The 21 Best Things to Do This Week

Thursday

Art and politics will come together when the Creative Time Summit hits Miami for the first time. The summit, now in its 11th year, is typically chock full of meaningful workshops, discussions, roundtables, performances, and other diversions designed to inspire people to take meaningful, artsy action. The theme of this year's summit is "On Archipelagos and Other Imaginaries — Collective Strategies to Inhabit the World," with a focus on Miami's connection to the Caribbean, Latin America, and broader world. Count on stellar sessions on immigration, climate change, intersectional justice, and a number of other timely topics. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at various locations in Miami; creativetime.org. Passes cost $25 to $300.

Who doesn't love a quality cabaret? A new and truly transformative experience — Samsara Cabaret — has opened at the Faena Theater. The show boasts live tunes, fire performance, and state-of-the-art tech as it tracks the journey of Artemis, a stardust-composed creature who takes on various energy forces. This one is fully loaded with talent, including America's Got Talent semifinalist and one-of-a-kind singer Yoli Mayor, violinist Shane Borth, and cellist Ben Muñoz. 9 p.m. Thursday and select dates through February 23, 2019, at Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; faenatheater.com. Tickets cost $85 to $350.

Here's some easy math: Two is greater than one. So when work by Larry Bell and Manuel Solano debuts at ICA, you know you're in for a real treat. "Larry Bell: Time Machines" boasts nearly 20 years of the minimalist's work, including his early Cube series and color-glass installations. As for Solano's stuff, "I Don't Wanna Wait for Our Lives to Be Over" marks the Mexico City-bred artist's first solo museum exhibition in the United States. The exhibit zooms in on identity, based on a memorable encounter with a female stranger. 7 p.m. Thursday at Institute of Contemporary Art, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Free with RSVP.

Friday

There are about a gazillion film festivals in and around Miami, but few let kids in on the fun. The Miami International Children's Film Festival opens up art cinema to young viewers through plenty of international pieces perfect for the whole family. In addition to viewing collections of short films and full-lengths such as Zoo and Sing Song, you won't want to miss the fest's unique events: Sunday at 11 a.m., kids can paint their favorite film character, and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a big free party in the plaza, complete with a dance session, balloons, and other fun. Friday through Sunday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Prices range from free to $5.

Young people can get a bad rap, but for every eye-rolling teen glued to a phone, there's a leader paving the way into the future. Take, for instance, 17-year-old Quinn Harrelson, who's curated exhibitions from Los Angeles to the 305. His newest exhibition, "Collectivity," at Bakehouse Art Complex (BAC), presents new works by select BAC artists. The pieces span sculptures, photographs, and performance art from the likes of Domingo Castillo, Michelle Lisa Polissaint, and Cara Dodge. 7 p.m. Friday through March 2019 at Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd St., Miami; bacfl.org. Admission to the opening reception costs $50 to $200.

Saturday

Unless you went to Duke, there is really no reason to like the university — at all. Its basketball team is a perineal favorite (see what we did there?) loved by only the most basic fans. But otherwise? Nothing. So it'll be especially easy to support the Miami Hurricanes when Duke comes to town this weekend. Though the U is out of the College Football Playoff running, the team is still hovering around a Top 25 spot. We need the W. 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $11 to $343.

Florida Grand Opera promises a grand time — it's right there in the name. And when it comes to grand operas, La Bohème takes the cake. Performed by FGO at the Arsht Center, the piece is fully sung in Italian, with projected English and Spanish translations. The story follows young lovers Mimi and Ronaldo as they attempt to escape poverty, illness, and a freezing winter. Talk about drama. 7 p.m. Saturday and select dates through November 11 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $229.

Who will be the next Rock, John Cena, or Chris Jericho? There's one way to find out. WWE Presents NXT Live! features the next generation of wrestling superstars that fans might see on the big screen very soon. NXT has been around since 2012, and prior champs have gone on to star in one of WWE's signature TV programs, SmackDown. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Watsco Center at University of Miami, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $20 to $75.

The Extra Credit shindigs at Floyd are always a beat-tastic time. This Saturday will be no exception when Awesome Tapes From Africa, AKA Brian Shimkovitz, hits the big stage. Miamians who have been in town for a minute likely remember Awesome Tapes From Africa from his Vamos a la Playa stints at Gramps. Shimkovitz has made a name for himself by making a name for others — spotlighting emerging musicians from across the Atlantic on his blog-turned-record label. 10 p.m. Saturday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Admission costs $10.

The Mexican holiday Day of the Dead begins on Halloween and ends November 2. But this year, the festivities won't be over at sundown. The next evening, November 3, the celebration will continue with Night of the Dead. Filling Revolution Live's friendly confines will be tunes galore from Dark Star Orchestra, Galactic, and the Bobby Lee Rodgers Trio. Despite the "dead" in the event name, good old rock and funk will be alive and well. 3 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $34.50 to $81. See page 19 for Day of the Dead events.

It's salsa time! Put down your chips — we're talking about music. Headlining this year's Miami Beach Salsa Fest is "La Muñeca de Salsa" herself, Puerto Rico-bred singer/dancer Melina Almodóvar. She always brings the energy, and you'll likely feel a nice contact high by simply watching her. Also slated to perform at the free festival are Ana del Rocio, Cali Salsa Miami, and Rochy Cantillo, among others. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free.

