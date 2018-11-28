The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Wynwood's leading ladies are coming together for a high-power, educational event. TEDxWynwoodWomen will present speeches from eight leading ladies, including Health in the Hood founder Asha Walker and Wyncode CEO Johanna Mikkola. Each speaker has her own story of perseverance and success. You will leave inspired, guaranteed. 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Miami Light Project, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; ted.com. Tickets are sold out.

Friday

Miami Motel Stories made its debut last year in Little Havana. Now the immersive theater experience crafted by Juggerknot Theatre Company is hitting the MiMo District. The Gold Dust Motel will be transformed into a nostalgic hot spot, with rooms morphed into time-stamped stories played out by the theater company. Among the experiences you can absorb at the motel are a 1957 tiki party, an intro with the neighborhood's bookie, and a cup of joe in the diner. 8:45, 9:30, and 10:15 p.m. Friday and select dates through December 23 at the Gold Dust by Selina, 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miamimotelstories.com. Admission costs $45 to $75.

My, how the Riptide Music Festival has grown. Born a couple of years ago as a comparatively small music shindig, this Fort Lauderdale Beach fest has blossomed into quite the experience. This year's Riptide spans three days, including a nostalgic Friday with the Jacksons, Sugarhill Gang, Sheila E., and others; modern rock Saturday with Panic! At the Disco, Young the Giant, Cold War Kids, and many others; and a '90s-rock-loaded Sunday with 311, Live, Collective Soul, Third Eye Blind, and others. Don't forget your sunscreen. Friday through Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; riptidefest.com. Tickets cost $90 to $4,900.

EXPAND James Patterson and Bill Clinton: See Friday. David Burnett

As Hillary Clinton reportedly contemplates another presidential run, Bill Clinton and author James Patterson are hitting the 305 to chat about their best-selling novel, among other fun things. The wonderfully and aptly titled The President Is Missing is quite the thriller, zoomed in on a looming attack, cyberterrorism, and a suspected traitor in the presidential cabinet. Then the president himself becomes a suspect. You'll be on the edge of your seat. 8 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50 to $100.

Paper. The compass. Alcohol. What do all of these things have in common? They all originated in China. Chinese culture is pretty cool, and there may be no better place in South Florida to celebrate it than at the Miami Lantern Light Festival. There will be Chinese food galore, acrobatic performances, handmade souvenirs from artisans, and a ton of fun activities for kids. And, yes, there will be lanterns to light, symbolizing the future and the reunion of family. 5 p.m. Friday and Thursdays through Sundays until January 20 at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; lanternlightfestival.com. Tickets cost $18 to $49.

Virtual reality, augmented reality, and related tech are here to stay. Some of the leaders in the art forms, as well as journalism, filmmaking, technology and immersive theatre, are hitting town for the weeklong FilmGate Interactive Media Festival. There will be talks by peeps from Magic Leap, Vice, the Washington Post, Vox Media, and the New York Times, as well as VR and interactive experiences galore. 7 p.m. Friday at Silverspot Cinema, 300 SE Third St., #100, Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $10 to $200.

Cheers to the beards! Concrete Beach Brewery has partnered with Care Resource to raise support and awareness for men's health and suicide prevention. Come out to Brews for Beards for an evening of chilled beer, music, and games. Grab a fake mustache and take some shots in a photo booth; then watch SunGhosts perform live. Brew Grooming will be in the Social Hall with beer-ingredient-infused products to make sure you're looking right. Through the night, $1 from every pint of Havana Lager and Sola IPA sold will be donated to Care Resource. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, November 30, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

"It may not have been Houdini who said it, but what the hell," Peter Bogdanovich says, in the voice of the Official Narrator, early in his joyous The Great Buster: A Celebration. He's referring to the claim that the name "Buster" came from Harry Houdini, a friend of Keaton's vaudevillian parents, who is purported to have offered it up as praise for the striking way the youngest member of the Three Keatons took a tumble onstage — as a toddler. "That was a real buster!" the storied magician is said to have exclaimed. Bogdanovich selects his highlights judiciously, gushes over them warmly, and perhaps inevitably works in an appearance from his old pal Orson Welles, introducing the General. Who could have guessed, back in the '70s, that in 2018 we'd see a new Welles picture costarring Bogdanovich (The Other Side of the Wind) and a new Bogdanovich film with a Welles cameo? Friday through December 6 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-385-9689; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $7 to $11.75.

EXPAND "The Art of Banksy": See Saturday. Courtesy of The Art of Banksy

Saturday

Dance NOW! Miami's 19th season is kicking off on a strong note. At the core of its Program I performance is a one-of-a-kind work from the Jamaican-bred, Miami-raised choreographer Christopher Rudd. His latest work will make its world premiere as part of the contemporary dance program. Also, slated for Saturday evening are renditions of Salterini & Baumgarten's Random Patterns of Falling Leaves and Salterini's Melody in Four Parts: Just Travelling. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $35.

The famously anticapitalist graffiti artist Banksy doesn't often offer his art for sale, but that hasn't stopped some enterprising (and, critics say, ethically bankrupt) collectors from profiting from his work. "The Art of Banksy," an exhibit curated by Steve Lazarides, will make its U.S. premiere Saturday. On display will be the England-bred artist's paintings, sculptures, prints, and pranks. Among the iconic pieces you can check out at the exhibit are Girl With Balloon, Flag Wall Room, and Flower Thrower. Saturday through February 28, 2019, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; banksyexhibit.com. Adult tickets cost $35.99 to $39.99, and various discounts are available.

