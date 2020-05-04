The Ten Best Things to Do at Home This Week

Monday, May 4

May the Fourth be with you all this Monday, as the official, unofficial Star Wars Day takes hold of young Padawans everywhere. The region's annual comic-book convention, Florida Supercon has been rescheduled from May to July, but event organizer Reed Pop has a full itinerary of virtual Star Wars revelry planned for the celebratory day. Head to Supercon’s website for the full lineup which includes live-tweeted movie reactions, interviews, and virtual games and will run through May 5 (AKA the Revenge of the Fifth). Don’t miss Monday’s Q&A at 3:30 p.m. with Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Hera Syndulla in Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures; ditto the comics roundtable the following day with authors and graphic novelists Charles Soule, Greg Pak, Jody Houser, and Kieron Gillen. 10 a.m Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday via facebook.com/newyorkcomiccon and collaborating channels.

Tuesday, May 5

Latin superstars Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, Diane Guerrero, and Ana Brenda Contreras join 17 other MVP acts for the virtual Cinco de Mayo celebration, ¡Altísimo Live! on Tuesday, to raise money for the Farmworkers' COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund. The event is the brainchild of actress Eva Longoria, who was inspired by the iconic 1985 benefit concert Live Aid. She has teamed up with iHeartLatino, RetroPop Media, and other organizations to raise $3 million. Viewers can watch live on their social-media platform of choice. The interactive livestream kicks off with a tailgating experience featuring entertainers, comedians, chefs, social media influencers, and more, which will air on Altísimo Live’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Periscope, and Twitch accounts on Tuesday starting at 1 p.m. People en Español and iHeartLatino will carry portions of the broadcast on their respective channels. Check out the festival's website for updated schedules and lineup. 1 p.m. Tuesday via instagram.com/altisimolive.

Traditionally a commemoration of the Mexican Army's victory over the French forces of Napoleon III in 1862, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a worldwide celebration of Mexican culture and fare. Tuesday, For the sixth year in a row, Coyo Taco, one of Miami’s most popular Mexican street-food joints, will throw its own fiesta. The party starts at 2 p.m. when DJ Damaged Goods will kick off the virtual takeover from the iconic back bar at the restaurant's Wynwood outpost. The interactive event, which includes a set by DJ Craze, will stream live via Twitch and give viewers the chance to win plentiful giveaways. (What’s a Cinco de Mayo without $4 tacos, $5 margaritas, and quarantine party packs?) Order your party supplies in advance from the restaurant's website. 2 p.m. Tuesday via twitch.tv/coyotaco.

Susie K. Taylor is the actress behind the character of Mrs. Wade in the acclaimed Miami Motel Stories, the immersive-theater experience that tells the history of Miami neighborhoods. Pandemic be damned, she has come up with a weekly Tuesday-afternoon interactive virtual show, Motel Stories Unplugged, in which she interviews hosts a cocktail hour with various actors, designers, and fans behind the theater production. This week's edition features special guest Octavio Campos, a movement choreographer. Expect fun giveaways like pizza gift cards from Piola, hats and T-shirts, surprise guests, and, of course, a dance party. 4 p.m. Tuesday via zoom.us.

Wednesday, May 6

On Wednesday, Miami Dance Hub, a nonprofit organization dedicated to “uniting, educating and exciting” the South Florida dance community, hosts a roundtable discussion of the many ways dance and live performance are changing. The panel — Pamela Tatge of Jacob's Pillow, Adam Sklute of Ballet West, and Jennifer Kronenberg of Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, among others — will discuss how to inspire audiences in a virtual world, what a dance season may look like, and what we can expect from the future of dance performance. 7 p.m. Wednesday via miamidancehub.com.

EXPAND Danny Daze will take over the terrace at Club Space. Photo by Manfredi Romano

Thursday, May 7

Miami-based artist Asser Saint-Val will host the Pérez Art Museum Miami’s Local Views program on Thursday at 6 p.m. It’s the latest in a series that invites local artists to lead a tour through the museum and talk about artworks on display. Join Saint-Val as he offers viewers a unique insight into his work, which is known for blending traditional art forms and unexpected materials. The Haitian-born artist has been featured in exhibitions at the Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora and twice received the South Florida Cultural Consortium Fellowship Award (in 2006 and 2012). Tune in to PAMM’s Facebook and YouTube channels to peek inside the mind of the spiritually conscious artist. 6 p.m. Thursday via facebook.com/perezartmuseummiami.

