project, which has raised over $45,000 for Miami charities since it launched in May. The project's first iteration raised funds for three nonprofits helping women and children who are at especially high risk during the pandemic. For this show, which features the work of 22 Florida photographers, each participating artist will choose a local nonprofit to support with the proceeds from print sales. Runs through August 30. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon and 5 p.m. at the Sunny Project, 151 NE 41st St., Ste. 133, Miami; thesunnyproject.org. Suzannah Friscia

Genever with bartender Anthony Espinosa: See Monday Photo courtesy of Anthony Espinosa

Monday, August 3

It's time to level up your bartending skills. On Monday, discover the world of genever, a predecessor to the style of gin that we now know as London dry gin, with bartender Anthony Espinosa. A mainstay in the European low countries since the Middle Ages, the spirit arrived in the U.S. in the 1800s, quickly becoming a sought-after libation. Join Espinosa as he hosts a virtual workshop on America's lost European spirit, covering its rich history, vintage recipes, and more. Stick around after the webinar and fill out a quick survey to be entered into a raffle for $50 in Uber Eats and DoorDash gift cards. 7 p.m. Monday. Email anthonyespinosa82@gmail.com to reserve your spot. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, August 4

HistoryMiami Museum's Sip of History series features artists, activists, and community members in moderated conversations about Florida's past and present. On Tuesday, resident historian Paul George and executive director Jorge Zamanillo will reflect on 80 years of Florida history. Gabriel Urrutia, author of Miami Cocktails: An Elegant Collection of Over 100 Recipes Inspired by the Magic City, will craft a Miami-inspired libation for the occasion, with the recipe to be emailed to all registered participants prior to the event. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets cost $15 for members, $25 for non-members via historymiami.org. Suzannah Friscia

On Tuesday, Dr. Michele Harper, an emergency-room physician and the author of the recently published memoir The Beauty in Breaking, will join Dr. Daniela Lamas, a pulmonary and critical-care doctor and medical reporter, for an installment of the Books & Books' Author Series. The two physicians will discuss the timely topics in Harper's book, which explores her experience as a Black female emergency room physician in a profession that is overwhelmingly white and male. The free event will be streamed live via Crowdcast. 7 p.m. Tuesday; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via crowdcast.io/e/micheleharper. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, August 5

Floridians are surrounded by some of the richest coastal habitats in the nation, but how often do you actually get out and enjoy it? Virginia Key Outdoor Center's guided tours are a good place to start. Grab a kayak or paddleboard for the Coastal Photo Safari Paddle Adventure. Participants will explore the sand, rocks, and seagrass beds of Virginia Key's North Point Park, finishing with a lagoon tour on Lamar Lake. You'll likely see lots of wildlife, from coastal birds and an abundance of fish to manatees and maybe even a dolphin or two if you're lucky. 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Virginia Key Outdoor Center, 3801 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 786-224-4777; vkoc.net. Tickets cost $25 to $85. Suzannah Friscia