Looking for a new food-and-drink festival? Enter Two World's Beer & Wine Experience, debuting at Little River Studios with food from local shops and a diverse selection of Old- and New-World beer and wine. Expect beer and wine samplings, unlimited bites, and entertainment activations such as music and photo opportunities. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, December 1, at Little River Studios, 300 NE 71st St., Miami; twoworldsbeerandwine.com. Tickets start at $10 via eventbrite.com..

Calling all veggie-loving foodies: South Florida VegFest returns Saturday with vegan food, speakers, performers, education sessions, unlimited tastings, and other fun. As with previous festivals, the goal is to rally the community over plant-based cuisine and cruelty-free products. Plus, for the first time, the third-annual festival will also include the World Vegan Body Building Championships, which will present athletes on a 100 percent vegan diet. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 1, at War Memorial Auditorium, 800 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; vegfestexpos.com.

For the past ten months, Flagler Village Brewery's Barrel Aged Ancho Luchador has been quietly maturing inside a bourbon barrel. Spiked with Saigon cinnamon, vanilla, and ancho peppers, the imperial stout is finally ready for unveiling. Swing by Saturday for the official release. Bottles will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. 11 a.m. Saturday, December 1, at Flagler Village Brewery, 551 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-8648; flaglervillagebrewery.com.

FilmGate Interactive Media Festival: See Friday. Photo courtesy of Intel

Sunday

The next time you feel miserable about being a Miami Dolphins fan, think to yourself: At least I'm not a Buffalo Bills fan. Just imagine zero Super Bowls and freezing temperatures — things New York fans have to deal with continuously. Gross. OK, so maybe the Fins aren't faring much better, but, hey, this is a must-win for Miami. Besides, we need to do our part in keeping Buffalo miserable. 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets cost $40 to $279 via ticketmaster.com.

South Florida may not have snowflakes and falling leaves, but it does have a life-size gingerbread house — and you can dine inside it throughout December. Burlock Coast at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale revived its annual gingerbread house, which is made from scratch with cinnamon and spice, 1,000 pounds of dough, and more than 1,400 bricks and 1,000 shingles. Request the Holly Jolly Gingerbread Dining Experience to enjoy a curated menu of dinner and drinks inside the festive structure. You might even get a visit from Santa — if you're nice, of course. Sunday through December 23 at Burlock Coast at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-465-2300; burlockcoast.com. Prices vary.

Prizm Art Fair: See Monday. Courtesy of Patrick Quam and NNamdi Contemporary Miami

Monday

With so many incredible stories stemming from Africa, it's no wonder art from the continent and the African diaspora continues to wow. This year's Prizm Art Fair will boast yet another eclectic collection of art, curated by Mikhaile Solomon and William Cordova. Works from more than 30 emerging and established artists will offer unique views with an underlying "currency" theme, spanning cultural, social, political, and spiritual narratives. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and daily through December 9 at the Alfred I. duPont Building, 169 E. Flagler St., #5, Miami; prizmartfair.com. Tickets cost $15 to $150.

Tuesday

Few people can say they've kept a passion for their work for six decades. But internationally renowned artist Christo sure can. With his late wife and collaborator Jeanne-Claude, he churned out some truly mesmerizing, large-scale public works for 60 years. During an intimate chat at PAMM, he'll tell the story behind their iconic Surrounded Islands, which colorfully emerged in Biscayne Bay and captivated the city 35 years ago, as well as his other buzz-worthy pieces. 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Museum admission costs $16 for adults, and various discounts are available.

Have you heard the a new nickname for the Orlando Magic? It's "Mediocre Magic." The Miami Heat's division rivals and friends to the north are hovering around the .500 mark, and it's time for the hometown squad to take them down a notch. OK, so the Heat too is pretty mediocre at best, but it's about time Miami's luck turned around. As long as we can contain the Magic's big man, center Nikola Vucevic, and draw a rowdy crowd, we've got this. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $13 to $104 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND Raw Pop Up: See Wednesday. Valentina Hernandez

Wednesday

"An abandoned department store comes alive." It sounds like the headline of an article about a financial bailout, but it's actually the latest edition of Raw Pop Up coming to life in the Magic City. For this artsy installation, a two-floor, 43,000-square-foot department store in downtown Miami will be transformed into ALT_Future, a nightclub in a dystopian world years from now. Throughout the week, enjoy performances by the likes of La Vida Bohème, Coastal, and Neil Frances, as well as creations by Home Eleven, Salih Ferad, Rachel Libeskind, Karen Starosta, and other artists and designers. Wednesday through Sunday at SW First St., Miami. Ticket packages range from $15 to $1,000 via eventbrite.com.

A Ninja is coming to town. No, not to kick your ass, but to deliver musical goodness. Die Antwoord, the South African hip-hop duo comprising Ninja and Yolandi Visser, is set to hit Soho Studios for an intimate show. The band's latest, critically acclaimed albums — Donker Mag and Mount Ninji and da Nice Time Kid — are always quality listens. Rumor has it the duo's final album, 27, will be its last. Better enjoy Die while you can. 10 p.m. Wednesday at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $40.