DJ Danny Daze will appear live from Club Space's iconic terrace on Thursday, performing a three-hour set complete with breakdancers and a full lighting rig. As a DJ and producer, Daze has become known internationally for a provocative sound that weaves electro and techno with an unmistakable undertone of Miami, his hometown and the birthplace of his record label, Omnidisc. The livestream benefits local independent record store Technique Records, to which Daze will donate 50 percent of sales from his EP, Propaganda & Manipulation. It’s an expression of gratitude to Technique for supporting him and Omnidisc. 4 p.m. Thursday via youtube.com.

Across the pond in Leeds, England, the creative collective and party-thrower Girl Gang Leeds has been cooking up innovative ways to enable its online community to rage. Known for uplifting the work of women and people of marginalized genders, the British collective stages its second virtual festival of the pandemic on Thursday, featuring sets from (among others) indie duo Diet Cig and pop-punk outfit Mannequin Pussy. (You may have caught Mannequin Pussy at Gramps last December if you were lucky.) Catch the virtual gig, dubbed the Living Room Party #2, on Instagram. 3 p.m. Thursday via instagram.com/girlgangleeds.

Friday, May 8

You know the 1996 slapstick comedy Bio-Dome, starring Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin as two Dumb and Dumber-esque friends who stumble upon the famous Biosphere 2 Project? This is not it. Spaceship Earth is the true story behind a group of countercultural visionaries who entered a miniature replica of Earth’s ecosystem within a glass terrarium in 1991 and stayed for two years. The documentary tracks the psychological and physical trials the participants went through to complete their study of living within a model environment. The film, directed by Matt Wolf (Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project), will premiere at the Tower Theater’s virtual theater on Friday. No need to awkwardly shimmy past fellow movie buffs as you refill your popcorn, just play and pause on your own time. Midnight Friday via towertheatermiami.com.

Saturday, May 9

David Fleisher, a father of two, knows what it’s like to lose everything. After 2009’s Great Recession, the Boynton Beach resident was forced to start again. Struggling to find a way to be a useful citizen in the nation's current moment of crisis, Fleisher, an avid runner, thought up the Virtual Run to Feed America 5K. The nationwide virtual event is slated to be the biggest run in history, with over 120,000 runners signed up. The free event aims to raise $250,000 for Feeding America. Registered participants may run, walk, jog, or run on a treadmill for five kilometers wherever they are; they're then asked to log their times on the registration site and donate to Feeding America. The national anthem will be sung at 8:50 a.m. EST, kicking off the event. 9 a.m. Saturday via runsignup.com.

EXPAND Treat mom to a three-course dinner this mothers day from Wynwood's Doma Photo courtesy of Doma

Put in your order to Dōma by the end of today and treat the woman who gave you life to a special meal tomorrow — that would be Mother’s Day, friend. The three-course repast of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine serves four adults and is available for delivery or curbside pickup. Start with a curated cheese tray of burrata, Parmigiano, prosciutto di Parma, and artisanal salami, then choose from four pasta dishes, and finish with the house-favorite dessert, tiramisu. Order by Saturday by calling 786-953-6946. More information is available via domawynwood.com.

The beautiful and exotic orchid plant has transfixed humankind for centuries — to the point where the mass cultivation of the flower became a phenomenon known as "orchidelirium" in Victorian England. Florida's swampy backdrop provides the perfect habitat for the mysterious flower, and the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is here to support those looking to bloom their green thumbs. Horticulture manager David Hardy and orchid curator Axel Cahiz will lead an hourlong orchid workshop, offering tips on buying the right plant for you, basic care, and potting and re-potting, and answer participants' questions. The workshop, limited to 50 spots, will broadcast on Zoom; to access the livestream, you'll need to purchase a ticket. 11 a.m. Saturday via zoom.us. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Sunday, May 10

Move over, McDonald's. The Green Market Co-op, the Pinecrest advocacy group for sustainable farms, artisans, and small local businesses, has seen your fast-food drive-thru and raised you a drive-thru farmers' market. The market in South Miami-Dade continues to support the local food and business economy with its contactless drive-thru market, which takes place on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features new vendors each week. Customers are encouraged to order ahead to expedite the experience, but they're also free to browse and buy local produce from the comfort and safety of their cars. Patrons are reminded to wear a facemask at all times and to bring contactless forms of payment (no cash payments are accepted). 8 a.m. Sunday at 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest.