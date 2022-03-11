Roscoè B. Thické III's Debut Solo Exhibit at Oolite Arts Spotlights Pork 'n' Beans Project

click to enlarge Contrast, by Roscoè B. Thické III Photo courtesy of the artist

Brown, by Roscoè B. Thické III

Roscoè B. Thické III's photography offers raw commentary on life, family, and his neighborhood in his first solo exhibit entitled, "Order My Steps: There are no answers here, move on."On view through May 15 at Oolite Arts on Miami Beach, the exhibit delves into the death of his grandmother and the impact of the demolition of the Pork 'n' Beans project in Liberty City.Also known as Liberty Square, the oldest public housing project in the southeastern United States is now being replaced with Liberty City Rising, a mixed-use housing complex.Thické, an artist-in-residence at Oolite Arts who received the nonprofit's Ellies Creator award in 2021, says he's excited to showcase his work."I'm ecstatic to have this opportunity," he says.A Miami native, Thické stumbled onto his craft while in Korea."I was in the military," Thické explains. "I decided to take some classes, and one of those classes was a photography class."Since then, he has used the power of his lens to focus on elements that others routinely miss. He wants viewers to feel a connection to the color schemes, the layers of his messages and hopes that the images he reveals will ultimately resonate with his audience.In many ways, the pieces capture the very essence of life that is Pork' n' Beans."I wanted to make sure that we exposed joy inside the projects," Thické ays. "I wanted to make sure that it wasn't all dark. There's a lot of love in these communities, a lot of happiness in these communities, and a lot of families in these communities. Almost within itself, that's a radical thing to show."In addition to the exhibit, a music and spoken-word event will be held on Saturday, April 16, at Goldman Warehouse in Wynwood. IlluminArts and Oolite Arts, which are collaborating for the fourth time, are presenting "Roscoè B. Thické III: Parables" at the Light Box.The free event will showcase storytelling by Thické and poet Arsimmer McCoy and will incorporate Thické's artwork with musical performances by Whitney Morrison. The program will also feature music by Nina Simone, Terence Blanchard, and Jessie Montgomery, among others.Rosie Gordon-Wallace, an arts advocate, founder of the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator and curator for Thické's solo exhibit, says that the overall message that he wants to convey is clear."He wants to communicate with others that this is not just a neighborhood that is seemingly blighted, but that there are families who have joy and families who have authentic lives that actually live there," Gordon-Wallace explains. "I think he wants to embed in our minds that this is not just a place. This is a place where human beings live, where there is joy, where there is sadness, and where there is also legacy and family."