Without the Everglades, South Florida would be a desert. That's why it's important to vote for politicians who protect the ecosystem and support organizations that do the same. At the 11th-annual Everglades Awareness Concert, hosted by Love the Everglades Movement and Ploppy Palace Productions, you can learn more about both. The multimedia event will present performances by Army Gideon, Spam Allstars, Iko-Iko, Tamboka, Above the Skyline, and others. There will be speakers such as Houston Cypress, Betty Osceola, and congressional candidate Tim Canova. Also expect spoken word, dance, live art, a digital art show, and vendors such as Miami's fine hippie venue the Wallflower Gallery. 4 p.m. Saturday at Jackie Gleason Room, Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; lovetheeverglades.org; gofundme.com/EvergladesEverywhere. Admission costs $15.

Do you like fine foods and wine? If so, be sure to add the Coral Gables Food, Wine & Spirits Festival to your calendar. The one-day fest features more than 200 beverage brands and 20 restaurants offering unlimited samples of their products. Arrive hungry and ready to get tipsy on craft spirits and beer. The face-stuffing will be accompanied by live music, seminars, and demonstrations. There will also be a pre-party fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. at Giralda Place (tickets cost $49) and an afterparty from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Mara Basque Cuisine & Lounge (tickets cost $20 to $30), so expect to make a very long and satisfying day of it. 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; coralgablesfoodwineandspirits.com. Tickets cost $49 to $99 plus fees.

Sunday

Rap music fused with rock 'n' roll was a big trend about a decade ago. Ever wonder where the rapping rockers went? They're still around — they just added in a little electronic edge and made their tunes more danceable. Take, for instance, Twenty One Pilots, the Ohio twosome that rocks out rhymes with a reggae beat. The group launched in 2009 and gained more traction and a Grammy with 2015's Blurryface, which includes the tracks "Stressed Out" and "Ride." Just last month, the duo released Trench and is on the road with the Bandito Tour, hitting the BB&T Center for a show that's certain to be populated by people in their late teens wearing black. 7 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $55.

When the Big Bad Wolf was blowing down the Little Piggies' houses, it was because he knew bacon is delicious. So do the folks at P.I.G. (Pork Is Good), the porcine festival that was created nine years ago by celebrity chef Jeremiah Bullfrog. The purpose of the event is to worship at the altar of heritage pigs and enjoy craft beers, cocktails, and artisanal everything else whipped up by local chefs. They'll be working with the whole pig too, so it'll be a unique culinary challenge. Chow on chitlins to the sounds of DJ Le Spam, Lumin, Cosmo Baker, and Marc Rebillet. 3 p.m. Sunday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; pigporkisgood.com. Tickets cost $54 to $93.

Did you know that the world-famous, cult RPG Final Fantasy is more than 30 years old? You can celebrate this milestone this week with Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy. You can cosplay to the sounds of Japanese composer Nobuo Uematsu and others from the beloved videogame series. The orchestral affair will be conducted by Grammy winner Arnie Roth and include vocalist Susan Calloway, Distant Worlds Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, and others to make up more than 100 musicians performing live to HD video from Square Enix. It'll be like living your own Final Fantasy. 7 p.m. Sunday at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $40.

You love the New York Jets? You love the Miami Dolphins? Either way, you should snag a seat to see the two legendary teams play ball at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday. It'll be a tense game with plenty of screaming into the warm fall air. Watch the Jets melt on the field as they try to keep up with the Fins, who are acclimated to the heat. 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets start at $55.

Tuesday

Don't throw away that "I Voted" sticker after you leave the polls. Instead, wear it with pride to the Gaythering Hotel, where passionate voters from the Miami Beach Democratic Club will host an Election Night Watch Party. Maybe the "blue wave" everyone is talking about will drench the conservative right. Or maybe Americans will have chosen again to restrict women's and LGBTQ+ rights, pollute the planet, and cage immigrant children. Either way, you can celebrate or mourn with friends and drinks in a safe space. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hotel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; gaythering.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday

This Wednesday won't be the first time the San Antonio Spurs play the Miami Heat this fall. In a preseason game, Hassan Whiteside flaunted his talents, but the team ultimately lost by a slim margin. Here's your chance for redemption, Heat fans. Grab your surprisingly affordable tickets to see Burnie show off some hot moves during halftime and to cheer on our beloved professional basketball team. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $15.

Sure, you're horrified by interspecies love affairs, but that doesn't mean you're not fascinated by the story of one man's desire to mate with a sea mammal. So secure your seat to see Dolphin Lover at the World Erotic Art Museum. The award-winning short documentary was created by the cofounder of O Cinema, Kareem Tabsch, who will be present at the screening to answer questions about the flick — and you better believe you will have questions. It explores a romance between Malcolm Brenner, an animal photographer at a roadside park; and Dolly, a captive bottlenose dolphin. See? You already have questions. 7 p.m. Wednesday at World Erotic Art Museum, 1205 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; weam.com. Admission costs $10.

Are you rocking dark eyeliner peeking out beneath your asymmetrical bangs? You might be an emo kid. And you're in luck, because emo act the Ataris is on the road with the So Long Astoria anniversary tour and hitting up the Wynwood bar Gramps. You'll know them by their version of Don Henley's "Boys of Summer," as well as tunes from their 2003 album. The show is 18-and-up and will feature special guests. It's presented by For Your Friends Booking and Breakeven Booking and will properly feed your ailing soul. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission costs $15.